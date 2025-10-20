A video of the undisguised second-gen Hyundai Venue N Line has surfaced online days after the standard subcompact SUV’s undisguised images emerged. The video provides a clear look at the sportier iteration of the SUV, revealing the design updates to the exterior.

Starting from the front, the N-Line gets a revised grille design compared to the standard Gen 2 Venue with wider openings and two rows of slats with rectangular detailing. The lower bumper looks to be inspired by models such as the Tucson N-Line sold in international markets with with a blacked out centre section housing a large intake and a faux skid plate element lower down.

The design gets a little interesting down the sides where the N-Line looks to forgo the black wheelarch cladding in favour of silver wheelarch trim though the lack of discernible lines between the bumper and fenders suggests that the car is wearing a camouflage or protective wrap. The lower body cladding, however, remains with a red strip separating it from the metal body panels. The alloy wheels look to be sporty five-spoke units.

Moving round the rear, a split spoiler becomes visible atop the tailgate while lower down, the N-Line gets a sportier bumper with plenty of black plastic and a twin-tip off-set exhaust.

Cabin details are not visible though we expected it to more or less mirror that of the standard SUV with sportier touches coming down to just cosmetic elements such as the trim finishers, upholstery colours and N-Line branding.

Mechanically, the Venue N-Line is likely to feature the same engine as in the standard second-gen Venue – likely the 1.0-litre T-GDI turbo-petrol unit paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT automatic. The N-Line, however, is expected to get retuned suspension and steering to make the SUV feel sharper from behind the wheel.

The second-gen Venue is set to make its global debut on November 4, alongside being launched in India.

