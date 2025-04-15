Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Review: Function Takes Form

The Volkswagen flagship in India, the Tiguan is back and how. The SUV has just been launched in the market in an exclusive R-Line version, which is a sportier-looking model than the regular Tiguan and has come to the market as a completely built-up unit. We’ve seen the SUV in various forms before in India - with 5 seats or 7 seats, with Petrol and Diesel engines, but this is clearly the most unique form yet.

Design

There's an illuminated molding between the headlamps & rear combination lamps

The R-Lines sit between the standard and performance ‘R’ versions of the German car brand. This is the first time ever that an R-Line model has made its way to India and gets many additional design bits when compared to the standard Tiguan. The SUV itself has changed quite a bit in this new generation becoming less boxy and getting more curves, a unique departure in stance as many other SUV designs have taken the exact opposite route.

19-inch "Coventry" diamond-turned surface wheels are standard

First thing that gives it away is the presence of signature R badges all around the exterior but it is the R-Line bumpers that make the face and rear look different with the honeycomb pattern and chrome on them. Connected headlamps and tail lamps are also an R-Line trait while lamps are slimmer too which contributes to a meaner look, Cipressino Green and Persimmon Red metallic are attractive colours to look at and make an already exclusive car stand out even more in a crowd.

Tech & Interior

15-inch touchscreen infotainment display is a cabin highlight

The cabin of this new generation Tiguan is a big departure from earlier, both when it comes to design as well as features. There’s a huge 15.1-inch freestanding touchscreen which is compatible with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and gives you access to most of the features. Adding to the practicality are twin wireless chargers and introduction of a column shift means a lot of space has been freed up between the front seats. A panoramic sunroof adds to the roominess.

Surround Ambient lighting with VW logo projection is a nice touch

There are some specific R-Line elements here too including metal pedals and sport seats that get an integrated headrest. They get a massage function and heating, but miss out on ventilation as well as electric adjustment. R badges can be seen on these fabric seats, on the steering wheel and on the unique illuminated panel placed in front of the passenger seat. It gets 30 colour options and various themes to,o which subscribes to the R-Line philosophy. Then there’s the virtual cluster as well as a heads-up display for ease of driving.

Digital Cockpit Pro with a 10.25-inch display can be customised

An 8-speaker sound system does a decent job inside the cabin. Rear seats are big and provide ample leg space for the occupants. It only helps that the SUV comes with 3-zone climate control as standard. This is a 5-seater, which means there’s ample boot space (652 L) although the tailgate is heavy and is not electric, which may not be appreciated by some buyers.

Dynamics

The Tiguan R-Line has a more responsive drivetrain than earlier.

The familiar 2.0 litre 4-cylinder turbo petrol continues to do its duty on the Tiguan R-Line. The bump in power (210 bhp) on the new gen makes a significant difference and makes this near 2 ton monster move around quickly, A lighter car than earlier with shorter overhangs helps too. 0-100 kmph is achieved in around 7 seconds and the top speed touches 230 kmph. Peak torque figure stands at 320 Nm.

7-speed DSG continues to excel while paddle shifters are there too.

The drive is spirited and there’s no evidence of any lag during the entire band. But the drivetrain is refined too and with impressive insulation levels there’s minimum noise that comes into the cabin. Sometimes as an R-Line owner you may want that sound from the exhaust to be a bit more intrusive which is not the case here.

Adaptive chassis control is a useful feature for Indian roads.

The Tiguan R-Line is built on a new chassis generation which promises enhanced stability. The MQB EVO platform has proven to be sturdy and reliable which is evident again in this new generation. A highlight has to be the Dynamics Chassis Control Pro which comes as standard on the SUV. It’s a feature that makes so much sense for India, with its ever changing road conditions. When the road is unsettling, the SUV is still able to absorb the changes and ensures that very little discomfort is passed on to the passengers.

AWD is standard along with hill start assist and hill descent control

Keeping in tune with the nature of R-Lines, the ride is generally stiff and steering wheel is slightly heavy. Though there are different drive modes including comfort I still experienced a ride which wasn’t soft by any means. Talking about drive modes, the customizable rotory dial which gives access to them is quite unique and ensures your eyes are stuck on the road while driving. 4 Motion or all-wheel drive is standard which means the SUV is ready to take on the tough terrains should you choose to do that. To aid it further features like hill start assist and hill descent control have also been provided.

Safety

The Tiguan R-Line is an all-rounder when it comes to safety

A big change on the new Tigaun is the introduction of 21 Level 2 ADAS functions. Its the need of the hour and VW has provided them in the SUV which definitely makes the drive safer. These include autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist and blind spot monitor amongst others. 9 airbags are standard and so is a tyre pressure monitoring system and all-wheel disc brakes. Crucially, the SUV has scored a 5-star crash test rating in the stringent Euro NCAP crash tests.

Verdict

The SUV is priced startting at Rs. 49 lakh, ex-showroom

The Tiguan R-Line comes across as a worthy flagship of the brand in India and the R-Line bits have made the SUV a unique offering that will cater to the tastebuds of many enthusiasts in the country. A few missing features or the high Rs 49 lakh (ex-showroom) pricetag owing to the SUV being a CBU import may deter some prospective buyers from making the purchase, but overall this is a robust and enjoyable offering, one that keeps your faith in automobiles alive.