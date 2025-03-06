2025 Lexus LX500d Launched In India At Rs 3 Crore; LX500d Overtrail Priced At Rs 3.12 Crore

Lexus India has launched the 2025 Lexus LX flagship SUV, with prices starting from Rs 3 crore (ex-showroom). The 2025 model year flagship SUV is now offered in two variants: Urban and Overtrail. The latter is priced at Rs 3.12 crore and offers more off-road-centric hardware. The LX also packs more tech for the new model year, though the powertrain remains unchanged.



Starting with the Lexus LX Urban, the SUV now comes standard with Lexus’ Safety System +3.0 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure assist, and more. The front seats, in addition to being power-adjustable, heated, and ventilated, now offer a massage function, and buyers now have the option of connected car features. The remainder of the features are similar to those offered on the previous model year LX.

Moving to the Overtrail, the variant gets a more muscular look thanks to its darker finished grille, smaller black-finished alloy wheels with meatier tyres, black side body cladding and darkened chrome trim. The Overtrail is offered in a variant-specific Moon Desert paint finish paired with a Khakhi interior.



Mechanically, the LX continues to be offered in the familiar 500d spec, with a twin-turbocharged 3.3-litre V6 diesel engine producing 304 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via a 10-speed automatic gearbox with a centre-locking differential as standard. The Overtrail, meanwhile, adds locking front and rear differentials for added off-road prowess.



Lexus says that bookings for the new LX500d are now open across all dealerships, though no delivery timeline has been provided.