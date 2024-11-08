Skoda Kylaq vs Rivals: Dimensions, Powertrains Compared

Skoda India has announced its entry into the heavily contested sub-compact SUV segment with the launch of the all-new Kylaq. Based on a derivative of the MQB A0 IN platform, the Kylaq marks the brand’s return to the sub-4m segments after more than a decade and looks to take on the long list of established players. Do note that while some models here such as the XUV 3XO, Venue, Sonet and Nexon do offer diesel engine options, it has not been considered in this comparison.



Also read: Skoda Kylaq: Variants, Colour Options And Features Revealed



The Kylaq is Skoda's first subcompact SUV and marks the brand's return to the sub-4m segment in India after a decade.

Here is how Skoda’s new subcompact SUV compares with the remainder of the segment.



Skoda Kylaq vs Rivals: Dimensions

Length Width Height Wheelbase Skoda Kylaq 3995 mm 1783 mm 1619 mm 2566 mm Tata Nexon 3995 mm 1804 mm 1620 mm 2498 mm Maruti Brezza 3995 mm 1790 mm 1685 mm 2500 mm Hyundai Venue 3995 mm 1770 mm 1617 mm 2500 mm Kia Sonet 3995 mm 1790 mm 1642 mm 2500 mm Mahindra XUV 3XO 3990 mm 1821 mm 1647 mm 2600 mm Renault Kiger 3991 mm 1750 mm 1605 mm 2500 mm Nissan Magnite 3994 mm 1758 mm 1572 mm 2500 mm

In terms of size, the Mahindra XUV 3XO is the shortest in terms of length though it also has the longest wheelbase of the lot. The Kylaq is pretty much par for the course when it comes to length though it is narrower and shorter than most rivals. The Skoda has the second longest wheelbase of the lot with the Tata Nexon having the shortest by all of 2 mm. The Renault and Nissan siblings are the narrowest and shortest subcompact SUVs here.



Also read: All-New Skoda Kylaq Makes Global Debut; Prices Start From Rs 7.89 Lakh



The XUV 3XO is shortest in terms of length though sits on the longest wheelbase.

Skoda Kylaq vs Rivals: Petrol Powertrains

Engine Power Torque Gearbox Skoda Kylaq 1.0 turbo-petrol, 3 cyls 114 bhp at 5000-5500 rpm 178 Nm at 1750-4500 rpm 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT Tata Nexon 1.2 turbo-petrol, 3 cyls 118 bhp at 5500 rpm 170 Nm at 1750-4000 rpm 5-speed MT/ 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AMT / 7-speed DCT Maruti Brezza 1.5 NA petrol, 4 cyls 102 bhp at 6000 rpm 137 Nm at 4400 rpm 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT Hyundai Venue 1.2 NA petrol, 4 cyls / 1.0 T-GDI turbo-petrol, 3 cyls 82 bhp at 6000 rpm / 118 bhp at 6000 rpm 114 Nm at 4000 rpm / 172 Nm at 1500-4000 rpm 5-speed MT (1.2P) / 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT Kia Sonet 1.2 NA petrol, 4 cyls/ 1.0 T-GDI turbo-petrol, 3 cyls 82 bhp at 6000 rpm / 118 bhp at 6000 rpm 114 Nm at 4000 rpm / 172 Nm at 1500-4000 rpm 5-speed MT (1.2P) / 6-speed iMT / 7-speed DCT Mahindra XUV 3XO 1.2 turbo-petrol, 3 cyls / 1.2 T-GDi turbo-petrol, 3 cyls 110 bhp at 5000 rpm / 129 bhp at 3750 rpm 200 Nm at 1500-3500 rpm / 230 Nm at 1500-3750 mm 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT Renault Kiger 1.0 NA petrol, 3 cyls / 1.0 turbo-petrol, 3 cyls 71 bhp at 6250 rpm / 99 bhp at 5000 rpm 96 Nm at 3500 rpm / 160 Nm at 2800-3600 rpm (Turbo MT) / 152 Nm at 2200-4400 rpm (Turbo CVT) 5-speed MT / 5-Speed AMT / CVT Nissan Magnite 1.0 NA petrol, 3 cyls / 1.0 turbo-petrol, 3 cyls 71 bhp at 6250 rpm / 99 bhp at 5000 rpm 96 Nm at 3500 rpm / 160 Nm at 2800-3600 rpm (Turbo MT) / 152 Nm at 2200-4400 rpm (Turbo CVT) 5-speed MT / 5-Speed AMT / CVT

The subcompact SUV segment looks to quickly be becoming a battle of three cylinders with a majority of the SUVs offered with the cylinder configuration. The Brezza is the only model here to be offered solely with a four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine though the Venue and Sonet do get a four-cylinder 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine alongside the three-cylinder 1.0 T-GDi turbo-petrol.



Also read: New Skoda Kodiaq India Launch Slated For May 2025



The Brezza is the only model here to only be offered with a naturally aspirated engine.

In the battle of the turbo-petrol, it's the XUV 3XO that is a head above the rest with the 1.2-litre T-GDi mill developing a peak 129 bhp and 230 Nm - the highest output figures in the segment. The lower-spec 1.2 turbo-petrol too offers 200 Nm of torque which is also higher than the rest of the segment.



Also read: New-Gen Skoda Superb India Launch Confirmed For 2025



Sonet and sister model Venue both offered with naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol engines.

The Kylaq’s 1.0 TSI mill meanwhile puts it at par with the turbo-petrols offered in the Nexon, Sonet and Venue. The Skoda is marginally down on power compared to the latter three though it gets a minor torque advantage. The Venue does get a sportier N Line derivative though it makes no additional power over the standard Venue turbo-petrol.



1.0 naturally aspirated units in the Magnite and Kiger have the lowest output here; turbo-petrol offer more oomph.

Also read: New Skoda Octavia RS To Be Showcased At Bharat Mobility Expo 2025



The naturally aspirated 1.0 petrol of the Magnite and Kiger have the lowest output levels of the lot.



Skoda Kylaq vs Rivals: Petrol Price Range

Price (ex-showroom) Skoda Kylaq Rs 7.89 lakh starting Tata Nexon Rs 8.00 lakh to Rs 15.00 lakh Maruti Brezza Rs 8.34 lakh to Rs 14.14 lakh Hyundai Venue Rs 7.94 lakh to Rs 13.90 lakh Kia Sonet Rs 8.00 lakh to Rs 14.92 lakh Mahindra XUV 3XO Rs 7.79 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh Renault Kiger Rs 6.00 lakh to Rs 11.23 lakh Nissan Magnite Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 11.50 lakh

In terms of pricing, the Magnite and Kiger notably undercut the other models included here though both SUVs are technically positioned half a segment lower. The Kylaq’s starting price certainly aggressive placing it under the likes of the Nexon, Brezza, Venue and Sonet. Skoda however has yet to unveil the full price list for the Kylaq so we’ll have to wait and see how the top-end variants compare.