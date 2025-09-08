Lexus Cars, SUVs Get Cheaper By Up To ₹20.80 Lakh Following GST Rate Reduction

Lexus India has become the latest luxury carmaker to announce a reduction in prices across its model range following the Indian government’s decision to simplify goods and services tax (GST) slabs for automobiles. The move to lower GST on passenger vehicles has had a notable impact on the pricing of Lexus’ hybrid luxury sedans and SUVs, with reductions ranging from ₹1.47 lakh on the ES 300h to ₹5.77 lakh on the LM 350h.



At the same time, the revision to bring larger vehicles under the 40 per cent slab has also benefited flagship SUVs, with the Lexus LX 500d now cheaper by up to ₹20.80 lakh. The new prices will be effective from September 22.



The highest reduction is on the Lexus LX 500d, which sees a price cut of up to ₹20.80 lakh. The lowest drop in price is for the Lexus ES 300h (up to ₹1.47 lakh), while the NX 350h (up to ₹1.58 lakh), RX 350h (up to ₹2.10 lakh), and RX 500h (up to ₹2.58 lakh) have all become notably more accessible.



The company currently offers a portfolio of five vehicles in India, four of which are self-charging hybrid electric models. In 2020, Lexus introduced its first locally produced model, the ES 300h, which continues to be the most popular offering in the brand’s India lineup.