2023 Toyota Vellfire Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 1.2 Crore

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has launched the latest iteration of its luxurious MPV, the Vellfire, in India. This marks a quick arrival on Indian roads, just a couple of months after its global debut. The Vellfire is a premium self-charging hybrid electric MPV, launched in two variants: the Hi grade starting at Rs 1.20 crore and the higher-grade VIP-Executive Lounge priced at Rs 1.30 crore (ex-showroom, India). Both versions feature the same series-parallel, self-charging, strong hybrid electric system.

Toyota Vellfire Design:

Design-wise, Toyota describes the Vellfire's style as "Forceful x IMPACT LUXURY," which is evident in its design language. The new Vellfire maintains a similar appearance to its predecessor. The front boasts split headlamps with LED daytime running lights and a large six-slat grille housing the brand logo. The profile showcases a single-unit glasshouse with blacked-out pillars and chrome accents, while the rear features a U-shaped tail-lamp insert, chrome trims, Vellfire badging, and a prominent Toyota logo.

Toyota Vellfire Interior:

Inside, the Vellfire offers a straightforward dashboard housing a 14-inch infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It boasts 15 JBL speakers, a new comfortable seat design, an overhead console for controlling vehicle functions, multiple AC vents, and redesigned pull-down sun shades. The interior includes a dual-tone dashboard with a leather finish and wooden inserts, memory foam leather seats, and second-row seats with massage functions. Passengers in the second row can customise their comfort with a detachable power control device.

Toyota Vellfire Features and Safety:

The Vellfire incorporates over 60 connected features, including emergency services, remote operations, vehicle diagnostics, and driver monitoring alerts. Safety is prioritised with features such as Toyota Safety Sense, 6 SRS airbags, Vehicle Stability Control, Panoramic View Monitor, Parking Assist Alerts, Hill Assist Control, Pre-collision Safety System, Lane Trace Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Adaptive High Beam LED Head Lamps, and Blind Spot Monitor.

Toyota Vellfire Platform, Powertrain and Dimensions:

Built on Toyota's TNGA platform (GA-K), the Vellfire is a strong hybrid electric vehicle with a 2.5-litre inline four-cylinder DOHC engine, electric motor, and hybrid battery. It offers a maximum power output of 190 bhp (142 kW) and a maximum torque of 240 Nm. The hybrid system delivers a fuel efficiency of 19.28 km per litre. The dimensions of the Vellfire include an overall length of 4955 mm, a width of 1850 m, a height of 1950 m, a wheelbase of 3000 mm, a seating capacity of 7 persons, and a minimum turning radius of 5900 mm.

Toyota Vellfire Colour Schemes:

Available in Platinum Pearl White, Jet Black, and Precious Metal exterior colours and Sunset Brown, Neutral Beige, and Black interior colours (the Hi grade is only available in black interiors), the Vellfire offers a warranty of 3 years/100,000 kilometres, extendable up to 5 years/220,000 km, along with 3 years of free roadside assistance and an 8-year/160,000-km warranty on the hybrid battery.

Toyota Vellfire Bookings:

Booking for the all-new Vellfire is to begin today August 3, 2023, followed by deliveries commencing in November 2023. Interested customers can make their bookings online from the automaker's official Indian website or by visiting their nearest Toyota dealership.

Toyota Vellfire Rivals:

As of now, the Vellfire occupies a unique position in the luxury MPV segment in India, with no direct rivals until the anticipated launch of the Lexus LM MPV.