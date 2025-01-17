Login
Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Second-Generation Skoda Kodiaq Unveiled In India; Launch In May 2025

The second-generation Skoda Kodiaq, upon its launch, will succeed the older model which has been on sale in India for over seven years
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 17, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Skoda has unveiled the all-new Kodiaq in India.
  • Skoda will launch the SUV in May 2025.
  • Will continue to be offered with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Skoda Auto has showcased the second-generation Kodiaq in India at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. Slated to launch in May 2025, this is the successor to the outgoing model of the Kodiaq, which has been on sale here for over seven years. Offered in both five and seven-seat formats in the global market, Skoda will only sell the seven-seat iteration in India. The second generation Kodiaq was unveiled in the global market in October 2023, with larger dimensions than its predecessor, offering more interior space, with a sharper focus on in-cabin tech.

 

Also Read: New Skoda Kodiaq India Launch Slated For May 2025

AD 4nXettxKGqJyA0pyxk7apWvLyrM33uMKC3CUGrHz rt R8sZBUYkZKhfbk8WOSWXibh UFHDd2acwvBTSJ4DdLYnsNAVGYAoLeEPPLYPewoVnD0pGEJ2WcIEgTp25nQ3Jx4T4uC A6g?key=FgVRjvbKZsrg0vI

Skoda will only sell the seven-seat iteration of the Kodiaq in India

 

Visually, the new Kodiaq is visibly longer than its predecessor, measuring 4,758 mm in length (61 mm longer than its predecessor), but remains unchanged in other dimensions. Sporting Skoda’s new ‘Modern Solid’ design language, the new Kodiaq features a more rounded design with softer lines. The fascia gets a quad headlamp setup, where the upper headlamp clusters merge with a larger version of Skoda’s signature butterfly grille, while the lower clusters are situated below, separated by body paint. Towards the rear, the SUV gets a more sharply angled quarter glass, with the lower area of the D-pillar having a sharp upward kink. The next-gen Kodiaq features C-shaped wraparound tail lamps with Skoda lettering in the centre.

 

Also Read: Skoda Kylaq Full Prices Announced; Prices Range From Rs 7.89 Lakh to Rs 14.40 Lakh

Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 Second Generation Skoda Kodiaq Unveiled In India Launch In May 2025 1

Skoda will launch the Kodiaq in India in May 2025

 

On the inside, the Kodiaq’s cabin features a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system that incorporates most cabin controls, along with a 10-inch ‘Virtual Cockpit’ digital instruments display. The gear selector for the automatic transmission has been moved from the centre console to behind the steering wheel, creating additional storage space. 

 

Also Read: Skoda Kylaq vs Rivals: Dimensions, Powertrains Compared

AD 4nXfvGMQxMVGUobeEqAHRho4MyflH9Cu tT cnTvcRfzT I39Ql jyZIZ 8NSkDikYjXVwGuw77J97QY1i86u4L7drjG FTX465nkW9TcDCG27LY4J4XN32svKMdD0Yw6KYKNY4keIA?key=FgVRjvbKZsrg0vI

The Kodiaq’s cabin features a floating 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system

 

For the Indian market, the Kodiaq will continue to be offered with a 2.0-litre, EA888 four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, which produces 188 bhp and 320 Nm of torque and will be paired with a DSG automatic, like before.

