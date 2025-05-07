Lexus LM 350h Bookings Reopen In India

Lexus India has reopened bookings for its luxury MPV, the LM 350h, in India. The company had, in September 2024, halted bookings for the vehicle citing supply chain issues and a high order count to fulfill. Bookings for the MPV began in August 2023 and quickly reached 100 orders within the first month. Launched in March 2024, the LM 350h is essentially the more luxurious counterpart of the Toyota Vellfire, which is also on sale in the Indian market. Among Lexus’ most expensive vehicles, prices for the LM 350h range from Rs 2.10 crore to Rs 2.63 crore (ex-showroom) in India.

The Lexus LM is among Lexus' most expensive vehicles in India

The vehicle is offered in four exterior colour options- Sonic Titanium, Sonic Quartz, Graphite Black Glass Flake, and Sonic Agate, and two interior colour options- Black and Solis White. It can be had in both seven- and four-seat configurations. The list of features offered on the LM 350h include a 14-inch touchscreen system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 48-inch entertainment screen at the rear, a 23-speaker audio system, fold-out tables, heated armrests, reading lights, vanity mirrors, an umbrella holder, and a refrigerator.

Under the hood, the LM 350h is powered by a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol hybrid engine that delivers 190 bhp and 240 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a CVT automatic.



While it has no direct rival in the Indian market, the MPV’s sibling, the Toyota Vellfire is its closest rival.