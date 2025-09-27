Toyota Land Cruiser 300 GR Sport: In Pictures

Toyota reintroduced the Land Cruiser 300 to the Indian market in February 2025, after having it delisted from the website for quite some time. Bringing it in as a full import, the SUV is available in two trims: ZX, earlier priced at Rs 2.31 crore, and the sportier GR-S, which was set at Rs 2.41 crore.

Following revisions in the GST structure, both variants have seen a price drop: the ZX now costs Rs 2.16 crore, while the GR-S is priced at Rs 2.25 crore. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom. Here, we take a closer look at the LC300 GR-S.

The off-road-focused GR-S version of the Land Cruiser 300 has arrived in India for the first time.

The LC300 GR-S gets black exterior highlights, including the grille, which is in a mesh pattern paired with a more pronounced front bumper.

Black alloy wheels, and GR-specific badging at the front, rear and side are also what this trim has to offer.

For the cabin, the GR-S gets a black and dark red interior theme, with an all-black option also available at the same price.

The dashboard is dominated by a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, which also offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity options.

Other features include four-zone automatic climate control, rear-seat entertainment screens, and a head-up display.

It also gets an eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, a wireless charger, an electronic parking brake, and a sunroof.

It gets adaptive variable suspension, a limited-slip differential, and systems such as traction control, hill-start assist, downhill assist, and a four-camera multi-terrain monitor.

In addition, the LC300 GR-S offers both front and rear electronic differential locks.

Both LC300 variants come with Toyota’s Level 2 ADAS package as standard.

Under the hood, it runs a 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 diesel engine producing 304 bhp and 700 Nm of torque.

This unit is paired with a 10-speed torque converter automatic gearbox that delivers power to all four wheels.