Lexus Cars, SUVs Get Cheaper By Up To ₹20.80 Lakh Following GST Rate Reduction

Highest reduction in prices across the Lexus portfolio is for the LX 500d, followed by the RX 500h and RX 350h.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 8, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Lexus hybrid sedans and SUVs see price cuts ranging from ₹1.47 lakh to ₹20.80 lakh.
  • Flagship LX 500d witnesses the highest reduction of ₹20.80 lakh.
  • New prices are effective from September 22.

Lexus India has become the latest luxury carmaker to announce a reduction in prices across its model range following the Indian government’s decision to simplify goods and services tax (GST) slabs for automobiles. The move to lower GST on passenger vehicles has had a notable impact on the pricing of Lexus’ hybrid luxury sedans and SUVs, with reductions ranging from ₹1.47 lakh on the ES 300h to ₹5.77 lakh on the LM 350h.

Also Read: New GST Rate Cut To 18%: Hatchbacks, Subcompact SUVs, Mass-Market Scooters And Bikes To Get Cheaper
 

At the same time, the revision to bring larger vehicles under the 40 per cent slab has also benefited flagship SUVs, with the Lexus LX 500d now cheaper by up to ₹20.80 lakh. The new prices will be effective from September 22.
 

The highest reduction is on the Lexus LX 500d, which sees a price cut of up to ₹20.80 lakh. The lowest drop in price is for the Lexus ES 300h (up to ₹1.47 lakh), while the NX 350h (up to ₹1.58 lakh), RX 350h (up to ₹2.10 lakh), and RX 500h (up to ₹2.58 lakh) have all become notably more accessible.
 

The company currently offers a portfolio of five vehicles in India, four of which are self-charging hybrid electric models. In 2020, Lexus introduced its first locally produced model, the ES 300h, which continues to be the most popular offering in the brand’s India lineup.

# lexus india# lexus india cars# Cars
