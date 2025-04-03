Login
Latest News
All-New Hyundai Nexo FCEV Unveiled; Has Up To 700 km Range Hyundai Ioniq 6 Facelift Debuts At Seoul Mobility Show 2025; Gains New N-Line VariantVolkswagen Virtus Review: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To AvoidMaruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Fronx, Ertiga, Wagon R Prices To Be Hiked By Up To Rs 62,000Skoda Kylaq Introductory Pricing Extended Till April 30
Sell CarAwards 2025

Volkswagen Virtus Review: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid

Despite outselling its rivals, the Virtus is a hard case of heart over mind. What makes it click?
By Bilal Firfiray

1 mins read

Published on April 3, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Driven 2000kms up and down the NH66
  • New GT Sport Plus Trim
  • Available with 1.0 and 1.5 TSI petrol engine options

Believe it or not, the Volkswagen Virtus is the highest-selling C-segment sedan right now. Yes, it's outselling the Hyundai Verna, its sibling the Skoda Slavia, and even the legendary Honda City. But what is it that makes the Virtus click? Well, to find an answer to this question, we clocked close to 2,000 km in the range-topping Sports Plus trim. So here are three reasons why you should, too, buy yourself the Virtus right NOW! And three reasons why you shouldn’t. 

 

 

Reasons to buy:

 

1. Driving Dynamics

VW Virtus Web 5

Being a proper German sedan, the Virtus is good to drive. This 1.5-litre engine from the TSI family is refined for the starters. But what’s exciting is the way it delivers power right from the bottom of the rev range all the way to the top. More importantly, it gathers speed rather swiftly and can hold highway speeds effortlessly, so you might have to keep an eye out for the speedometer, which has a lot of speed cameras. No, it's not crazy fast, but it is fast enough to keep the boy racer in all of us jump with joy every time you and i grab the wheel. 

 

Also Read: India-Spec Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line To Come With Adaptive Suspension, Level 2 ADAS

VW Virtus Web 2

With close to 150 horsepower, this is a cracker of an engine. But more importantly, it's paired with a dual-clutch automatic. And this DSG gearbox is not exactly what you experience in the more expensive VWs for some reason, but it does the job well. With this latest update, you can also get the 1.5 with the manual and i am dying to try out that combination over a longer period. And this engine and gearbox might be really quick and responsive when you let it stretch its legs. But sometimes, in stop-go traffic, it feels a bit crude, slow and jerky. Another downside is the not-so-impressive fuel efficiency. In my 2000 km of drive - which was a mix of 60 per cent highway and remaining city runs - it returned around 13kmpl. There are fuel-saving measures here though like the cylinder deactivation and very rigorous engine start-stop function. 

7 2022 08 03 T06 04 28 817 Z

That brings us to the 1.0-litre three-cylinder and this one doesn't feel as unrefined as an imbalanced three-cylinder usually feels. Its performance is decent too as it never leaves you wanting for more when you want it to be grunty at city speeds or responsive at highway speeds. However, the rather sedentary feeling torque converter automatic does not go well with the overall sporty character of the Virtus. 

 

Overall, the Virtus, is still a good driver’s car, like all the other VWs before it. 

 

Also Read: Branded Content: A Virtus Weekend - Flying High

 

2. Handsome Looks (inside and out)

 

VW Virtus Web 3

The next good thing about the Virtus is the way it looks. It’s like one of those extraordinarily good-looking guys in the class who is genetically blessed and all the girls fall head over heels for him. Yes, that’s how good-looking the Virtus is - be it in pictures or flesh. 

VW Virtus Web 4

It has a very sobre styling which is understated but never underdressed. And when you get the GT trim, the sportier blacked-out alloy wheels, red callipers, side skirt and diffusers, lip spoiler and blacked-out roof make your heart racy right? I remember first seeing the Virtus almost two and half years ago. It looked exactly like the Euro-spec Jetta and I was one happy fanboy. This design will age gracefully, don't you think?

