New Skoda Kodiaq vs Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: How Different Are The Two Latest SUVs From VW Group?

India is set to get two brand-new VW Group SUVs in the coming weeks, with both models set to entice buyers seeking a mid-size SUV with a budget of around Rs 50 lakh. Volkswagen is set to launch the new Tiguan R-Line in India on April 14, while Skoda Auto is set to launch its sister model, the new Kodiaq, on April 17. On the surface, the two models are not that similar, with both following their respective design languages, though under the skin, both share a number of components, including the VW Group’s ubiquitous MQB architecture. So, just how similar or different are the two VW Group SUVs? Let's take a look.

New Skoda Kodiaq vs Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Dimensions

As is evident from the images, both the Skoda Kodiaq and VW Tiguan follow their own distinct design languages. Skoda’s SUV follows the brand’s ‘Modern Solid’ design language with crisp body lines and a pseudo split headlight design with high-set fog lamps. The Tiguan, meanwhile, follows VW’s latest design theme with clean lines and softer cuts and creases.

Skoda Kodiaq Volkswagen Tiguan Length 4758 mm 4539 mm Width 1864 mm 1859 mm Height 1679 mm 1656 mm Wheelbase 2791 mm 2680 mm Ground Clearance 155 mm 176 mm Kerb Weight 1820-1825 kg 1758 kg

The Kodiaq has a clear size advantage over the Tiguan, being longer, wider and taller, while also weighing more. The Kodiaq, for its larger size, also offers an additional row of seats – set to come to India with three rows as standard, while the global model is also offered in five-seat form.

The Tiguan, on the other hand, will be available only with five seats. Globally, the SUV does have a seven-seat derivative as well – named the Tayron – though there is no word yet on if that will come to India.

New Skoda Kodiaq vs Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Powertrains

On the powertrain front, there is little to set the two SUVs apart.

Skoda Kodiaq Volkswagen Tiguan Engine 2.0 TSI, turbo-petrol 2.0 TSI, turbo-petrol Power 201 bhp at 4500-6000 rpm 201 bhp at 4500-6000 rpm Torque 320 Nm at 1500-4400 rpm 320 Nm at 1500-4400 rpm Gearbox 7-speed DSG 7-speed DSG Drivetrain AWD AWD Fuel efficiency 14.86 kmpl 12.58 kmpl

Both SUVs use the same 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox (DSG) with all-wheel drive. Power outputs are identical as well, down to the rpms, though interestingly, it's the larger and heavier Skoda that's more fuel efficient on paper.

Focus on the other running gear, and that is where the differences crop up. While the Skoda will be offered with standard springs and dampers, the Tiguan will come with Dynamic Chassis Control with adaptive suspension, which, in theory, should make it feel a lot more planted on the road.

New Skoda Kodiaq vs Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Features & Cabin

As with the exterior, both SUVs also follow their own distinct interior design layouts. Both, however, do get some shared design elements such as the freestanding central touchscreen and a digital instrument display. Skoda’s dashboard features a twin cockpit-like design with the free-standing 13-inch central touchscreen sitting in the centre. A smaller 10-inch free-standing display sits behind the steering wheel. The highlight, however, is the ‘Smart Dials’ - three rotary dials positioned on the centre console with integrated displays. The outer two dials provide access to the three-zone climate control system, while the centre dial offers the ability to customise and control up to four in-car functions.

The VW’s cabin design is a lot simpler with an upright fascia featuring notable use of gloss trim. The VW does one-up the Skoda with a larger 15.1-inch central touchscreen and 10.25-inch digital instruments display, though unlike the Skoda, there are no physical controls on the centre console – all the functions are accessed via the touchscreen.

Volkswagen hasn’t revealed the full feature list for the India-spec Tiguan yet, though it has highlighted some features that will not be offered on the Kodiaq. This includes Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems and adaptive dampers.

The Kodiaq, meanwhile, will be offered with kit such as hands-free parking, 360-degree cameras, three-zone automatic climate control, heated and ventilated front seats with a massage function.

New Skoda Kodiaq vs Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Prices

Moving to the price, we expect the Kodiaq to be priced upwards of Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom) with the car being locally assembled in India. The Tiguan, meanwhile, is expected to come at well over Rs 50 lakh, with the car arriving in India via the CBU route.