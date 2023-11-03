Login

New Skoda Superb Sedan Debuts With More Space, Sharper Focus On Tech

The fourth generation of Skoda’s flagship sedan is also likely to make its way to India.
By Amaan Ahmed

1 mins read

03-Nov-23 01:40 AM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Fourth-gen Skoda Superb is 43 mm longer than the outgoing car, but retains the same wheelbase.
  • Features a steering column-mounted gear selector, 13-inch touchscreen and optional head-up display.
  • To be offered with petrol and diesel powertrains overseas; India launch likely.

Skoda has taken the wraps off of the all-new Superb, dubbing it the most “technically advanced” version of its flagship sedan till date. Having been around for more than two decades, lifetime sales of the Superb family have crossed the 1.6 million units mark, with more than half of those coming from the most recent generation of the Superb. Just like the Kodiaq that was revealed a few weeks ago, the new Superb, too, focuses on offering enhanced passenger comfort while adding more tech to its equipment list.

 

Also Read: New Skoda Kodiaq SUV Makes World Premiere; India Launch Likely In 2024

 

The new Superb is longer, but has the same wheelbase as the outgoing car.

 

Underpinned by the MQB EVO platform, the new Superb is 43 mm longer than its predecessor (at 4,912 mm) and 12 mm taller (at 1,481 mm), but is 15 mm narrower (1,849 mm) and has the same 2,841 mm wheelbase. The change in dimensions has led to a marginal increase in headroom for both front and rear passengers, along with a 20-litre increase in boot capacity, which rises to 645 litres.

 

The new Superb follows Skoda’s new ‘Modern Solid’ design philosophy, and has a clearly evolutionary appearance compared to the outgoing model. It features the new Skoda 2D logo, new LED Matrix headlights (each housing two side-by-side bi-LED modules) that are said to offer up to 40 per cent higher light output, and a unique dark chrome surround for the grille surround.

 

Also Read: Skoda Subcompact SUV For India Set For Late-2024 Debut; No Plans For Hatch

 

Range-topping versions overseas will get 4x4 as standard.

 

With an eye on improving efficiency along with enhancing cabin insulation, Skoda says it worked on refining the aerodynamics of the new Superb, which has resulted in its drag coefficient dropping to 0.23 Cd – a 10 per cent improvement on the outgoing car. Viewed in profile, the Superb has a prominent crease stretching from the front fender all the way back to the tail-light, aero-optimised wheels (wheel options overseas will range from 16- to 19-inches). At the back, the Superb has slimmer, C-shaped LED tail-lights, along with the new Skoda corporate lettering on the boot lid.

 

On the inside, the new Superb’s dashboard design and layout is quite similar to that of the second-gen Kodiaq. Along with a two-spoke steering, there’s now a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system that incorporates most cabin controls, along with a 10-inch ‘Virtual Cockpit’ digital instruments display. Also on the Superb for the first time is a head-up display, which will be optional.

 

Smart Dials make their way into the new Superb's cabin; head-up display will be optional.

 

As with the Kodiaq, one of the highlights on the inside is the integration of the ‘Smart Dials’. The three rotary dials positioned on the centre console integrate a small screen, with the outer two dials providing access to climate controls and seat heating and ventilation, and the centre dial offering the ability to customise and control up to four in-car functions.

 

Increase in height has freed up more headroom for front and rear passengers, says Skoda.

 

The gear lever is now mounted on the steering column, which frees up more storage space between the driver and front passenger, and other creature comforts inside the new Superb include front massage seats, four USB-C charging ports and a 15 W wireless charging box with an in-built cooling function.

 

Also Read: Skoda Plots Sub-Rs 20 Lakh Electric Car For India

 

Boot capacity has risen by 20 litres to 645 litres.

 

On the powertrain front, the new Superb will be available with a broad set of options abroad. There is a 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol – equipped with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system for the first time – on offer, along with 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol and TDI diesel engines, with outputs ranging from 148 bhp to 201 bhp. Range-topping Superb petrol and diesel variants pack more power (261 bhp and 190 bhp, respectively) along with four-wheel drive, and all versions of the sedan come with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. There is also a plug-in hybrid powertrain, which pairs the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 25.7 kWh lithium-ion battery and enables a range of over 100 kilometres. However, this is available only with the ‘Combi’ wagon derivative of the new Superb.

 

Also on offer with the new Superb is adaptive suspension dubbed the Dynamic Chassis Control Plus (DCC Plus; standard on the L&K trim), which adds two-valve dampers to separate the suspension’s rebound and compression stages.

