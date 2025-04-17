2025 Skoda Kodiaq Review: There's Still A Lot To Love!

The Skoda Kodiaq was never a volume player for the Czech brand in India, but it is still a special product. Since its launch in 2018, the flagship SUV has created a niche for itself, and so far, Skoda Auto India has sold over 10,600 units of the first-gen Kodiaq. Yes, it’s nothing compared to what some popular mass market brands do in India, but given the price segment, it’s still noteworthy. Now, the company has finally brought the second-gen Kodiaq to our shores, and it is bigger, packs better features, and offers more power.

I recently got to experience the new Skoda Kodiaq, and everything it has to offer as I drove it through the night, exploring the streets of Mumbai. Like before, Skoda offers the SUV in both Sportline and Laurin & Klement (L&K) variants, and I got to drive the latter, which is the range-topping option.

Design & Styling

While looks are subjective, the new Kodiaq certainly looks bolder than before. In line with Skoda’s current design language, the SUV get a more rounded design, while the sharpness comes with the lighting elements. The headlamps are new and feature Skoda’s crystalline LED technology, and yes, they do illuminate the road ahead quite well.

Also Read: Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Second-Generation Skoda Kodiaq Unveiled In India

The taillamps too are LED units, and while the housing unit gets a connected design, the light signatures are two separate C-shaped units and not connected lights. And given how everyone is going for connected lights, this is a welcome change.

However, if you are a fan of connected lights, then the new illuminated grille now gets an LED bar that connects the two headlights, however, this feature is exclusive to the L&K trim. What’s also exclusive to L&K trim are the dark chrome finishes around the grille, beltline and the D-pillar of the SUV.

The same elements on the Sportline trim are finished in glossy black, adding that sporty touch. And frankly, I am a fan of the latter, especially in this Race Blue metallic paint job. Now, both come with a set of dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels, but while the L&K features Mazeno alloy wheels with Aero inserts, the Sportline variant gets sportier Soira alloy wheels.

With the generation upgrade, the new Kodiaq adopts the updated MQB EVO architecture, and while that hasn’t made any major changes to the SUV’s dimensions, it’s longer than before. Well, 59 mm longer to be precise. Having said that, the wheelbase remains unchanged, which means most of that extension has been made to the rear section, behind the wheels. What the has done is allowed Skoda to improve the cabin layout and offer more boot space.

Also Read: New Skoda Kodiaq vs Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: How Different Are The Two SUVs

Boot Space

So, for a change, let’s talk about the cabin, starting with the boot space. With all three rows up, you now get 281 litres, which is an increment of 11 litres compared to before. Fold down the third row, which I feel will be how most people will use it, you can get a luggage capacity of 786 litres. And in case you decide to move houses or something, just fold down the second row too, and you can increase the capacity to an enormous 1976 litres. So yes, boot capacity is better than before, but what about occupant space and comfort?

Interior & Cabin Features

Well, as mentioned earlier, the Kodiaq continues with its three-row layout, and I particularly like the front seats. Called the Ergo Seats, they offer better bolstering and comfort with power adjustability, and you also get thigh support extenders as standard. What’s not standard are adjustable headrests, along with ventilation and massage function, which you can only get with the top-spec L&K trim. Both trims do get a heating function as standard, but honestly, I hardly see the use for it in a country like India.

In the L&K trim, the seats are upholstered in brown leatherette material with matching soft-touch panels on the dashboard. The Sportline trim gets an all-black cabin with sport-style seats and metallic inserts.

The second row, however, gets no such fancy additions. You can slide and recline the seats, but that’s about it. However, you do miss out on one important feature. The headrest extenders, which came with the older Kodiaq as part of the sleep package, and offered lateral support to your head. Skoda says it had to remove it to match the new occupant compartment regulations in Europe.

You still get the comfort of three-zone AC, which includes separate temperature controls for second row passengers, two new type-C USB ports and sunshades on rear windows. Also, since the SUV now comes with shift-by-wire technology (more on that later) the gear selector has moved to the steering column, thus liberating more room for a new centre console. In addition to USB ports, it houses two wireless phone chargers, space for your knick-knacks, and cup holders.

