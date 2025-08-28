HomeNews & Reviews
Lexus India Rolls Out New ‘Smart Ownership’ Assured Buyback Programme

The scheme is currently available for the Lexus ES, NX, and RX models.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 28, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Comprises multiple end-of-term options for the vehicles
  • Offered with ES, NX, and RX models
  • Can retain the car by paying GFV

Lexus India has announced a new financing option called the ‘Smart Ownership Plan’, aimed at providing more flexibility for buyers. The plan includes an ‘Assured Buyback’ feature that allows customers to choose from multiple end-of-term options: return the vehicle with no further obligation, retain it by paying a predetermined Guaranteed Future Value (GFV), or upgrade to a new Lexus model.

 

Also Read: Updated Lexus NX 350h Launched In India: Gets New Colours, More Features
 Lexus ES 300h

 

The GFV is communicated at the time of purchase, giving buyers clarity about the car’s future value. The scheme is currently available for the Lexus ES, NX, and RX models.

 

The plan also includes regular vehicle upgrades, allowing customers to switch to a newer Lexus every three to five years. Lexus India states that the initiative responds to the growing demand for flexible ownership solutions among luxury car buyers. 

 

Commenting on the initiative, Hikaru Ikeuchi, President, Lexus India, said, “We are thrilled to announce the new Smart Ownership Plan under the Lexus Promise, which represents our strong commitment to the Indian market. Guided by the spirit of Omotenashi – our unique approach to anticipating and fulfilling our guests' needs – this plan goes beyond delivering luxury, offering true peace of mind and convenience. It reflects the evolving aspirations of our guests, especially those seeking financial flexibility along with premium experiences. 

 

Also Read: Lexus Sport Concept Unveiled At Monterey Car Week

Lexus RX 500 H

In addition to the financing plan, Lexus offers an 8-year/1.60 lakh km vehicle warranty for all new models sold in India from June 1, 2024. This is accompanied by the Lexus Luxury Care service packages, which offer maintenance coverage across three options: Comfort, Relax, and Premiere, available in durations of 3 years/60,000 km, 5 years/1 lakh km, or 8 years/1.60 lakh km. 

