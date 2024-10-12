Login
Lexus LX 700h Debuts With Hybrid Powertrain; 2025 Overtrail Edition Unveiled

The LX700h was the only vehicle in the Lexus portfolio that was due to get a hybrid powertrain.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 12, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 2025 Lexus LX 700h gets a hybrid powertrain option
  • Also gets the off-road focused ‘Overtrail’ Edition
  • The entire LX lineup has been updated with tech and features

Lexus has announced significant updates for its flagship SUV, the LX 700h, for 2025, including the introduction of a new hybrid powertrain option. This addition marks the first time that the behemoth is offered with an electrified version, joining the existing petrol and diesel options. Lexus has not only added a new powertrain but also introduced the off-road-focused “Overtrail” edition, along with several tech and feature upgrades across the entire LX lineup.

 

Also Read: Lexus LM 350h Bookings Paused In India

 

Lexus LX 700h 3

2025 Lexus LX 700h gets a hybrid powertrain option. 

 

The 2025 Lexus LX 700h will be powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.4-litre V6 engine paired with a hybrid system. This system consists of an electric motor nestled between the engine and the transmission, along with the battery pack. According to the preliminary figures, the combined output is 457 bhp and 790 Nm of torque. Power is delivered to all four wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission, which remains the same as the non-hybrid models.

 

Also Read: Lexus ES Luxury Plus Edition Launched In India at Rs 69.70 Lakh

 

Lexus LX 700h 2

The electric motor sits between the engine and the transmission. 

 

Furthermore, the hybrid system incorporates both an alternator and a starter motor. With this, the vehicle can still function if the hybrid system fails, as the starter allows the engine to operate independently, while the alternator keeps the 12-volt auxiliary battery charged. The high-voltage battery, though its capacity hasn’t been specified, is placed under the cargo area alongside a relocated 12V auxiliary battery. Both are housed in a waterproof tray equipped with a water sensor, allowing the LX 700h to wade through water up to 700 mm. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Lexus LM Review: One Of A Kind Luxury MPV

 

Lexus LX 700h 1

Gets a new 12.3-inch digital cluster along with fast charging pads. 

 

Across the entire LX range, Lexus has upgraded the interior tech. New features include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, refreshed front seats, and an updated fast-charging wireless pad. Top-spec VIP and Executive variants are equipped with massage functions, which include full-body and targeted settings with adjustable intensity.

 

Lexus LX 700h Overtrail

The LX 700h joins its siblings to get the Overtrail Edition for 2025. 

 

The Overtrail edition, which follows in the footsteps of Lexus’ smaller NX and GX models, is an off-road-oriented variant. This edition comes with an exclusive Moon Desert paint finish, matte grey aluminium wheels wrapped in all-terrain tyres, and a blacked-out grille with dark trim accents. Inside, the Overtrail edition features monolith-style upholstery paired with ash burl black trim. Moreover, it comes with front and rear differential locks, alongside the standard centre differential lock. 

 

The Lexus LX 700h, along with the other updated models, is expected to launch in phases across different regions, beginning in late 2024. 

 

The Lexus LX was launched in India back in 2022 solely in the LX 500d trim and its current ex-showroom prices range between Rs 2.82 crore to Rs 2.84 crore. 

