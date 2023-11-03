New Skoda Superb Sedan Debuts With More Space, Sharper Focus On Tech

Skoda has taken the wraps off of the all-new Superb, dubbing it the most “technically advanced” version of its flagship sedan till date. Having been around for more than two decades, lifetime sales of the Superb family have crossed the 1.6 million units mark, with more than half of those coming from the most recent generation of the Superb. Just like the Kodiaq that was revealed a few weeks ago, the new Superb, too, focuses on offering enhanced passenger comfort while adding more tech to its equipment list.

The new Superb is longer, but has the same wheelbase as the outgoing car.

Underpinned by the MQB EVO platform, the new Superb is 43 mm longer than its predecessor (at 4,912 mm) and 12 mm taller (at 1,481 mm), but is 15 mm narrower (1,849 mm) and has the same 2,841 mm wheelbase. The change in dimensions has led to a marginal increase in headroom for both front and rear passengers, along with a 20-litre increase in boot capacity, which rises to 645 litres.

The new Superb follows Skoda’s new ‘Modern Solid’ design philosophy, and has a clearly evolutionary appearance compared to the outgoing model. It features the new Skoda 2D logo, new LED Matrix headlights (each housing two side-by-side bi-LED modules) that are said to offer up to 40 per cent higher light output, and a unique dark chrome surround for the grille surround.

Range-topping versions overseas will get 4x4 as standard.

With an eye on improving efficiency along with enhancing cabin insulation, Skoda says it worked on refining the aerodynamics of the new Superb, which has resulted in its drag coefficient dropping to 0.23 Cd – a 10 per cent improvement on the outgoing car. Viewed in profile, the Superb has a prominent crease stretching from the front fender all the way back to the tail-light, aero-optimised wheels (wheel options overseas will range from 16- to 19-inches). At the back, the Superb has slimmer, C-shaped LED tail-lights, along with the new Skoda corporate lettering on the boot lid.

On the inside, the new Superb’s dashboard design and layout is quite similar to that of the second-gen Kodiaq. Along with a two-spoke steering, there’s now a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system that incorporates most cabin controls, along with a 10-inch ‘Virtual Cockpit’ digital instruments display. Also on the Superb for the first time is a head-up display, which will be optional.

Smart Dials make their way into the new Superb's cabin; head-up display will be optional.

As with the Kodiaq, one of the highlights on the inside is the integration of the ‘Smart Dials’. The three rotary dials positioned on the centre console integrate a small screen, with the outer two dials providing access to climate controls and seat heating and ventilation, and the centre dial offering the ability to customise and control up to four in-car functions.

Increase in height has freed up more headroom for front and rear passengers, says Skoda.

The gear lever is now mounted on the steering column, which frees up more storage space between the driver and front passenger, and other creature comforts inside the new Superb include front massage seats, four USB-C charging ports and a 15 W wireless charging box with an in-built cooling function.

Boot capacity has risen by 20 litres to 645 litres.

On the powertrain front, the new Superb will be available with a broad set of options abroad. There is a 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol – equipped with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system for the first time – on offer, along with 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol and TDI diesel engines, with outputs ranging from 148 bhp to 201 bhp. Range-topping Superb petrol and diesel variants pack more power (261 bhp and 190 bhp, respectively) along with four-wheel drive, and all versions of the sedan come with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. There is also a plug-in hybrid powertrain, which pairs the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 25.7 kWh lithium-ion battery and enables a range of over 100 kilometres. However, this is available only with the ‘Combi’ wagon derivative of the new Superb.

Also on offer with the new Superb is adaptive suspension dubbed the Dynamic Chassis Control Plus (DCC Plus; standard on the L&K trim), which adds two-valve dampers to separate the suspension’s rebound and compression stages.

The new Superb will be offered with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mild-hybrid, as well as 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and diesel engines abroad.

The Superb is also equipped with 10 airbags, including side airbags for the front seats, side airbags for the rear seats, head airbags and a central airbag between the driver and front passenger. Other advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) include autonomous emergency braking, adaptive lane assist, adaptive cruise control, emergency steering assist, traffic jam assist, driver attention and drowsiness assist and an intelligent park assist function, which enables fully automated parking.

Pulled off sale before the onset of the more stringent BS6 Phase II emission norms, the Superb has been missing from Skoda's India line-up for some time now. However, potential customers not keen on an SUV urged the carmaker to reintroduce the flagship sedan, which has prompted Skoda to bring the third-gen Superb back to the Indian market. Before the new-gen model, the outgoing Superb is likely to be made available in limited numbers shipped to India in CBU form. It’s likely that the fourth-gen Superb will also make its way here, but it’s expected to move further up the price ladder.