Lexus ES Facelift Unveiled At 2024 Guangzhou Auto Show

Lexus has unveiled the facelifted version of the ES sedan in the Chinese market. The updated version of the luxury sedan debuted at the 2024 Guangzhou Auto Show and was showcased alongside the LX700h SUV. The latest iteration of the ES gets a range of subtle styling tweaks, revised interior layout along with a range of new features. Lexus stated that one million units of the ES luxury sedan have been sold in the Chinese market to date.

Also Read: Lexus LX 700h Debuts With Hybrid Powertrain; 2025 Overtrail Edition Unveiled



The ES sedan gets a few subtle changes in styling including the revised headlamps

Visually, the most obvious changes on the latest ES are the revised headlamp clusters that now house new lighting signatures, the restyled front bumper, and the updated grille with different patterning. The rear of the ES now gets a new connected taillamp setup. On the inside, the vehicle gets a larger 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The touchscreen system also accommodates the controls for the climate control system, effectively reducing the number of buttons on the centre console. The list of features offered on the updated ES include electrically adjustable driver and passenger seats, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, and 10 airbags.

Also Read: Lexus LM 350h Bookings Paused In India



The luxury sedan now gets a larger 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system

On the powertrain front, the sedan continues to feature a hybrid system that combines a 2.5-litre petrol engine and an electric motor. The motor comes mated to an automatic Electronic Continuous Variable Transmission or E-CVT.

Also Read: Lexus ES Luxury Plus Edition Launched In India at Rs 69.70 Lakh



The ES continues to be powered by the same strong hybrid powertrain

Lexus currently retails the older version of the ES luxury sedan in India at a price tag of Rs 64 lakh (ex-showroom). While not confirmed, it is safe to expect that Lexus will bring the updated version of the sedan to Indian shores sometime in the future.