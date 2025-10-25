Hyundai India has taken the covers off the second-generation Venue, with prices set to be announced on November 4. The subcompact SUV has been given a major redesign, and almost every aspect, from the way it looks to the way the cabin is laid out, has been changed. However, Hyundai has carried forward the same set of engine options from the previous model. Here’s a look at how the new Venue has evolved compared to its predecessor.

Also Read: 2026 Hyundai Venue: In Pictures

Hyundai Venue New vs Old: Exterior

The new-generation Hyundai Venue keeps the familiar overall shape of its predecessor but adopts a sharper design in line with Hyundai’s global SUV styling. Gone is the softer, rounded look of the older model and in its place is a squarer, more upright stance that gives the SUV a sportier appearance.

A full-width LED light bar now runs across the bonnet line, connecting the quad LED headlight housings below. Speaking of that, the headlamp position remains the same – edge to edge – but the lighting pattern has been completely redesigned. The new rectangular grille stretches wider than before, flanked by a chunkier front bumper with silver accents.

Moving to the profile, the alloy wheels get a new design, though the size remains the same at 16 inches. The rounded wheel arches of the older Venue have been replaced with more squared-off outlines.

As for numbers, the Venue has grown too: it’s now 48 mm taller (1,665 mm), 30 mm wider (1,800 mm), and its wheelbase has increased by 20 mm (2,520 mm). There’s also more cladding along the sills, while the rear quarter glass is also a new addition.

Also Read: New Hyundai Venue Revealed Ahead Of November 4 Launch: Engine Options, Variants Detailed

At the rear, the Hyundai logo now sits above the connected LED light bar, while the Venue lettering is positioned on a black strip that links the redesigned, block-pattern taillamps on either side. The rear bumper has been updated as well, and just like the front, it adopts muscular details.

Hyundai Venue New vs Old: Interior

Hyundai has completely revamped the Venue’s cabin for its second generation, and it looks far more modern than before. Nearly everything inside is new, even though the layout at a glance remains familiar. The new dashboard is flatter and cleaner, dominated by a curved glass panel that merges two 12.3-inch screens, one for the infotainment system and one for the driver’s display.



The air vents have gone from circular sorts to sleek horizontal units, and the climate control now features a digital display with touch-style buttons instead of rotary knobs. The steering wheel is new too, a three-spoke flat-bottom design with four illuminated dots seen on Hyundai's electric vehicles.

Hyundai Venue New vs Old: Features

The new-generation Hyundai Venue adds a bunch of updates over the outgoing model. For the second row, the new Venue now gets a two-step recline function and sunshades for the rear windows. Hyundai says that the second row now has a bit more legroom, thanks to a slightly longer (20 mm) wheelbase, and that the rear doors open wider, making it easier to get in and out.



The centre console has been redesigned too. It now houses controls for ventilated seats, the parking camera, drive and traction modes, and an electronic parking brake, all of which are new additions for this generation, along with the front parking sensors. There’s also subtle ambient lighting around the dashboard and console area.

Also Read: Hyundai Confirms Next-Gen Android-Based OS For Future Cars In India

Hyundai Venue New vs Old: Variants and Powertrain

With the second generation, Hyundai has also revised the variant naming for the Venue. The new model will be offered in seven petrol trims: HX2, HX4, HX5, HX6, HX6T, HX8, and HX10, and four diesel variants: HX2, HX5, HX7, and HX10.



There are no changes under the hood. The 2026 Venue carries forward the same set of engine options as before: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre oil burner. Transmission options remain unchanged, too, with manual, automatic, and dual-clutch automatic (DCT) continuing as before. However, there is one update here. The diesel engine is finally offered with an Automatic gearbox option in two trim levels: HX5 and HX10.