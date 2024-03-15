Login
Lexus LM 350h Luxury MPV Launched In India; Priced From Rs 2 Crore

The LM is available in both seven and four-seat versions, priced at Rs 2 crore and Rs 2.5 crore, respectively.
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 15, 2024

Follow us on

Story

Highlights

  • Lexus opened bookings for the LM in India in August 2023.
  • Gets a 48-inch display at the rear.
  • Powered by a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol hybrid powertrain.

Lexus has launched its luxury MPV, the LM 350h, in India. A sister car to the Toyota Vellfire, the LM is priced at Rs 2 crore and Rs 2.5 crore for the seven- and four-seat versions respectively (ex-showroom). The vehicle debuted last year, with the brand opening bookings for the vehicle in India in August 2023 and recording 100 bookings within a month.

Also Read: 2024 Lexus LM Review: One Of A Kind Luxury MPV

Lexus opened bookings for the LM in India in August 2023

 

Visually, the Lexus LM looks striking with its large proportions, front grille and other edgy-looking design elements such as its headlamps, alloy wheels, and window frame. Inside, the LM gets a 14-inch touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The LM comes with two interior upholstery options- Black and Solis White. 

 

The Lexus LM gets a 14-inch touchscreen system inside

 

At the rear, the luxury MPV gets a massive 48-inch display with a 23-speaker audio system, fold-out tables, heated armrests reading lights, vanity mirrors, an umbrella holder and a fridge among others.

 

Also Read: Lexus LM Luxury MPV Receives Over 100 Bookings In India

Towards the rear, the MPV gets a massive 48-inch display

 

In terms of features, it also gets a warmth-sensing IR (infrared) matrix sensor, which constantly monitors the temperature of four areas of the rear seat occupants - face, chest, thighs, and lower legs. The system accordingly controls the air-conditioning and seat heaters to maintain a comfortable temperature inside the cabin. Safety features include a pre-collision system, lane departure alert and dynamic radar cruise control, there is also the safe exit assist system which prevents the doors from opening in case of an obstacle is approaching. 

 

Also Read: 2023 Toyota Vellfire Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 1.2 Crore

The Lexus gets a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol hybrid powertrain

 

The luxury MPV is powered by a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol hybrid powertrain that churns out 190 bhp and 240 Nm of torque. The powertrain is mated to a CVT transmission. 

Calendar-icon

Last Updated on March 15, 2024

