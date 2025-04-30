Login
Skoda Kylaq, Slavia, Kushaq Recalled Over Faulty Seatbelts; Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus Also Affected

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has said that in case of frontal collisions, the rear seatbelts could fail, causing injuries to rear seat passengers; over 47,000 units manufactured between May 2024 and April 2025 affected.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 30, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Recalls affects units manufactured between May 2024 and April 2025
  • 25,722 units of the Skoda Kylaq, Kushaq and Slavia affected
  • 21,513 units of the Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus affected

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has filed a voluntary recall notice with the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers affecting over 47,000 units of its made-in-India range of cars. The recall affects select units of the recently launched Skoda Kylaq, the Skoda Kushaq, Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus and Volkswagen Taigun manufactured between May 24, 2024 and April 1, 2025.

 

Also read: Skoda Reveals Electric Motorcycle: Meet The Slavia B Cafe Racer Design Study
 

Skoda Kushaq vs Kylaq

Recall affects over 25,000 units of the Skoda Kylaq, Kushaq and Slavia.

 

Also Read: Skoda Kushaq Vs Skoda Kylaq: Sibling Rivalry
 

In the filing with SIAM, the company said that the recall is to inspect and address faulty rear seatbelts in the affected vehicles, which could cause injuries in the event of a collision. The filing states that ‘in an unfortunate event of a frontal collision, the rear seatbelts buckle latch plate may break, or/and the webbing of the rear center seatbelt assembly, along with buckle of rear right seatbelt, may fail.’

 

Also read: Skoda Kodiaq: Old vs New - What Has Changed?
 

VW Taigun Virtus

More than 21,000 units of the VW Taigun and Virtus are affected by the recall.

 

As per the filings, the recall affects 21,513 units of the made-in-India VWs and 25,722 units of the Slavia, Kushaq and Kylaq. The number of units of each individual model affected is not known.

 

Also read: VW ID.Era SUV Concept Previews Brand’s First Range Extender EV; Offers Over 1000 Km Range
 

As with prior recalls, we expect Skoda and Volkswagen dealers to directly reach out to affected customers. The inspection and replacement of the faulty seatbelts are also expected to be carried out free of charge. 

  • Skoda Kylaq, Slavia, Kushaq Recalled Over Faulty Seatbelts; Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus Also Affected