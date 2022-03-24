  • Home
  • Lexus Introduces Buyback Program And Additional Services As It Completes 5 Years In India

The buyback program for the ES 300h promises to offer one of the highest buyback prices in the luxury car market with up to 60 per cent residual value.
authorBy Shubham Parashar
24-Mar-22 11:27 PM IST
Highlights
  • Lexus is offering buyback scheme for the ES 300h.
  • It has also introduced a range of other programs.
  • It has also introduced 'Lexus Pre-Owned' platform for its used car buyers

Lexus India has completed five years in our country and in a bid to celebrate this occasion it has announced a new buyback program starting with the Lexus ES 300h along with a loyalty program under it 'Lexus Life' initiative. The buyback program for the ES 300h promises to offer one of the highest buyback prices in the luxury car market with up to 60 per cent residual value. Under this program, Lexus will offer best low-cost finance options and residual value for its cars. The loyalty program will primarily benefit existing Lexus owners for their next purchase under its umbrella and will offer a host of packages including service package. That said, we're yet to get a clarity on if the buyback program is applicable to other models in its range as well.

Also Read: Review: Lexus NX350h Hybrid Crossover

egeleqgk

Lexus is also offering curated plans.

Naveen Soni, President- Lexus India said, "Celebrating 5 years of Lexus in India with introduction of the Buyback Promise scheme for the Lexus ES300h as well as the Lexus Loyalty scheme, we would like to strengthen our guest's faith in Lexus, at the same time show our confidence on the Lexus cars and our strong commitment to the Indian market. In this new era, consumers are more mindful about their purchases, and we are crafting the best for them."

Also Read: 2022 Lexus NX 350h Launched In India

The Lexus Life program was launched in 2021 and under this particular program Lexus gives new ownership benefits through 'Lexus Ownership Portfolio' which includes a range of curated plans for finance, service, warranty, insurance & roadside assistance. Moreover, Lexus India has also introduced 'Lexus Pre-Owned' platform for its used car customers while existing customers will have the options to trade in & upgrade their Lexus cars with a new model. It also introduced 'Lexus Leasing' which is designed to enhance the ease of experiencing a Lexus in partnership with Kinto of Lexus Financial Services.

