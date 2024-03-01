Login

Skoda Mulling Reintroduction Of Diesel Engines In India With New-Gen Superb

Skoda India brand director confirms brand is considering launching a diesel Superb in India.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 1, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New-gen Superb could return to India with a diesel engine option
  • Expected to be offered with a 2.0 TDI unit
  • Superb offered with a pair of 2.0 TDI engines in European markets

Skoda Auto India could make a U-turn on the Volkswagen Group's strategy to go petrol-only in India. At a recent media interaction, Skoda India brand director Petr Janeba, confirmed the company is considering bringing back the option of a diesel engine with the introduction of the new Superb. The latest-gen Superb was revealed for global markets late last year and is expected to arrive in India later this year.

 

Also read: New Skoda Superb Sedan Debuts With More Space, Sharper Focus On Tech
 

Skoda discontinued diesel engines in India in 2019, going with a petrol-only line-up, a move followed by all Volkswagen Group companies in the country. The return of the diesel engine could help the carmaker bolster its sales in the premium segment, with most other luxury car brands continuing to offer diesel engine options in India.

 

Skoda discontinued diesel engine options from its India line-up back in 2019.

 

The new Superb is sold in global markets with a pair of 2.0-litre TDI engines developing 148 bhp and 190 bhp respectively. The latter is currently only offered in all-wheel drive spec in European markets though Skoda could introduce the more powerful unit in two-wheel drive-spec at some point in the future. It however remains unclear at this point which unit could come to India.

 

Also Read: New Skoda Kodiaq SUV Makes World Premiere; India Launch Likely In 2024

 

The return of the diesel engine to Skoda’s line-up could open the doors for diesel engines to be reintroduced in other models in the brand’s line-up as well. For now, any diesel engines that are reintroduced will likely be a full import, with the VW Group having long stopped producing diesel engines in the country.

 

Also read: Skoda Kushaq Explorer Unveiled; Gets Head Up Display, Matte Paint
 

New-gen Superb is offered with a pair of 2.0-litre TDI engines in European markets.

 

Also Read: Skoda Sub-4 Metre SUV Confirmed For 2025 Launch In India

 

Skoda’s range of India 2.0 cars however are likely to be unaffected by the move. The mass market segments have slowly and steadily seen diesel engines be phased out with few in the segment still offering the option. In the sedan space, the Verna was the last diesel sedan to be discontinued in India with the launch of the new-gen model in 2023 while the compact SUV segment only has the Creta and Seltos diesels. The sales in the segment have also skewed in favour of petrol vehicles over the past few years making investing in bringing diesels back an unlikely scenario.

# Skoda Auto India# Skoda India# Skoda Superb# New Skoda Superb# Skoda Superb Diesel# Cars# Upcoming Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 13,700 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 14,558/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Kia Seltos, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2020 Kia Seltos
  • 22,670 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13.45 Lakh
₹ 28,444/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Tata Harrier, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.4
2020 Tata Harrier
  • 24,948 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.25 Lakh
₹ 32,251/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 25,215 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 24.5 Lakh
₹ 51,823/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Hyundai Tucson, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.9
2023 Hyundai Tucson
  • 14,734 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 27.85 Lakh
₹ 62,374/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Honda Brio, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.6
2014 Honda Brio
  • 20,030 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 3.9 Lakh
₹ 8,735/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2017 Renault Kwid, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
8.4
2017 Renault Kwid
  • 26,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 2.95 Lakh
₹ 6,607/month emi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai i10, Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
7.3
2013 Hyundai i10
  • 41,489 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.45 Lakh
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV300, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.3
2019 Mahindra XUV300
  • 43,500 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 8.35 Lakh
₹ 17,656/month emi
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki XL6, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.1
2019 Maruti Suzuki XL6
  • 47,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 10.95 Lakh
₹ 23,156/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on Superb 2024

Skoda Superb 2024

Skoda Superb 2024

Expected Price : ₹ 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jun 15, 2024

Popular Skoda Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Tork Kratos R Available With Rs 37,500 Discount Till March 31
Tork Kratos R Available With Rs 37,500 Discount Till March 31
Everything You Need To Know About The 2024 Formula 1 Season
Everything You Need To Know About The 2024 Formula 1 Season
Hero’s ‘Transforming’ Scooter-Cum-Three-Wheeler Inches Closer To Reality; MoRTH Issues Draft Notification
Hero’s ‘Transforming’ Scooter-Cum-Three-Wheeler Inches Closer To Reality; MoRTH Issues Draft Notification
Hyundai Verna and Royal Enfield Himalayan Win Top Honours at car&bike Awards 2024
Hyundai Verna and Royal Enfield Himalayan Win Top Honours at car&bike Awards 2024
Auto Sales February 2024: Mahindra Reports Sales Growth Of 24 Per Cent
Auto Sales February 2024: Mahindra Reports Sales Growth Of 24 Per Cent
Auto Sales February 2024: Maruti Suzuki Sees 15% Growth YoY; Sells 197,471 Units
Auto Sales February 2024: Maruti Suzuki Sees 15% Growth YoY; Sells 197,471 Units
Auto Sales February 2024: Tata Motors Pips Hyundai To No 2 Spot In Domestic Sales
Auto Sales February 2024: Tata Motors Pips Hyundai To No 2 Spot In Domestic Sales
Vida V1 Plus Re-Introduced By Hero MotoCorp; Priced At Rs. 1.15 Lakh
Vida V1 Plus Re-Introduced By Hero MotoCorp; Priced At Rs. 1.15 Lakh
2024 Harley-Davidson Hydra-Glide Revival Replica Announced
2024 Harley-Davidson Hydra-Glide Revival Replica Announced
New Maserati GranCabrio Unveiled; India Launch Soon
New Maserati GranCabrio Unveiled; India Launch Soon
Skoda Sub-4 Metre SUV Confirmed For 2025 Launch In India
Skoda Sub-4 Metre SUV Confirmed For 2025 Launch In India
Skoda Kushaq Explorer Unveiled; Gets Head Up Display, Matte Paint
Skoda Kushaq Explorer Unveiled; Gets Head Up Display, Matte Paint
Skoda Slavia Style Edition Launched at Rs 19.13 Lakh; Limited To 500 Units
Skoda Slavia Style Edition Launched at Rs 19.13 Lakh; Limited To 500 Units
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024: Skoda Enyaq EV Makes India Debut Ahead Of Launch
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024: Skoda Enyaq EV Makes India Debut Ahead Of Launch
Skoda Auto Produced 8.88 Lakh Vehicles Globally In 2023; Over 52,000 Units Were From India
Skoda Auto Produced 8.88 Lakh Vehicles Globally In 2023; Over 52,000 Units Were From India
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Skoda Mulling Reintroduction Of Diesel Engines In India With New-Gen Superb
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved