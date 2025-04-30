Skoda Kylaq, Slavia, Kushaq Recalled Over Faulty Seatbelts; Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus Also Affected

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has filed a voluntary recall notice with the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers affecting over 47,000 units of its made-in-India range of cars. The recall affects select units of the recently launched Skoda Kylaq, the Skoda Kushaq, Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus and Volkswagen Taigun manufactured between May 24, 2024 and April 1, 2025.

Recall affects over 25,000 units of the Skoda Kylaq, Kushaq and Slavia.

In the filing with SIAM, the company said that the recall is to inspect and address faulty rear seatbelts in the affected vehicles, which could cause injuries in the event of a collision. The filing states that ‘in an unfortunate event of a frontal collision, the rear seatbelts buckle latch plate may break, or/and the webbing of the rear center seatbelt assembly, along with buckle of rear right seatbelt, may fail.’

More than 21,000 units of the VW Taigun and Virtus are affected by the recall.

As per the filings, the recall affects 21,513 units of the made-in-India VWs and 25,722 units of the Slavia, Kushaq and Kylaq. The number of units of each individual model affected is not known.

As with prior recalls, we expect Skoda and Volkswagen dealers to directly reach out to affected customers. The inspection and replacement of the faulty seatbelts are also expected to be carried out free of charge.