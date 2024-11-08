Login
Skoda Kylaq vs Rivals: Dimensions, Powertrains Compared

Skoda’s all-new subcompact SUV goes up against the likes of the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 8, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Skoda Kylaq price starts at Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Is Skoda's first ever subcompact SUV for the Indian market
  • Enters a heavily contested segment against well established rivals

Skoda India has announced its entry into the heavily contested sub-compact SUV segment with the launch of the all-new Kylaq. Based on a derivative of the MQB A0 IN platform, the Kylaq marks the brand’s return to the sub-4m segments after more than a decade and looks to take on the long list of established players. Do note that while some models here such as the XUV 3XO, Venue, Sonet and Nexon do offer diesel engine options, it has not been considered in this comparison.
 

Also read: Skoda Kylaq: Variants, Colour Options And Features Revealed
 

Skoda Kylaq

The Kylaq is Skoda's first subcompact SUV and marks the brand's return to the sub-4m segment in India after a decade.

 

Here is how Skoda’s new subcompact SUV compares with the remainder of the segment.
 

Skoda Kylaq vs Rivals: Dimensions

 

 LengthWidthHeightWheelbase
Skoda Kylaq3995 mm1783 mm1619 mm2566 mm
Tata Nexon3995 mm1804 mm1620 mm2498 mm
Maruti Brezza3995 mm1790 mm1685 mm2500 mm
Hyundai Venue3995 mm1770 mm1617 mm2500 mm
Kia Sonet3995 mm1790 mm1642 mm2500 mm
Mahindra XUV 3XO3990 mm1821 mm1647 mm2600 mm
Renault Kiger3991 mm1750 mm1605 mm2500 mm
Nissan Magnite3994 mm1758 mm1572 mm2500 mm

 

In terms of size, the Mahindra XUV 3XO is the shortest in terms of length though it also has the longest wheelbase of the lot. The Kylaq is pretty much par for the course when it comes to length though it is narrower and shorter than most rivals. The Skoda has the second longest wheelbase of the lot with the Tata Nexon having the shortest by all of 2 mm. The Renault and Nissan siblings are the narrowest and shortest subcompact SUVs here.
 

Also read: All-New Skoda Kylaq Makes Global Debut; Prices Start From Rs 7.89 Lakh
 

Mahindra 3 XO 30

The XUV 3XO is shortest in terms of length though sits on the longest wheelbase.

 

Skoda Kylaq vs Rivals: Petrol Powertrains

 

 EnginePowerTorqueGearbox
Skoda Kylaq1.0 turbo-petrol, 3 cyls114 bhp at 5000-5500 rpm178 Nm at 1750-4500 rpm6-speed MT / 6-speed AT
Tata Nexon1.2 turbo-petrol, 3 cyls118 bhp at 5500 rpm170 Nm at 1750-4000 rpm5-speed MT/ 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AMT / 7-speed DCT
Maruti Brezza1.5 NA petrol,  4 cyls102 bhp at 6000 rpm137 Nm at 4400 rpm5-speed MT / 6-speed AT
Hyundai Venue1.2 NA petrol, 4 cyls / 1.0 T-GDI turbo-petrol, 3 cyls82 bhp at 6000 rpm / 118 bhp at 6000 rpm114 Nm at 4000 rpm / 172 Nm at 1500-4000 rpm5-speed MT (1.2P) / 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT
Kia Sonet1.2 NA petrol, 4 cyls/ 1.0 T-GDI turbo-petrol, 3 cyls82 bhp at 6000 rpm / 118 bhp at 6000 rpm114 Nm at 4000 rpm / 172 Nm at 1500-4000 rpm5-speed MT (1.2P) / 6-speed iMT / 7-speed DCT
Mahindra XUV 3XO1.2 turbo-petrol, 3 cyls / 1.2 T-GDi turbo-petrol, 3 cyls110 bhp at 5000 rpm / 129 bhp at 3750 rpm200 Nm at 1500-3500 rpm / 230 Nm at 1500-3750 mm6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT
Renault Kiger1.0 NA petrol, 3 cyls / 1.0 turbo-petrol, 3 cyls71 bhp at 6250 rpm / 99 bhp at 5000 rpm96 Nm at 3500 rpm / 160 Nm at 2800-3600 rpm (Turbo MT) / 152 Nm at 2200-4400 rpm (Turbo CVT)5-speed MT / 5-Speed AMT / CVT
Nissan Magnite1.0 NA petrol, 3 cyls / 1.0 turbo-petrol, 3 cyls71 bhp at 6250 rpm / 99 bhp at 5000 rpm96 Nm at 3500 rpm / 160 Nm at 2800-3600 rpm (Turbo MT) / 152 Nm at 2200-4400 rpm (Turbo CVT)5-speed MT / 5-Speed AMT / CVT

 

The subcompact SUV segment looks to quickly be becoming a battle of three cylinders with a majority of the SUVs offered with the cylinder configuration. The Brezza is the only model here to be offered solely with a four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine though the Venue and Sonet do get a four-cylinder 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine alongside the three-cylinder 1.0 T-GDi turbo-petrol.
 

Also read: New Skoda Kodiaq India Launch Slated For May 2025
 

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza

The Brezza is the only model here to only be offered with a naturally aspirated engine.

 

In the battle of the turbo-petrol, it's the XUV 3XO that is a head above the rest with the 1.2-litre T-GDi mill developing a peak 129 bhp and 230 Nm - the highest output figures in the segment. The lower-spec 1.2 turbo-petrol too offers 200 Nm of torque which is also higher than the rest of the segment.
 

Also read: New-Gen Skoda Superb India Launch Confirmed For 2025
 

Kia Sonet long termer

Sonet and sister model Venue both offered with naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol engines.

 

The Kylaq’s 1.0 TSI mill meanwhile puts it at par with the turbo-petrols offered in the Nexon, Sonet and Venue. The Skoda is marginally down on power compared to the latter three though it gets a minor torque advantage. The Venue does get a sportier N Line derivative though it makes no additional power over the standard Venue turbo-petrol.
 

nissan magnite facelift launched in india price variants features interior carandbike 2

1.0 naturally aspirated units in the Magnite and Kiger have the lowest output here; turbo-petrol offer more oomph.

 

Also read: New Skoda Octavia RS To Be Showcased At Bharat Mobility Expo 2025
 

The naturally aspirated 1.0 petrol of the Magnite and Kiger have the lowest output levels of the lot.
 

Skoda Kylaq vs Rivals: Petrol Price Range

 

 Price (ex-showroom)
Skoda KylaqRs 7.89 lakh starting
Tata NexonRs 8.00 lakh to Rs 15.00 lakh
Maruti BrezzaRs 8.34 lakh to Rs 14.14 lakh
Hyundai VenueRs 7.94 lakh to Rs 13.90 lakh
Kia SonetRs 8.00 lakh to Rs 14.92 lakh
Mahindra XUV 3XORs 7.79 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh
Renault KigerRs 6.00 lakh to Rs 11.23 lakh
Nissan MagniteRs 5.99 lakh to Rs 11.50 lakh

 

In terms of pricing, the Magnite and Kiger notably undercut the other models included here though both SUVs are technically positioned half a segment lower. The Kylaq’s starting price certainly aggressive placing it under the likes of the Nexon, Brezza, Venue and Sonet. Skoda however has yet to unveil the full price list for the Kylaq so we’ll have to wait and see how the top-end variants compare.

