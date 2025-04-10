Maruti Suzuki Eeco Now Gets Six Airbags As Standard

Following the introduction of the recently updated Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki has updated its Eeco Van by making six airbags part of the people-carrier's standard safety equipment. As part of this update, the Eeco variant lineup has also been rejigged. The 7-seat variant has been discontinued and replaced with a new 6-seat variant. For 2025, the Eeco is available in four main versions: Eeco Standard (5-seat), Eeco AC (5-seat), Eeco CNG, and the new Eeco Standard (6-seat).

Also Read: 2025 Maruti Grand Vitara Launched At Rs 11.42 Lakh: Gets New Delta+ Hybrid, AWD AT Variant, Additional Features

The revised safety package includes two front side airbags and two curtain airbags in addition to the previously standard dual front airbags. The ambulance-specific variants of the Eeco will continue with the dual-airbag setup. Maruti Suzuki has also introduced three-point seatbelts for all passengers across the range. The new 6-seat variant features a middle row with two individual seats, but it does not come equipped with an air conditioner, which continues to be reserved for the 5-seat AC variant.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Fronx, Ertiga, Wagon R Prices To Be Hiked By Up To Rs 62,000

Other aspects of the Eeco remain unchanged. It continues to feature halogen headlights and tail lamps, 13-inch steel wheels, and a basic interior that includes a digital instrument cluster, manual AC controls, and a three-spoke steering wheel. In terms of safety, the Eeco is equipped with electronic stability control (ESP), reverse parking sensors, ABS with EBD, and ELR-equipped 3-point seatbelts for all occupants, in addition to the six standard airbags.

Powering the Eeco is a 1.2-litre petrol engine, which is good for a peak output of 81 bhp and 105 Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The CNG derivative puts out a peak 70.67 bhp and 95 Nm of torque.

Maruti Suzuki recently announced that prices of seven models in its line-up are set to be hiked, including the Eeco Van by up to Rs 22,500. This update seems to be the reason behind the price hike.