Volkswagen Virtus GT Interior dashboard full

Handsome looks aside, this cabin is more like Art Deco! Very geometric, very ergonomic and yes, like its exterior, will age well. I particularly am a fan of the GT Plus Sport trim because this is where you get this badge on the steering wheel. And it looks and feels special. But even if you aren't spending that much on the range-topping trim that i have here, fret not cause the basic cabin layout remains the same. 

 

Also Read: Festivals Of India With Volkswagen: Year-end Magic in Goa with a Virtus
 

3. European Heart, Indian Head

 

VW Virtus image 9

The third reason for getting the Virtus is that it's made for India. No, I am not talking about the AO IN platform. Yes, it was made on a very Indianized global platform, but overall, the Virtus is made with Indian conditions in mind. Take the almost 180mm of ground clearance for instance. It's SUV territory, right? Over my past week with it, i went up and down the NH66 where construction is in full swing and at places for kilometres and kilometres, there’s barely an inch of paved road. And over such surfaces, the Virtus soldiered on like it was nothing. No other sedan gave me as much confidence as this one did. 

Still 2025 01 08 180417 2 26 1

And the ride quality, it has a bit of firmness, like a proper European car. Its steering is also well weighted, not light but very user-friendly. Both of these are helpful when you are driving long distances and have some ghat sections to encounter on the way.  

Volkswagen Virtus GT Tracking 4

That said, older Volkswagens are notoriously famous for their high maintenance cost. But now with the new India-focused models, they have a lot of transparency about their service plans, costs and even parts. You can check the official Indian website for all the details. Moreover, there are also extensive Service Packages that you can opt for that will bring a lot more peace of mind for owning a new Volkswagen. 

 

Reasons to avoid

 

1. Little Niggles Bring Down Ownership Experience

 

After taking a look at all the reasons why you should buy the Virtus, let us move on to the reasons why you should steer away from the Virtus. Firstly, the cabin - it may look art deco as i said earlier, but it looks more mechanical with fewer emotions and bits and pieces that look generations old. Look at these stalks, for instance, we have seen them on older VW models and they need to look the part in a modern car like this. 

Virtus Collage 2022 08 03 T07 06 23 099 Z

The infotainment screen is all digital. But it doesn't get the tachometer and speedometer together as you would in a driver’s car. And there’s a lot of negative space here wasted where it could have offered more information - more trip metres for instance. 

 

grgcusjg

This steering looks beautiful, i admit. With buttons well placed, and meaty feel and tactile buttons too. But it doesn't have a button for receiving or ending calls nor does it have a mute button for media and the paddle shifters are small and made of plastic. 

ctee5b1g

Then we come to the AC unit which is very odd to operate. Proper buttons would have been nice. But that's nothing compared to the AC performance. The blower is noisy and every time the engine is killed for the engine start-stop function, it turns off the AC which thus increases the in-car temperature and then the AC takes time to cool it up and the cycle repeats.  Even the wireless charging gives up on you and suspends the charging for no obvious reason. 

8k7vaf8

The space of 520 litres is amazing. It's deep and wide. But there’s a weird issue with the tailgate, which, if not pushed all the way back, tends to come down on you. And it has injured our cameraperson on more than one occasion. 

 

And lastly, the simple interface of the touchscreen feels very large generation, and it doesn't have a 360-degree camera either, which i think should have been offered at this price. Sure both the City and Verna come with ADAS hardware which is given a miss over here. 

All of these complaints might appear small and insignificant but come to affect the overall ownership experience. 

 

2. Second Row Space

0fe4s448

After all the complaints about the front, let's come to the second row and this place is not fitting to be chauffeured around. The seats are a bit upright, which is fine it's contoured to fit in people who regularly hit the gym. For me, i find the back support just about right and if i was a bit wider and taller, this would have been a very tight space, especially for longer distances. So, if you want to be chauffeured around, go for the Honda City, it’s the one for you as this one is made for those who prefer the driver’s seat. 

 

3. It’s a SEDAN! 

VW Virtus Web 1

And lastly, and sadly, the reason why you should avoid the Virtus is because its a sedan. Demand for sedans is falling rapidly and Indian car buyers are preferring SUV body style for some time now and not without reason. SUVs give them a rugged appeal and better ride when roads tend to become horrible, which they do so often wherever we drive. 

p5h00rlg

Secondly, and this is a very niche problem for sedan owners since you are sitting lower driving at night you get more glare from the headlamps of the oncoming traffic more prominently, which usually isn't the case if you too are driving an SUV. 

