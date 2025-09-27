logo
New Delhi

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 GR Sport: In Pictures

2 mins read
2025-09-27 18:33:48
Key Highlights
  • GR-S trim gets blacked out touches on the exterior
  • Interior is offered with red and black or all back
  • Powered by the 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 diesel

Toyota reintroduced the Land Cruiser 300 to the Indian market in February 2025, after having it delisted from the website for quite some time. Bringing it in as a full import, the SUV is available in two trims: ZX, earlier priced at Rs 2.31 crore, and the sportier GR-S, which was set at Rs 2.41 crore.

Following revisions in the GST structure, both variants have seen a price drop: the ZX now costs Rs 2.16 crore, while the GR-S is priced at Rs 2.25 crore. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom. Here, we take a closer look at the LC300 GR-S.

Also Read: Toyota Camry Sprint Edition Launched At Rs 48.50 Lakh

2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 GR Sport m1

The off-road-focused GR-S version of the Land Cruiser 300 has arrived in India for the first time.

2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 GR Sport m5

The LC300 GR-S gets black exterior highlights, including the grille, which is in a mesh pattern paired with a more pronounced front bumper.

2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 GR Sport m4

Black alloy wheels, and GR-specific badging at the front, rear and side are also what this trim has to offer.

2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 GR Sport m20

For the cabin, the GR-S gets a black and dark red interior theme, with an all-black option also available at the same price.

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Now Comes With Six Airbags As Standard; Gets New Bluish Black Shade

2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 GR Sport m21

The dashboard is dominated by a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, which also offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity options.

2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 GR Sport m36

Other features include four-zone automatic climate control, rear-seat entertainment screens, and a head-up display.

2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 GR Sport m22

It also gets an eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, a wireless charger, an electronic parking brake, and a sunroof.

2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 GR Sport m17

It gets adaptive variable suspension, a limited-slip differential, and systems such as traction control, hill-start assist, downhill assist, and a four-camera multi-terrain monitor.

2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 GR Sport m16

In addition, the LC300 GR-S offers both front and rear electronic differential locks.

2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 GR Sport m50

Both LC300 variants come with Toyota’s Level 2 ADAS package as standard.

2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 GR Sport m18

Under the hood, it runs a 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 diesel engine producing 304 bhp and 700 Nm of torque.

2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 GR Sport m44

This unit is paired with a 10-speed torque converter automatic gearbox that delivers power to all four wheels.

