After initially appearing to favour a full and rapid shift to battery electric vehicles (BEV), Hyundai India has now confirmed hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) are part of its future plans. At its inaugural Investor Day, the Korean carmaker revealed it will roll out hybrid powertrains across its passenger vehicle portfolio, with as many as eight cars and SUVs set to receive a hybrid option by FY2030. It must be noted that while Hyundai has always had HEVs in its global lineup, India hasn't, till date, ever had a hybrid Hyundai on sale, even though our first taste of an electrified Hyundai came all the way back in 2019, with the launch of the Kona EV.

The announcement came alongside the revelation of Hyundai's plan to have a total of 26 model launches in the next five years, with nearly a third of those to be offered with a hybrid powertrain. During the presentation, Hyundai Motor Company President and CEO Jose Munoz said the company will deploy hybrid powertrains across segments, from “compact to larger, premium SUVs”.

Hyundai offers a plug-in hybrid option for the Tucson SUV overseas.

Hybrid tech: Where Hyundai stands globally

Engaging with analysts during the presentation, Chang Hwan Kim, Executive VP & Head Of Electrification Energy Solutions at Hyundai, explained the company has been hard at work over the last 15 years to develop a hybrid system that is more competitive than the one offered by Toyota.

He went on to point out the fact that Hyundai now has 48-volt hybrid (mild-hybrid), strong hybrid, plug-in hybrid as well as extended-range electric vehicle (EREV) technologies in its repertoire, and the company could choose to deploy any of these depending on the type of vehicle.

Next-gen Hyundai hybrid system integrates two electric motors into the transmission.

Which Hyundai cars could go the hybrid way?

Overseas, Hyundai offers 48-volt mild-hybrid systems on some of its smaller products, such as the i20 and i30 hatchbacks, plug-in hybrid systems on models such as the Tucson SUV. The carmaker could choose to follow a similar strategy for India.

While the final plan remains under wraps for now, we expect Hyundai to roll out mild hybrid systems on some of its more affordable models, such as the Exter and Venue sub-four metre SUVs. It is the compact segment – which the Hyundai Creta dominates – where Hyundai could choose to deploy strong hybrid technology. Another prime candidate for a strong hybrid option could be the new MPV Hyundai announced as part of its presentation. Yet another option could be presented by the made-in-India Genesis model, expected to be an SUV set for launch in 2027.

Hyundai could introduce a hybrid option for one of its upcoming Genesis luxury cars.

As for more premium models such as the Tucson, the company already has a plug-in hybrid option (pairing a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine with a sizeable lithium-ion battery), which allows owners to also charge it like a BEV.

Earlier in 2025, Hyundai unveiled its next-generation hybrid system, which integrates two electric motors into the transmission, promising higher efficiency. The company had then revealed this system can be introduced on a wide variety of cars, ranging from sub-compact to large vehicles, with power outputs varying from 100 bhp onwards to nearly 350 bhp.