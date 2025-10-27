TVS Motor Company recently launched its first adventure motorcycle, the Apache RTX. The motorcycle is available in three variants: Base, Top, and BTO (Built To Order). At launch, prices started at Rs 1.99 lakh for the Base, Rs 2.14 lakh for the Top, and Rs 2.29 lakh for the BTO (all prices, ex-showroom). The company has now revised prices of the range-topping BTO variant, which sees an increase of Rs 5,000, taking its new price to Rs 2.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: TVS Apache RTX vs KTM 250 Adventure vs Suzuki V-Strom SX: Specifications, Features, Prices Compared

The BTO version of the Apache RTX distinguishes itself from the other two lower variants by offering adjustable suspension at both ends, a brass-coated chain and a few other feature additions. Colour palette for this trim includes four options: Viper Green, Lightning Black, Metallic Blue, and Tarn Brown.

Also Read: TVS Apache RTX First Ride Review: Tech-Packed & Adventure Ready

On the features front, it comes equipped with a 5.0-inch TFT display that supports full-screen smartphone mirroring, Google Maps navigation, and displays key ride information. The bike rides on a 19-17-inch wheel setup with dual-purpose tyres. Kerb weight stands at 180 kg, with a wheelbase of 1,430 mm, seat height of 835 mm, ground clearance of 200 mm, and a fuel tank capacity of 12.5 litres.

Also Read: TVS Apache RTX: In Pictures

Powering the motorcycle is an all-new 299.1 cc RT-XD4 engine, first showcased at TVS MotoSoul 2024. The liquid-cooled single-cylinder motor produces 35.5 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 28.5 Nm at 7,000 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. A bi-directional quickshifter is offered as standard across all variants. It also features four riding modes: Urban, Tour, Rain, and Rally.