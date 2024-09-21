Login
Lexus LM 350h Bookings Paused In India

Lexus has halted bookings for the LM 350h MPV amid the festive season in India.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 21, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The LM 350h was launched in India in March 2024
  • Bookings are halted temporarily
  • Prices for the LM start at Rs 2.0 crore (ex-showroom)

Lexus has temporarily paused bookings for its LM 350h luxury MPV in India. The brand launched the LM 350h in the Indian market in March 2024, after its global debut in 2023. Bookings in the country began in August 2023 and quickly reached 100 within the first month. The company, however, states that due to persistent supply chain issues and a need to meet existing orders, Lexus has decided to halt new bookings for the time being. 

 

Also Read: Lexus LM 350h Luxury MPV Launched In India; Priced From Rs 2 Crore

 

Lexus LM 1

The LM 350h features a striking design with its large proportions, front grille, and sharp styling elements including headlamps, alloy wheels, and window frame. The interior is offered with two upholstery choices: Black and Solis White. On the feature front, it gets a 14-inch touchscreen system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a 48-inch display at the rear, a 23-speaker audio system, fold-out tables, heated armrests, reading lights, vanity mirrors, an umbrella holder, and a refrigerator.

 

Also Read: 2024 Lexus LM Review: One Of A Kind Luxury MPV

 

Lexus LM 29

Under the hood, the LM 350h is powered by a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol hybrid engine that delivers 190 bhp and 240 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a CVT gearbox. The MPV’s primary competitor in the Indian market is its sibling, the Toyota Vellfire. The Lexus LM is priced at Rs 2 crore for the seven-seater version and Rs 2.5 crore for the four-seater variant (ex-showroom).

 

Catch our review of the LM 350h here: 


 

# Lexus India# Lexus LM 350 h# Lexus LM 350h bookings halted# LM 350h# Lexus LM 350h MPV# MPVs in India# Lexus cars in India# Luxury MPV# Cars
