After years of will-they-won't-they, Hyundai has finally confirmed it is bringing its luxury vehicle division to India. At its first-ever Investor Day, Hyundai India announced it will launch the Genesis brand in 2027, and the cherry on top is the news that it will be a made-in-India offering. While specific launch details are scarce at this point, car&bike understands that Hyundai plans to propel Genesis into India with an SUV as its first product.

“We have very high ambitions with Genesis. We're launching Genesis in India in 2027. We will introduce a diverse set of products across powertrains. We're starting small in 2027, but plan to grow volumes significantly by 2032. India's luxury market is ready for Genesis”, said Hyundai Motor Company President and CEO Jose Munoz at the Investor Day presentation.

The launch of Genesis' first model in India will take place well over a decade since the first time Hyundai showcased a Genesis car in India, at the 2016 Auto Expo in Delhi. Since then, rumours have ebbed and flowed about Hyundai's intentions to bring its luxury car brand to India, with no concrete developments until now.

Hyundai has already trademarked the design of the Genesis GV80 in India.



Genesis' current global lineup includes a string of sedans and SUVs. The sedan lineup comprises the G70, G80 and flagship G90, while the SUV lineup includes the all-electric GV60, GV70, GV80 and GV80 Coupe. The company has previously registered design trademarks for the GV80 and GV80 Coupe in India, but there's no word on which SUV will be the first to debut in our market.

It's possible that the first Genesis product for India could have a hybrid powertrain. As part of its Investor Day presentation, Hyundai confirmed it will launch eight hybrid electric vehicles by FY2030, spanning segments from compact to premium. Overseas, Genesis has a mix of hybrid as well as full-electric powertrains across its sedan and SUV portfolios.