 

The new Superb will be offered with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mild-hybrid, as well as 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and diesel engines abroad.

 

The Superb is also equipped with 10 airbags, including side airbags for the front seats, side airbags for the rear seats, head airbags and a central airbag between the driver and front passenger. Other advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) include autonomous emergency braking, adaptive lane assist, adaptive cruise control, emergency steering assist, traffic jam assist, driver attention and drowsiness assist and an intelligent park assist function, which enables fully automated parking.

 

Also Read: Skoda Superb Set For India Return As A Full Import, But In Limited Numbers

 

Pulled off sale before the onset of the more stringent BS6 Phase II emission norms, the Superb has been missing from Skoda's India line-up for some time now. However, potential customers not keen on an SUV urged the carmaker to reintroduce the flagship sedan, which has prompted Skoda to bring the third-gen Superb back to the Indian market. Before the new-gen model, the outgoing Superb is likely to be made available in limited numbers shipped to India in CBU form. It’s likely that the fourth-gen Superb will also make its way here, but it’s expected to move further up the price ladder.

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Overspeeding Was The Cause of Over 71% Road Deaths In 2022: MoRTH Report
Overspeeding Was The Cause of Over 71% Road Deaths In 2022: MoRTH Report
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Other contributors, like drunken driving, driving on the wrong side, jumping red lights, and using mobile phones together, accounted for about 9 per cent of accidents and 9.7 per cent of fatalities.

2024 Yamaha MT-09 Unveiled
2024 Yamaha MT-09 Unveiled
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

Revealed before EICMA 2023, the updated MT-09 is likely to make its way to India

Tata Avinya EV To Be Based On JLR’s Electrified Modular Architecture
Tata Avinya EV To Be Based On JLR’s Electrified Modular Architecture
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

TPEML and JLR, both of which are Tata Motors subsidiaries, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding for the licensing of EMA for upcoming Tata EVs.

Auto Sales October 2023: Honda Cars Sees 17% Growth In Overall Sales Backed By Strong Exports
Auto Sales October 2023: Honda Cars Sees 17% Growth In Overall Sales Backed By Strong Exports
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

Last month, Honda Cars India exported 3,683 units, which is a growth of over 119 per cent as against 1,678 units exported in October 2022.

Mercedes-AMG C 43 Sedan Launched In India At Rs 98 Lakh
Mercedes-AMG C 43 Sedan Launched In India At Rs 98 Lakh
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

The new C 43 is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol producing up to 408 bhp.

Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition Launched At Rs 16.30 Lakh
Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition Launched At Rs 16.30 Lakh
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

Unique to the latest GT Edge model are 16-inch black alloys, a contrast roof and trim-specific decals and leatherette seat covers.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 96.40 Lakh
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 96.40 Lakh
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

8 hours ago

The GLE facelift is only offered in the Long Wheelbase (LWB) format and comes in three variants, an entry-level diesel – GLE 300 d 4Matic, along with a pair of top-end petrol and diesel options – GLE 450 4Matic and GLE 450 d 4Matic.

New Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Top 5 Highlights
New Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Top 5 Highlights
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

8 hours ago

The specifications of the new Himalayan 452 are out and here are the top five highlights of the motorcycle

Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: TVS Motor Company Achieves Highest-Ever Monthly Overall Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: TVS Motor Company Achieves Highest-Ever Monthly Overall Sales
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

8 hours ago

The company sold 434,714 units during this month, reflecting a growth rate of 21 per cent when compared to the figures from October 2022

Matter Aera Electric Motorcycle Deliveries Delayed; Will Now Begin Early-2024
Matter Aera Electric Motorcycle Deliveries Delayed; Will Now Begin Early-2024
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

9 hours ago

First showcased late in 2022, India’s first geared electric two-wheeler was originally slated to reach customers from September 2023 onwards.

Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition Launch On November 2
Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition Launch On November 2
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition was first unveiled earlier this year and featured a few cosmetic tweaks over the standard vehicle

Auto Sales October 2023: Hyundai India Reports A Growth Of Over 18% YoY
Auto Sales October 2023: Hyundai India Reports A Growth Of Over 18% YoY
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

In October 2023, Hyundai's total sales stood at 68,728 units, witnessing a year-over-year growth of 18.48 per cent, compared to the 58,006 vehicles sold in October 2022.

Kia Carnival Facelift Exterior Design Revealed; India Launch Set For 2024
Kia Carnival Facelift Exterior Design Revealed; India Launch Set For 2024
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

5 days ago

Expect the brand to reveal other details about the MPV’s interior and technical specifications in the coming weeks

