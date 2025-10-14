While the Century SUV-based coupe and the six-wheel LS MPV concept likely attracted all the headlines for Toyota’s upcoming Japan Mobility Show 2025 showcase, there was one other concept that flew under the radar. Toyota provided the first look at a new Corolla concept previewing the next generation of the long-serving executive sedan nameplate.

Also read: Toyota Century Coupe-SUV, 6-Wheel Lexus LS MPV Concepts Previewed Ahead Of Japan Mobility Show 2025 Debut





The visuals show a sleek, low-slung coupe-style sedan with sharp lines and prominent creases. The fascia features a low-set nose featuring a full-width lightbar flowing into vertically stacked lighting elements. The arrow-shaped light guides seen on other newer Toyotas also feature. The bonnet is heavily sculpted as well, and the front overhang is quite short as well.



Also read: 2025 Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition Launched For The Festive Season



Moving to the rear, a charging flap is visible behind the front wheel, indicating this is likely to be all-electric. Other notable elements look to be the door-mounted wing mirrors, sculpted lower door section and a prominent rear haunch. Around the rear, notable design elements include a full-width lightbar and a ducktail-style spoiler.

Also read: Toyota Land Cruiser 300 GR Sport: In Pictures



Also Read: Toyota Rumion MPV Gets 6 Airbags As Standard; Prices Start At Rs 10.44 Lakh



Powertrain details remain under wraps for now, though we expect the concept to be a battery electric vehicle. Full details are expected to be revealed at the end of the month at the Japan Mobility Show 2025.