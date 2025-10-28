The Renault Duster nameplate is finally returning to the Indian market after nearly five years. The new-gen model will make its India debut during the upcoming Republic Day, on January 26, 2026. Renault discontinued the Duster compact SUV back in March 2020. However, now the SUV is returning in its third-generation avatar, and India is likely to get both a 5-seater version, as well as a 7-seater version. The latter, however, will have different styling and a different name as well.

Making the announcement, Stephane Deblaise, CEO Renault Group India, said, “Renault Duster is more than just a name – it’s a true legend. A symbol of adventure, reliability and innovation, its comeback shows our commitment to the Indian market and our desire to offer vehicles that meet the needs of our customers. New Renault Duster will rely on its iconic heritage while adopting a modern design, advanced technology and enhanced performance.”

The third-generation Renault Duster made its global debut in 2023

The Renault Duster was first launched in India back in 2012 and began the trend for compact SUVs in India. It was also the only model to come with All-Wheel Drive (AWD) in this segment. While initially it saw great success, sales started taking a hit with the arrival of newer and more feature-rich competitors like the Hyundai Creta. Renault also failed to give it a proper generational upgrade, and finally, due to falling sales and stringent emission norms, the SUV was discontinued.

New Duster gets a large touchscreen display, digital cluster, and a premium steering wheel with multiple in-car controls

As for the new, third-generation Duster, it made its global debut in 2023, adopting Renault-Nissan’s CMF-B LS platform. Visually, the SUV looks boxier, with sculpted surfaces, sharp character lines and all-LED lighting. The cabin too will see modern and premium touches like a large touchscreen display, digital cluster, and a premium steering wheel with multiple in-car controls. The SUV is likely to get wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless phone charger, auto climate control and more.

India will also get a 7-seater model, which is globally called the Boreal

Powertrain specifications are yet to be confirmed; however, the India-bound model will come with a petrol engine mated to a manual gearbox and an optional CVT automatic unit. And yes, we will only get front-wheel drive. As mentioned earlier, India will also get a 7-seater model, which is globally called the Boreal; however, it’s yet to be confirmed whether the name will be retained for India or not.