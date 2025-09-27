Toyota Land Cruiser 300 GR Sport: In Pictures
- GR-S trim gets blacked out touches on the exterior
- Interior is offered with red and black or all back
- Powered by the 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 diesel
Toyota reintroduced the Land Cruiser 300 to the Indian market in February 2025, after having it delisted from the website for quite some time. Bringing it in as a full import, the SUV is available in two trims: ZX, earlier priced at Rs 2.31 crore, and the sportier GR-S, which was set at Rs 2.41 crore.
Following revisions in the GST structure, both variants have seen a price drop: the ZX now costs Rs 2.16 crore, while the GR-S is priced at Rs 2.25 crore. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom. Here, we take a closer look at the LC300 GR-S.
The off-road-focused GR-S version of the Land Cruiser 300 has arrived in India for the first time.
The LC300 GR-S gets black exterior highlights, including the grille, which is in a mesh pattern paired with a more pronounced front bumper.
Black alloy wheels, and GR-specific badging at the front, rear and side are also what this trim has to offer.
For the cabin, the GR-S gets a black and dark red interior theme, with an all-black option also available at the same price.
The dashboard is dominated by a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, which also offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity options.
Other features include four-zone automatic climate control, rear-seat entertainment screens, and a head-up display.
It also gets an eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, a wireless charger, an electronic parking brake, and a sunroof.
It gets adaptive variable suspension, a limited-slip differential, and systems such as traction control, hill-start assist, downhill assist, and a four-camera multi-terrain monitor.
In addition, the LC300 GR-S offers both front and rear electronic differential locks.
Both LC300 variants come with Toyota’s Level 2 ADAS package as standard.
Under the hood, it runs a 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 diesel engine producing 304 bhp and 700 Nm of torque.
This unit is paired with a 10-speed torque converter automatic gearbox that delivers power to all four wheels.
Ocean to Orbit with the Hyundai Verna
