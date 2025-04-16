2026 Lexus ES To Be Unveiled On April 23

Lexus is all set to unveil the latest generation of its luxury sedan, the ES, on April 23. Entering its eighth generation, Lexus has shared glimpses of the all-new sedan on its website, with further details to be revealed closer to the launch date. Lexus has referred to the upcoming model as its new global flagship in its statement, which might be an indication that it plans to position the ES higher up in its lineup than the current model.

Also Read: 2025 Lexus RZ Electric SUV Debuts With Upgraded Powertrains And Simulated Gears



The upcoming Lexus ES has hints of the LF-ZC concept car

According to the visuals shared by Lexus, the all-new ES sedan's design will be vastly different from the outgoing model, with styling cues in line with the newer concept vehicles from Lexus. Up front, the sedan comes with angular headlight clusters that house daytime-running lamps similar to those on the Lexus RX. Beneath the headlights sit contrasting black surfaces which appear to be akin to the LF-ZC concept car. The upcoming sedan also appeared to lack a conventional grille and features a charging port on the front fender.

Also Read: 2025 Lexus LX500d Launched In India At Rs 3 Crore; LX500d Overtrail Priced At Rs 3.12 Crore



In profile, the new ES appears to have a more aerodynamic silhouette than the current model, with a more sharply raked roofline that starts flowing down from the C-pillar. Towards the rear, the sedan will sport a sleeker tail lamp setup that runs the entire width of the car’s rear end, in addition to C-shaped chrome inserts on either end of the rear bumper. The car will also feature multi-spoke alloy wheels.

Also Read: Lexus NX 350h Overtrail Launched In India At Rs 71.17 Lakh



The upcoming Lexus ES is likely to be offered with a wider range of powertrain options than the current version. The presence of a charging port on the vehicle has nearly confirmed that it will be offered in plug-in-hybrid guise. The sedan could also be sold in all-electric guise, making this the first generation of the sedan to receive an EV derivative.



Lexus currently retails the ES sedan in India with prices ranging from Rs 64 lakh to Rs 69.70 lakh (ex-showroom). Its primary rivals in the Indian market include the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and the BMW 5-Series.