Review: Lexus NX350h Hybrid Crossover

The Lexus NX crossover is one of the Japanese Luxury car brands' most successful cars globally. It was first launched in 2014 and is now in its 2nd generation. Recently carandbike got you an exclusive review of this brand-new car all the way from the United States, and apart from the 350h model that has come to India, Siddharth also drove the NX450h+ which is the also the first plug-in hybrid from Lexus ever. What was the NX300h in its previous generation in India has become the NX350h now and I got behind the wheel of the car.

Design

It's a new face on the Lexus with redesigned headlamps, DRLs and grille.

Be it dimensions or design the NX has changed in many ways. The face has gone in for a complete makeover, the headlamps are all new and so is the pattern of the DRLs. The chrome surrounding the grille is now replaced with black colour and the U-shaped patterns on it are also new. Importantly, the car has also grown bigger in size. Its taller (1670 mm), longer (4660 mm) and wider (1865 mm) than before, the wheelbase (2690 mm) has also gone up and even the ground clearance (195 mm) has increased.

Also read: 2022 Lexus NX 350h Launched In India; Prices Start From ₹ 64.90 Lakh

Madder Red is one of the 2 new colour options on the car.

In all there are 3 variants on offer – Exquisite, Luxury and the sportier looking F-Sport which is also the top trim at least when it comes to prices. It gets special fender emblems and fender arc mouldings along with black mirrors and roof rail. 3-eye bi-beam LED headlamps, LED rear combination lamps and 20-inch wheels are standard on the car. The newly developed E-Latch electronic locking system is a feature that helps open the door at the touch of a button. In all there are 8 colour options – 2 of which Sonic Chrome and Madder Red you see here are new. The F-sport though is available only in 2 separate colours – White Nova and Heat Blue.

Tech & Interior

The cabin is completely different from earlier, and get a big 14-inch touchscreen that is standard.

Inside the Lexus NX350h gets almost all the features that are offered with the car globally. The cabin is completely different from earlier, and a major highlight is the big 14-inch touchscreen that is standard on the car. It is slightly tilted towards the driver which makes it easier to access. However, the infotainment system only gets wired Apple car play and Android auto and there's no wireless connectivity on offer. The 'Hey Lexus' voice command feature also has a limited number of functions and can do with some more. The instrument cluster is entirely digital and gives a lot of information while the head up display gives multiple views and can be customised. The steering wheel gets capacitive buttons which can also be customised so that's a nice touch.

Also read: Lexus ES 300h Facelift Launched In India, Priced At ₹ 56.65 Lakh

The 2nd row is good on space and the seats can be folded electrically in a 60:40 format.

There's a wireless charger that moves to give you access to space underneath and the car now gets a bigger, more powerful 17 speaker 1800-watt ML sound system. And yes the panoramic sunroof can be opened now unlike earlier. The sound system and wireless charger along with a 360-view camera and heated steering are available only on the top 2 trims while ventilated and memory front seats along with head up display and navigation are standard on the car. Power folding rear seats on 60:40 format and wood door trim ornament are only on the Exquisite and Luxury variants. In all there are 4 interior trims to choose from while the SUV comes with a boot space of 520 litres. With the 2nd row folded you get 1,411 litres.

Dynamics

There's a new 2487 cc Petrol engine along with a large-capacity hybrid system on the car.

While globally the NX also gets pure Petrol as well as plug in hybrid models, India only gets this hybrid model. The 4th generation large-capacity hybrid system does its duty on the crossover and yes the all-wheel drive system is standard too. There's a new 2487 cc Petrol engine that does duty here. It churns out 187 bhp @ 6,000 rpm while a 259 Volt battery also does its bit ensuring the combined output reaches 240 bhp. A peak torque figure of 239 Nm @ 4300 – 4500 rpm is on offer while the SUV continues to run with a CVT. To enhance the drive quotient you also get paddle shifts as well as a sport mode.

Also read: Toyota And Lexus Unveil Upcoming EV Range

The SUV gets 3 different modes – Eco, Normal and Sport.

Both the power and torque outputs have gone up by around 20 % with this new 4-cylinder motor. The car is faster as well as it now reaches the speeds of 100 kmph from 0 in 7.7 seconds which is 16 % quicker than earlier. The engine surely has become more responsive in this new car. The new NX gets a redesigned steering, one that now feels more engaging and offers more feedback. It just makes the drive experience a whole lot better. The SUV also gets 3 different modes – Eco, Normal and Sport which cater to driving situations.

Also read: Lexus Releases Photos Of Its Stunning "Future Electric Sports Car"

The centre of gravity is lower now which helps in better handling.

You always look for a comfortable ride in a Lexus and that is what the new NX gives you. The suspension works well, and the car can handle bad roads with aplomb as I discovered on my drive. On the F Sport you also get Adaptive variable suspension which promises an even better ride experience for all occupants. On this new crossover, the centre of gravity is lower now which helps in better handling and the car is quite comfortable even while taking corners.

Safety

With this new car, the Lexus safety system has come to India.

The New NX 350h has been awarded the highest rating of 5 stars by Euro NCAP, and with this new car, the Lexus safety system has also come to India. This means a whole lot of driver assist features are now available with the car. This includes Lane tracing Assist, Lane departure Assist and Rear cross traffic alert amongst others. However, the Automatic emergency brakeing feature seen in the United States is missing in India. Another highlight is the presence of 8 airbags which is a standard feature on the Lexus NX 350h.

Prices & Verdict

The new NX350h is an attractive package that ticks the right boxes.

Prices for the NX350h begin at Rs. 64.9 lakh and go up to Rs. 71.60 lakh ex-showroom for the F-sport. Things are looking good for the Japanese Luxury car brand in the Indian market and the new NX might just be the right car to take things forward. The company is also evaluating if it should launch the all-electric UX in India. Do read our exclusive review of that car.