2025 Lexus LX500d Launched In India At Rs 3 Crore; LX500d Overtrail Priced At Rs 3.12 Crore
By Jaiveer Mehra
1 mins read
Published on March 6, 2025
Highlights
- LX now offered in two variants - Urban and Overtrail
- Powered by a 3.3-litre, twin-turbo V6 diesel engine
- Overtrail gets more off-road centric hardware
Lexus India has launched the 2025 Lexus LX flagship SUV, with prices starting from Rs 3 crore (ex-showroom). The 2025 model year flagship SUV is now offered in two variants: Urban and Overtrail. The latter is priced at Rs 3.12 crore and offers more off-road-centric hardware. The LX also packs more tech for the new model year, though the powertrain remains unchanged.
Also read: Lexus NX 350h Overtrail Launched In India At Rs 71.17 Lakh
Starting with the Lexus LX Urban, the SUV now comes standard with Lexus’ Safety System +3.0 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure assist, and more. The front seats, in addition to being power-adjustable, heated, and ventilated, now offer a massage function, and buyers now have the option of connected car features. The remainder of the features are similar to those offered on the previous model year LX.
Also read: 2023 Lexus LX 500d Review: Grandeur Rewritten
Moving to the Overtrail, the variant gets a more muscular look thanks to its darker finished grille, smaller black-finished alloy wheels with meatier tyres, black side body cladding and darkened chrome trim. The Overtrail is offered in a variant-specific Moon Desert paint finish paired with a Khakhi interior.
Also read: Lexus ES Facelift Unveiled At 2024 Guangzhou Auto Show
Mechanically, the LX continues to be offered in the familiar 500d spec, with a twin-turbocharged 3.3-litre V6 diesel engine producing 304 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via a 10-speed automatic gearbox with a centre-locking differential as standard. The Overtrail, meanwhile, adds locking front and rear differentials for added off-road prowess.
Also read: Lexus LX 700h Debuts With Hybrid Powertrain; 2025 Overtrail Edition Unveiled
Lexus says that bookings for the new LX500d are now open across all dealerships, though no delivery timeline has been provided.
