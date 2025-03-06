Login
2025 Lexus LX500d Launched In India At Rs 3 Crore; LX500d Overtrail Priced At Rs 3.12 Crore

For the 2025 model year, the LX packs in more tech and gets a new off-road-focused Overtrail variant.
By Jaiveer Mehra

Published on March 6, 2025

Highlights

  • LX now offered in two variants - Urban and Overtrail
  • Powered by a 3.3-litre, twin-turbo V6 diesel engine
  • Overtrail gets more off-road centric hardware

Lexus India has launched the 2025 Lexus LX flagship SUV, with prices starting from Rs 3 crore (ex-showroom). The 2025 model year flagship SUV is now offered in two variants: Urban and Overtrail. The latter is priced at Rs 3.12 crore and offers more off-road-centric hardware. The LX also packs more tech for the new model year, though the powertrain remains unchanged.
 

Also read: Lexus NX 350h Overtrail Launched In India At Rs 71.17 Lakh
 

Starting with the Lexus LX Urban, the SUV now comes standard with Lexus’ Safety System +3.0 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure assist, and more. The front seats, in addition to being power-adjustable, heated, and ventilated, now offer a massage function, and buyers now have the option of connected car features. The remainder of the features are similar to those offered on the previous model year LX.

 

Also read: 2023 Lexus LX 500d Review: Grandeur Rewritten
 2025 Lexus LX 500d

 

Moving to the Overtrail, the variant gets a more muscular look thanks to its darker finished grille, smaller black-finished alloy wheels with meatier tyres, black side body cladding and darkened chrome trim. The Overtrail is offered in a variant-specific Moon Desert paint finish paired with a Khakhi interior.
 

Also read: Lexus ES Facelift Unveiled At 2024 Guangzhou Auto Show
 

Mechanically, the LX continues to be offered in the familiar 500d spec, with a twin-turbocharged 3.3-litre V6 diesel engine producing 304 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via a 10-speed automatic gearbox with a centre-locking differential as standard. The Overtrail, meanwhile, adds locking front and rear differentials for added off-road prowess.
 

Also read: Lexus LX 700h Debuts With Hybrid Powertrain; 2025 Overtrail Edition Unveiled
 

Lexus says that bookings for the new LX500d are now open across all dealerships, though no delivery timeline has been provided. 

Lexus LX
8.5

Lexus LX

Starts at ₹ 2.82 - 2.84 Crore

Check On-Road Price
View LX Specifications
View LX Features

Popular Lexus Models

