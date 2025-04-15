Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Review: Function Takes Form

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Royal Enfield Hunterhood Festival Announced Jawa 42 FJ Spied With A Single ExhaustPassenger Vehicles Sales Up 2%, Two-Wheelers Up 9% In FY25: SIAMMercedes-Benz Rolls Out 200,000th 'Made-In-India' VehicleVolkswagen Tiguan R-Line Review: Function Takes Form
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
EV 6Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Review: VW's First R-Line Flagship At Rs. 49 LakhCitroen Dark Range First Look: C3, Aircross & Basalt Go Dark
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Skoda New KodiaqToyota bZ4XAston Martin DBXMahindra eKUV100Nissan Juke
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Suzuki GSX 8SHero Karizma XMR 250Ducati Scrambler Cafe RacerTriumph Tiger Sport 800Yamaha YZF R7
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Review: Function Takes Form

The new-gen Tiguan has come to India in an exclusive R-Line version which promises to enhance the spirit of driving. Does it deliver? We find out
Calendar-icon

By Shams Raza Naqvi

clock-icon

6 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 15, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Tiguan R-Line comes to India as a completely built-up unit
  • It gets features like adaptive suspension and ADAS
  • The SUV is priced starting at Rs. 49 lakh ex-showroom

The Volkswagen flagship in India, the Tiguan is back and how. The SUV has just been launched in the market in an exclusive R-Line version, which is a sportier-looking model than the regular Tiguan and has come to the market as a completely built-up unit. We’ve seen the SUV in various forms before in India - with 5 seats or 7 seats, with Petrol and Diesel engines, but this is clearly the most unique form yet.

 

Also Read: India-Spec Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: In Pictures

 

Design

Volks Wagon Tiguan Drive Image 35

There's an illuminated molding between the headlamps & rear combination lamps

 

The R-Lines sit between the standard and performance ‘R’ versions of the German car brand. This is the first time ever that an R-Line model has made its way to India and gets many additional design bits when compared to the standard Tiguan. The SUV itself has changed quite a bit in this new generation becoming less boxy and getting more curves, a unique departure in stance as many other SUV designs have taken the exact opposite route.

 

Volks Wagon Tiguan Drive Image 54

19-inch "Coventry" diamond-turned surface wheels are standard

 

First thing that gives it away is the presence of signature R badges all around the exterior but it is the R-Line bumpers that make the face and rear look different with the honeycomb pattern and chrome on them. Connected headlamps and tail lamps are also an R-Line trait while lamps are slimmer too which contributes to a meaner look, Cipressino Green and Persimmon Red metallic are attractive colours to look at and make an already exclusive car stand out even more in a crowd.  

 

Tech & Interior

Volkswagen Tiguan R Line 12

15-inch touchscreen infotainment display is a cabin highlight

 

The cabin of this new generation Tiguan is a big departure from earlier, both when it comes to design as well as features. There’s a huge 15.1-inch freestanding touchscreen which is compatible with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and gives you access to most of the features. Adding to the practicality are twin wireless chargers and introduction of a column shift means a lot of space has been freed up between the front seats. A panoramic sunroof adds to the roominess.

 

Also Read: New Skoda Kodiaq vs Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: How Different Are The Two Latest SUVs From VW Group?

Volks Wagon Tiguan Drive Image 83

Surround Ambient lighting with VW logo projection is a nice touch

 

There are some specific R-Line elements here too including metal pedals and sport seats that get an integrated headrest. They get a massage function and heating, but miss out on ventilation as well as electric adjustment. R badges can be seen on these fabric seats, on the steering wheel and on the unique illuminated panel placed in front of the passenger seat. It gets 30 colour options and various themes to,o which subscribes to the R-Line philosophy. Then there’s the virtual cluster as well as a heads-up display for ease of driving.

 

Volks Wagon Tiguan Drive Image 82

Digital Cockpit Pro with a 10.25-inch display can be customised

 

An 8-speaker sound system does a decent job inside the cabin. Rear seats are big and provide ample leg space for the occupants. It only helps that the SUV comes with 3-zone climate control as standard. This is a 5-seater, which means there’s ample boot space (652 L) although the tailgate is heavy and is not electric, which may not be appreciated by some buyers.

 

Dynamics

Volks Wagon Tiguan Drive Image 28

The Tiguan R-Line has a more responsive drivetrain than earlier. 

 

The familiar 2.0 litre 4-cylinder turbo petrol continues to do its duty on the Tiguan R-Line. The bump in power (210 bhp) on the new gen makes a significant difference and makes this near 2 ton monster move around quickly, A lighter car than earlier with shorter overhangs helps too. 0-100 kmph is achieved in around 7 seconds and the top speed touches 230 kmph. Peak torque figure stands at 320 Nm. 

 

Also Read: Volkswagen Virtus Review: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid

Volks Wagon Tiguan Drive Image 11

7-speed DSG continues to excel while paddle shifters are there too.

 

The drive is spirited and there’s no evidence of any lag during the entire band. But the drivetrain is refined too and with impressive insulation levels there’s minimum noise that comes into the cabin. Sometimes as an R-Line owner you may want that sound from the exhaust to be a bit more intrusive which is not the case here.

 

Volks Wagon Tiguan Drive Image 43

Adaptive chassis control is a useful feature for Indian roads.

