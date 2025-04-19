Login
Latest News
Skoda Kodiaq: Old vs New - What Has Changed?
Skoda Kodiaq: Old vs New - What Has Changed?

We take a look at the key differences between the older and newer iterations of the Skoda Kodiaq
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 19, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • The new Kodiaq gets a more rounded design than its predecessor.
  • Powered by the same 2.0-litre engine with marginally higher power output.
  • The new Kodiaq is nearly 7 lakh more expensive than the older model.

After much anticipation, Skoda finally launched the latest iteration of the Kodiaq in the Indian market. The launch of the Kodiaq takes place three months after it was first showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in India. Offered in both five and seven-seat configurations overseas, India only gets the seven-seat iteration, in two trim lines – L&K and Sportline. The new Kodiaq succeeds the original model, which was on sale in India for over seven years. We take a look at the key differences between the two.

 

Also Read: 2025 Skoda Kodiaq Review: There's Still A Lot To Love!
 

Exterior and Dimensions


While the older Kodiaq was built on the Volkswagen Group’s MQB A2 platform, the new model is underpinned by the relatively newer MQB Evo platform. The second-generation of the SUV is vastly different from its predecessor when it comes to design. While the older model featured sharp, sculpted styling cues, the latest one is characterised by rounder, more softened design elements.

Skoda Kodiaq Old vs New What Has Changed 1
The new Kodiaq is 61 mm longer than its predecessor

 

In terms of dimensions, the new Kodiaq is 61 mm longer than its predecessor (at 4,758 mm), although the wheelbases of both models are identical at 2791 mm. The latest version is also 18 mm less wide (at 1864 mm). Another improvement on the new Kodiaq is the fact that boot space is up by 11 litres, amounting to 281 litres, with the third row up.

 

Skoda Kodiaq Old vs New What Has Changed 4
The new Kodiaq gets all-new headlamps up front, in addition to a larger grille

 

Up front, the new Kodiaq gets headlamps that are less edgy and more rounded-off on the sides when compared to the first-generation model. The headlamps are merged with a larger version of Skoda’ signature butterfly grille. The air dam of the Kodiaq is now a smaller unit that is flanked by more prominent inserts. In profile, the new Kodiaq is visibly longer than its predecessor. The former also has cleaner surfaces towards the sides with less prominent creases, and softened body lines. The difference in length is made even more apparent by the wider rear quarter glass, which is flanked by the trim for the D-pillar. 

Skoda Kodiaq Old vs New What Has Changed 2

The rear end of the Kodiaq gets new C-shaped taillamps

 

The rear end also gets more even surfaces, and features the new C-shaped tail lamps that are connected by a full-width lightbar.


Also Read:  Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement vs Sportline: Differences Explained

 

Interior and Features

 

Much like the exterior, the interior of the new Kodiaq has also undergone a significant transformation. Unlike the previous iteration, where the infotainment screen was integrated into the dashboard, the new model gets a freestanding display. The design of the dashboard has also changed significantly, with the central air-con vents being positioned below the central touchscreen. The air-con vents now sport metallic accents unlike before. Another big change is the fact that the gear selector column has been moved to the steering column. The new Kodiaq also comes with fewer buttons than before.

Skoda Kodiaq Old vs New What Has Changed 3

The new Kodiaq gets a larger, freestanding touchscreen on the inside

 

The touchscreen has also grown in size, from 8-inches to nearly 13-inches. While the digital instrument cluster for the old model came in two sizes- 8 and 10.24 inches, the new Kodiaq gets a 10.24-inch digital instruments cluster as standard. The front seats on the L&K variant of the Kodiaq, also get a massage function now, in addition to heating and ventilation functions that were previously offered. The new Kodiaq also benefits from an all-new sound system from Canton that has 13 speakers instead of 12 like the older one, without counting the subwoofer. However, the rest of the features list remains intact, with no significant changes. 


On the safety front, the Kodiaq retains the same number of airbags as before (nine). The new model, however, misses out on dynamic chassis control (DCC), essentially an adaptive suspension system, that was offered in the older model. 

 

Also Read: New Skoda Kodiaq vs Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: How Different Are The Two SUVs
 

Powertrain


Powering the new Kodiaq is the same 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine as before. However, the engine’s peak power output now stands at 201 bhp, 13 bhp more, thanks to a small change in tuning. Torque however is the same as before, amounting to 320 Nm. The engine continues to be mated to the same 7-speed DSG automatic as before, although the Kodiaq now comes with shift-by-wire tech, leading to quicker, more precise shifts. 
 

Price


While being largely similar on the equipment front, it feels disheartening when you figure out that the starting price of the new Kodiaq is nearly 7 lakh higher than the older model, which was priced at Rs 39.99 lakh. The new model is offered in two variants- Sportline and Laurin and Klement, priced at Rs 46.89 lakh and Rs 48.69 lakh (ex-showroom, India) respectively. 



 

