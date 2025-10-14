Lexus India has updated the LM 350h luxury MPV with an E20-compliant engine and has commenced deliveries. Bookings for the LM 350h reopened in May 2025 after an eight-month pause due to supply chain constraints and a high order backlog. The model was launched in March 2024 and is currently priced starting at Rs 2.15 crore for the 7-seater and Rs 2.69 crore (ex-showroom) for the 4-seater version.

Also Read: 2024 Lexus LM Review: One Of A Kind Luxury MPV



The LM 350h features a bold design and has a prominent grille, sharp LED headlights, and chrome detailing. The cabin is offered in Black or Solis White upholstery and comes equipped with features such as a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 48-inch rear display, a 23-speaker audio system, fold-out tables, heated armrests, and a refrigerator. Moreover, Lexus claims to have added a switch at the rear console for the powered doors and the Auto-dimming ORVM function.

Also Read: Lexus Cars, SUVs Get Cheaper By Up To ₹20.80 Lakh Following GST Rate Reduction

Powering the MPV is a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol-hybrid engine producing 190 bhp and 240 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT transmission. The Lexus LM 350h continues to rival its sibling, the Toyota Vellfire, in the Indian luxury MPV space.