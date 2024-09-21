Lexus LM 350h Bookings Paused In India

Lexus has temporarily paused bookings for its LM 350h luxury MPV in India. The brand launched the LM 350h in the Indian market in March 2024, after its global debut in 2023. Bookings in the country began in August 2023 and quickly reached 100 within the first month. The company, however, states that due to persistent supply chain issues and a need to meet existing orders, Lexus has decided to halt new bookings for the time being.

The LM 350h features a striking design with its large proportions, front grille, and sharp styling elements including headlamps, alloy wheels, and window frame. The interior is offered with two upholstery choices: Black and Solis White. On the feature front, it gets a 14-inch touchscreen system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a 48-inch display at the rear, a 23-speaker audio system, fold-out tables, heated armrests, reading lights, vanity mirrors, an umbrella holder, and a refrigerator.

Under the hood, the LM 350h is powered by a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol hybrid engine that delivers 190 bhp and 240 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a CVT gearbox. The MPV’s primary competitor in the Indian market is its sibling, the Toyota Vellfire. The Lexus LM is priced at Rs 2 crore for the seven-seater version and Rs 2.5 crore for the four-seater variant (ex-showroom).