 

The Tiguan R-Line is built on a new chassis generation which promises enhanced stability. The MQB EVO platform has proven to be sturdy and reliable which is evident again in this new generation. A highlight has to be the Dynamics Chassis Control Pro which comes as standard on the SUV. It’s a feature that makes so much sense for India, with its ever changing road conditions. When the road is unsettling, the SUV is still able to absorb the changes and ensures that very little discomfort is passed on to the passengers.

 

Volks Wagon Tiguan Drive Image 70

AWD is standard along with hill start assist and hill descent control

 

Keeping in tune with the nature of R-Lines, the ride is generally stiff and steering wheel is slightly heavy. Though there are different drive modes including comfort I still experienced a ride which wasn’t soft by any means. Talking about drive modes, the customizable rotory dial which gives access to them is quite unique and ensures your eyes are stuck on the road while driving.  4 Motion or all-wheel drive is standard which means the SUV is ready to take on the tough terrains should you choose to do that. To aid it further features like hill start assist and hill descent control have also been provided.  

 

Safety

Volks Wagon Tiguan Drive Image 40

The Tiguan R-Line is an all-rounder when it comes to safety

 

A big change on the new Tigaun is the introduction of 21 Level 2 ADAS functions. Its the need of the hour and VW has provided them in the SUV which definitely makes the drive safer. These include autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist and blind spot monitor amongst others. 9 airbags are standard and so is a tyre pressure monitoring system and all-wheel disc brakes. Crucially, the SUV has scored a 5-star crash test rating in the stringent Euro NCAP crash tests.

 

Verdict

Volks Wagon Tiguan Drive Image 62

The SUV is priced startting at Rs. 49 lakh, ex-showroom

 

The Tiguan R-Line comes across as a worthy flagship of the brand in India and the R-Line bits have made the SUV a unique offering that will cater to the tastebuds of many enthusiasts in the country. A few missing features or the high Rs 49 lakh (ex-showroom) pricetag owing to the SUV being a CBU import may deter some prospective buyers from making the purchase, but overall this is a robust and enjoyable offering, one that keeps your faith in automobiles alive.

# volkswagen tiguan# tiguan r-line# suv# Cars# Cover Story# Car Reviews# Auto Industry
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Volkswagen’s latest launch in the Indian market is the Tiguan R-Line. Here are a few highlights of the flagship SUV.
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Top 5 Highlights
  • The new-gen Tiguan arrives in a single fully loaded variant as a CBU import.
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Launched In India At Rs 49 Lakh
  • The new Tiguan and Kodiaq have a lot in common under the skin – we see how the two SUVs stack up on paper.
    New Skoda Kodiaq vs Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: How Different Are The Two Latest SUVs From VW Group?
  • Volkswagen India’s newest SUV embarks on a record-setting drive from Mumbai to Delhi
    Sponsored: Volkswagen Experiences Season 3: The Fastest Convoy with Tiguan R-Line
  • Volkswagen will launch the new Tiguan in its R-Line guise in India on April 14, 2025. Meanwhile, take a look at some of the detailed pictures of the SUV.
    India-Spec Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: In Pictures

Latest News

  • The new-gen Tiguan has come to India in an exclusive R-Line version which promises to enhance the spirit of driving. Does it deliver? We find out
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Review: Function Takes Form
  • Volkswagen India’s newest SUV embarks on a record-setting drive from Mumbai to Delhi
    Sponsored: Volkswagen Experiences Season 3: The Fastest Convoy with Tiguan R-Line
  • We spent a day riding the all-new 390 Enduro R, a dual-purpose offering from KTM, which is also the fourth model based on the 390 platform. Here’s what we have to say about it
    KTM 390 Enduro R First Ride Review: As Good As It Gets
  • Launched at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, the new-gen X3 is bigger, more modern and well-packaged. But is it a better buy than the Mercedes-Benz GLC and Audi Q5?
    BMW X3 20d Review: Is It A Better Buy Than The GLC?
  • After four months of riding the Royal Enfield Bullet 350, how has it fared as a daily commuter? Read on to find out.
    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Long Term Review: Report 2
  • Despite outselling its rivals, the Virtus is a hard case of heart over mind. What makes it click?
    Volkswagen Virtus Review: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid
  • The Royal Enfield Classic 650 has drop-dead gorgeous design and could well become the most popular Royal Enfield 650. It’s not without faults but the Classic 650 mayy well become a global runaway hit!
    Royal Enfield Classic 650 Review: In Pictures
  • You’d expect an electric scooter bearing the hallowed ‘Honda Activa’ name to vault straight to the top of sales charts – and the Activa E has nearly all the right ingredients to rise to the summit, but one crucial factor stands in the way of its success.
    Honda Activa E Review: In Pictures
  • Volvo Cars India has launched its facelifted flagship SUV, the 2025 XC90, priced at Rs. 1.03 crore (ex-showroom). We take it for a drive
    2025 Volvo XC90 Review: Flagship 3-Row SUV More Formidable Than Ever
  • We rode the new Royal Enfield Classic 650 in and around the pretty and quaint hill station of Coonoor. Surprisingly, the Classic 650 exceeded our expectations, but it’s still not without faults. Read on to find out more.
    Royal Enfield Classic 650 First Ride Review: The Desirable 650!

Research More on Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

Expected Price : ₹ 25 - 30 Lakh

Expected Launch : Apr 23, 2025

Popular Volkswagen Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Review: Function Takes Form