You get a cooled glovebox, different steering wheels for L&K (two-spoke) and Sportline (three-spoke), which can be adjusted both for height and reach, and of course, a panoramic sunroof. Skoda is also

Infotainment & Tech

In line with the current trend, the Kodiaq too comes with a big 13.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system that’s loaded with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but the latter is not wireless. The interface is new and quite simple to use, and you get some connected car features as well. The virtual cluster is a 10.25-inch unit, and it too is very informative, but what stands out as a big highlight is what the carmaker calls - Skoda Smart Dials.

These are three multi-functional dials below the central display that give you access to a tonne of in-car functions. The main unit is the centre dial, which can be used for up to four different functions, and you can set them as per your preference, like volume, drive modes, fan speed, etc. The dials on either side are for the left and right zones of AC, and they also double up as controls for seat heating and ventilation. Yes, it’s a gimmick, but I quite like it, and I am sure many others will too. Skoda is also offering a Canton sound system with 13 Speakers and a subwoofer.

Safety

When it comes to safety, the Kodiaq is packed to the brim with all the important active and passive safety features, and most of them are standard. What the Kodiaq doesn’t get are advanced driver assistance systems or ADAS. Skoda says that the ADAS unit currently offered in Europe is too sensitive for Indian roads, and it is working on a suit that can better adapt to Indian driving conditions.

Safety Features 9 Airbags ESC (electronic stabilising system) ABS (anti-lock braking system) EBD (electronic brakeforce distribution) MSR (engine drag torque control) ASR (traction control system) EDL (Electronic Differential Lock) HBA (hydraulic brake assist) DSR (driver steering recommendation) RBS (rain brake support) ESBS (electronic stability braking system) MCB (multi-collision brake) XDS+ (cross differential system) ISOFIX and Top Tether system Dual-Tone Horn Advanced Driver Attention & Drowsiness Monitor (L&K Only) Pre-Crash proactive passenger protection system (L&K Only) Hill Start Assist & Hill Descent Control (L&K Only)

Powertrain and Performance

Powering the new Kodiaq is the same 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine as before, however, Skoda has tuned it to extract more power now, 13 bhp more to be exact, which brings the total output to 201 bhp. Torque, however, stands at the same 320 Nm, but that is a respectable number, and I have no complaints here. The engine feels powerful and offers meaty performance from the word go, building power and speed quickly.

But that doesn’t mean the engine feels brash or maniacal, but rather calculated and precise, and that’s what I feel people who are looking for an SUV like the Kodiaq prefer. Despite its massive size, the Kodiaq feels quick, agile and offers great control. There is next to no body roll, and even if you are taking a corner a bit too aggressively, the SUV feels composed and imparts enough confidence to make you feel like a pro.

The 7-speed DSG automatic is the same unit as before, however, now the shifts feel quicker thanks to the shift-by-wire tech. The gearbox perfectly complements the engine and does a fine job of sending power to all four wheels.

Dynamics & Comfort

A lot of that has to do with the way the SUV handles. The MQB EVO architecture is simply sublime. The SUV always feel planted and reacts well to directional changes and steering inputs. And talking about the steering, it’s nice and chunky and weighs up nicely as you build speed. Although I wish it offered better feedback.

However, the area where the Kodiaq really shines is the ride comfort. The suspension is tuned with comfort in mind and takes on all the undulations on the road with great ease, offering a plush and supple ride. So, whether you are driving the car or being driven around, the comfort level is top-notch.

Verdict

The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq is a big step compared to the first-generation model. Yes, the SUV misses out on some key features that I expected from the SUV, like level 2 ADAS or a more comfortable rear seat package with ventilated seats for rear passengers. However, when you look at the complete package, the Kodiaq ticks almost all the right boxes for someone looking for a premium family SUV. Moreover, the Kodiaq’s dynamics were always its highlight, with the bump in power, things are better than ever. So, everything boils down to the pricing.

Now, while the Kodiaq Sport line is priced at Rs 46.89 lakh, the top-spec L&K trim will cost you Rs 48.69 lakh (ex-showroom India). At this price point, it’s in the same range as the recently launched Tiguan R-Line, its 5-seater cousin from Volkswagen. But while the Tiguan is imported as a completely built-up unit (CBU), the Kodiaq is assembled here (CKD – completely knocked down), and that should have brought the prices further down.

That being said, although the pricing could have been better, and I would want to pit it against the Tiguan R-Line before saying anything, on paper, the Kodiaq does feel like a better value proposition.