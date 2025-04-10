Maruti Suzuki Eeco Now Gets Six Airbags As Standard

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Updated For 2025; Gets Six Airbags As Standard2025 Suzuki Hayabusa UnveiledVentilated Seats Most-Sought After Feature For New Car Buyers In India: SurveyKia Targets 43% Sales From Hybrids and BEVs In India By 2030; Seltos Hybrid ConfirmedMaruti Suzuki Eeco Now Gets Six Airbags As Standard
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Toyota Camry Hybrid Sedan: 3 Things We Love, 3 Things We Don’t | Real-World Fuel Efficiency TestedFirst Look- Kia EV5 | All-electric SUV to join Kia’s India line-up spotted at the Bangkok Motor Show2025 Suzuki Access vs TVS Jupiter 125 vs Hero Destini | Performance and Practicality Compared!
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Skoda New KodiaqToyota bZ4XMahindra eKUV100Aston Martin DBXVolkswagen Tiguan R-Line
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Hero Karizma XMR 250Suzuki GSX 8SKTM 390 SMC RYamaha YZF R7Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Maruti Suzuki Eeco Now Gets Six Airbags As Standard

The carmaker has also rejigged the variant lineup of the MPV and has introduced a new 6-seat variant.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 10, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Maruti Eeco gets six airbags as standard
  • New 6-seat variant replaces erstwhile 7-seat iteration
  • No changes on the cosmetic front or in the engine

Following the introduction of the recently updated Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki has updated its Eeco Van by making six airbags part of the people-carrier's standard safety equipment. As part of this update, the Eeco variant lineup has also been rejigged. The 7-seat variant has been discontinued and replaced with a new 6-seat variant. For 2025, the Eeco is available in four main versions: Eeco Standard (5-seat), Eeco AC (5-seat), Eeco CNG, and the new Eeco Standard (6-seat). 

 

Also Read: 2025 Maruti Grand Vitara Launched At Rs 11.42 Lakh: Gets New Delta+ Hybrid, AWD AT Variant, Additional Features

 

   Maruti Suzuki Eeco Now Offered With Six Airbags As Standard 2

 

The revised safety package includes two front side airbags and two curtain airbags in addition to the previously standard dual front airbags. The ambulance-specific variants of the Eeco will continue with the dual-airbag setup. Maruti Suzuki has also introduced three-point seatbelts for all passengers across the range. The new 6-seat variant features a middle row with two individual seats, but it does not come equipped with an air conditioner, which continues to be reserved for the 5-seat AC variant. 

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Fronx, Ertiga, Wagon R Prices To Be Hiked By Up To Rs 62,000

   Maruti Suzuki Eeco Now Offered With Six Airbags As Standard 1

 

Other aspects of the Eeco remain unchanged. It continues to feature halogen headlights and tail lamps, 13-inch steel wheels, and a basic interior that includes a digital instrument cluster, manual AC controls, and a three-spoke steering wheel. In terms of safety, the Eeco is equipped with electronic stability control (ESP), reverse parking sensors, ABS with EBD, and ELR-equipped 3-point seatbelts for all occupants, in addition to the six standard airbags. 

  

Powering the Eeco is a 1.2-litre petrol engine, which is good for a peak output of 81 bhp and 105 Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The CNG derivative puts out a peak 70.67 bhp and 95 Nm of torque.   

   

Maruti Suzuki recently announced that prices of seven models in its line-up are set to be hiked, including the Eeco Van by up to Rs 22,500. This update seems to be the reason behind the price hike.  

# Maruti Suzuki# Maruti Suzuki Eeco# 2025 Maruti Suzuki Eeco# Eeco MPV# Maruti Suzuki Cars# Maruti Suzuki Cars in India# MPVs in India# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Maruti Suzuki will hike prices of seven models in its line-up, with the updated prices to come into effect from April 8.
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Fronx, Ertiga, Wagon R Prices To Be Hiked By Up To Rs 62,000
  • The Maruti Suzuki WagonR was the best-selling car of FY2025 at 1,98,451 units.
    Auto Sales FY2025: Maruti Suzuki Reports Highest-Ever Annual Domestic Sales; WagonR Is The Best-Seller
  • Here is a look at the sales performances of carmakers for the month of March 2025 and the financial year 2024-2025.
    Auto Sales March 2025: Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki Report Best Ever Sales in FY2025; Skoda Sales Touch New Monthly High
  • The third plant will add a further 2.5 lakh units per annum production capacity for Maruti Suzuki, bringing total production from Kharkhoda up to 7.5 lakh vehicles per year.
    Maruti Suzuki Approves Third Plant At Kharkhoda
  • Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Honda and more announce a fresh round of price hikes from April 1.
    Carmakers Announce Fresh Round Of Price Hikes Starting April 2025

Latest News

  • The Wagon R recently received a price hike of up to Rs 14,000.
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Updated For 2025; Gets Six Airbags As Standard
  • With the update, the changes to the motorcycle include a new colour option and updated electronics
    2025 Suzuki Hayabusa Unveiled
  • Amongst the 6,000 respondents taking part in the survey, 11 per cent voted for a sunroof being a must-have feature.
    Ventilated Seats Most-Sought After Feature For New Car Buyers In India: Survey
  • At its Investor Day presentation, Kia said that it was targeting to achieve annual sales of 4 lakh vehicles in India by 2030.
    Kia Targets 43% Sales From Hybrids and BEVs In India By 2030; Seltos Hybrid Confirmed
  • The carmaker has also rejigged the variant lineup of the MPV and has introduced a new 6-seat variant.
    Maruti Suzuki Eeco Now Gets Six Airbags As Standard
  • Here are three things we absolutely love about the new Toyota Camry and three things that we don’t.
    New Toyota Camry: 3 Reasons To Buy It, 3 Reasons You Might Want To Avoid
  • The just-launched Z4 M40i Impulse Edition marks the first time the roadster can be had with a six-speed manual gearbox in India.
    BMW Z4 M40i Now Available With Manual Gearbox In India; Priced At Rs 98 Lakh
  • BYD’s latest launch in India – the Sealion 7 SUV – managed to score 87 per cent and 93 per cent in adult and child occupant protection, respectively.
    BYD Sealion 7 Bags 5-Star Rating In Euro NCAP Crash Tests
  • JLR reported retail sales of 6,183 units in FY2025 while wholesales stood at 6,266 units – a new record for the company in India.
    Jaguar Land Rover India Reports Highest-Ever Sales In FY25; Overtakes Audi India In Q4 Sales
  • This marks the third time that Ducati and Lamborghini have collaborated on a special-edition model
    Revuelto-Inspired Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini Unveiled

Research More on Maruti Suzuki Eeco

Maruti Suzuki Eeco
7.7

Maruti Suzuki Eeco

Starts at ₹ 5.44 - 6.7 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Eeco Specifications
View Eeco Features

Popular Maruti Suzuki Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Maruti Suzuki Eeco Now Gets Six Airbags As Standard