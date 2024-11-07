New-Gen Skoda Superb India Launch Confirmed For 2025

The fourth-gen Skoda Superb will launch in India in 2025. The development was confirmed by Skoda India Brand Director Petr Janeba on the sidelines of the global unveil of the all-new Kylaq subcompact SUV. The latest Superb is an evolution over the outgoing model, growing in size and packing in a lot more tech than before.

In terms of design, the new Superb features an evolutionary design. The fascia is characterised by a prominent Skoda butterfly grille flanked by sleek sweptback headlamps and a full-width air vent down below on the bumper. As with its predecessor, the new Superb features clean and crisp lines while the rear design also appears to be a refreshed take of the third-gen sedan.



It is the cabin where the new Superb sets itself notably apart from its predecessor. The minimalist design dashboard features a 13-inch freestanding touchscreen infotainment system that incorporates most cabin controls, along with a 10-inch ‘Virtual Cockpit’ digital instruments display. The highlight piece however are the three rotary controls below the central air-con vents called ‘Smart Dials’. The three rotary dials integrate a small screen, with the outer two dials providing access to climate controls and seat heating and ventilation, and the centre dial offering the ability to customise and control up to four in-car functions.



Underpinned by the MQB EVO platform, the new Superb is 43 mm longer than its predecessor and 12 mm taller, but is 15 mm narrower (1,849 mm) and has the same 2,841 mm wheelbase. Skoda however says that the change in dimensions has led to a marginal increase in headroom for both front and rear passengers.



On the powertrain front, the new Superb is offered with a range of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains in global markets. For India however, we expect the sedan to arrive with the familiar 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine under the hood likely with the inclusion of mild-hybrid tech. A 7-speed DSG gearbox could be offered as standard. Skoda is also considering offering a diesel engine option in the new-gen Superb when it arrives in India - a move that could mark a U-turn from the VW Group’s strategy of going petrol-only in the country.



As for the manufacturing, Skoda could look to locally assemble the new Superb in India. The carmaker recently revealed that the new-gen Kodiaq - built on the same platform - will be locally assembled at its plant in Maharashtra when it launches in 2025.



The new Superb will go up against the Toyota Camry in the Indian market.