Toyota Rumion MPV Gets 6 Airbags As Standard; Prices Start At Rs 10.44 Lakh

2025-09-22 15:22:46
Key Highlights
  • 6 Airbags are now standard in the Rumion
  • TPMS has also been added to the top V trim of the MPV
  • Rumion range starts at Rs. 10.44 lakh, ex-showroom

A few months after Maruti Suzuki updated the Ertiga with 6 standard airbags across all variants, its rebadged version from Toyota, the Rumion too has been given a similar treatment. In addition to this, the brand has also added a tyre pressure monitoring system to the top V trim of the MPV. The Rumion range starts at Rs. 10.44 lakh and goes up to Rs. 13.61 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

2024 Toyota Rumion 14

Earlier the Rumion used to come with 4 airbags in top trim.

Other safety features available on the Rumion include Vehicle Stability Control, Hill Hold Assist, ABS with EBD, Brake Assist, ISOFIX child seat mounts. The MPV comes in 3 different variants - S, G and V and all get manual as well as automatic gearbox options. CNG is available only on the base S with manual transmission. While Petrol trims give a fuel efficiency of 20.51 kmpl, CNG model promises up to 26.11 km/kg.

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Now Comes With Six Airbags As Standard; Gets New Bluish Black Shade

The 7-seater MPV comes with exterior features like projector headlamps, LED tail lamps, and dual-tone machined alloy wheels. Cabin gets a 7-inch Smartplay infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering-mounted controls and an Arkamys sound system. The vehicle comes with a 3-year/1 lakh km warranty

