Hyundai has revealed the safety features of the all-new Venue, following the unveiling of the second-generation model. The subcompact SUV has been redesigned both inside and out, featuring updates to its styling and equipment. Hyundai has also stepped up on the safety front, introducing a host of upgrades.

The new Venue is equipped with Level 2 ADAS, featuring a total of 16 functions. The suite includes Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, along with additional sub-functions such as Junction Turning and Direct Oncoming collision avoidance. It also features Lane Keeping Assist, Driver Attention Warning, and Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist for the rear.

In addition to the ADAS features, Hyundai has equipped the 2026 Venue with over 65 safety features in total, out of which 33 are standard across all variants. Highlights from the 65 safety features include six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill-start Assist Control (HAC), Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold, and a Surround View Monitor (SVM). The SUV also comes with all four disc brakes.

Other safety features of interest include a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), an Auto-dimming IRVM with telematic switches, three-point seatbelts equipped with reminders for all occupants, and a rollover sensor. Moreover, it also gets a parking camera, drive and traction modes, and an electronic parking brake.



Hyundai will announce prices for the new Venue on November 4, 2025. It will be offered in seven petrol trims: HX2, HX4, HX5, HX6, HX6T, HX8, HX10, and four diesel variants: HX2, HX5, HX7, and HX10. Engine options remain unchanged with 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel units. Transmission options include manual, automatic, and DCT. An update here is the addition of an automatic option for the diesel engine, available in the HX5 and HX10 trims.