And both my parent didn't find getting in and out of the Virtus very comfortable owing to their aching knees and backs. For this reason, sadly many car buyers must steer away from a fantastic sedan like the Virtus. But honestly, between you and i, nothing beats a three-box design, and sedans are the original cars. So, if you get one, please, you should get one before they stop building them anymore. 

 

Conclusion

VW Virtus Web 5

All in all, the Volkswagen Virtus is one of those cars that has your heart, but you have a hard time convincing your mind. It has a cracker of an engine, which is genuinely entertaining to drive. The gearbox is smooth and easy and the manuals aren’t too bad. Then there’s SUV-like ground clearance, but honestly, i would love to see a lowered and slammed Virtus which will make it drool-worthy. The driving dynamics are right up there. And it looks drop-dead gorgeous no argument there. 

VW Virtus image 6

However, the cabin has a lot of irks which makes it hard for the owner to fall head over heels. It’s a driver’s car sure, but bartering it as a family car, which it fails to attain fully, makes it fall short on both the front.  The fuel economy isn’t great and it's not a car that you’d love to be chauffered around either. 

 

So, the Volkswagen Virtus. It's a difficult case of heart over mind. Heart says BUY IT. Right Now. The mind, it begs to differ. 

# volkswagen# volkswagen India# volkswagen# volkswagen virtus# volkswagen virtus# volkswagen virtus GT# virtus GTS# virtus sedan# virtus# virtus gt race car# virtus gt sport plus# car# Cars# Road Test# Opinion# Car Reviews# car-review# New Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

  • The range-topping trim in the global lineup of Tiguan is set to be launched in India on April 14, 2025
    India-Spec Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line To Come With Adaptive Suspension, Level 2 ADAS
  • The Tiguan R-Line will be offered in six exterior colours and will be powered by the familiar 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine.
    New Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Bookings Open
  • This milestone was achieved at the Group’s Chakan manufacturing facility in Pune.
    Volkswagen Group Achieves 5 Lakh Engine Production Milestone In India
  • The new-generation Volkswagen Tiguan will be shipped to India in range-topping R-Line guise as a full import.
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line India Launch On April 14
  • Both models are offered with some substantial discounts for the month of March 2025
    Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus Offered With Benefits Of Up To Rs 2.50 Lakh

  • Despite outselling its rivals, the Virtus is a hard case of heart over mind. What makes it click?
    Volkswagen Virtus Review: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid
  • The Royal Enfield Classic 650 has drop-dead gorgeous design and could well become the most popular Royal Enfield 650. It’s not without faults but the Classic 650 mayy well become a global runaway hit!
    Royal Enfield Classic 650 Review: In Pictures
  • You’d expect an electric scooter bearing the hallowed ‘Honda Activa’ name to vault straight to the top of sales charts – and the Activa E has nearly all the right ingredients to rise to the summit, but one crucial factor stands in the way of its success.
    Honda Activa E Review: In Pictures
  • Volvo Cars India has launched its facelifted flagship SUV, the 2025 XC90, priced at Rs. 1.03 crore (ex-showroom). We take it for a drive
    2025 Volvo XC90 Review: Flagship 3-Row SUV More Formidable Than Ever
  • We rode the new Royal Enfield Classic 650 in and around the pretty and quaint hill station of Coonoor. Surprisingly, the Classic 650 exceeded our expectations, but it’s still not without faults. Read on to find out more.
    Royal Enfield Classic 650 First Ride Review: The Desirable 650!
  • The Hero XPulse 210 is a significantly improved motorcycle compared to the XPulse 200 in every way, as we found out during our first ride in Rajasthan.
    Hero XPulse 210 Review: In Pictures
  • You’d expect an electric scooter bearing the hallowed ‘Honda Activa’ name to vault straight to the top of sales charts – and the Activa E has nearly all the right ingredients to rise to the summit, but one crucial factor stands in the way of its success.
    Honda Activa E Review – Well-Rounded Electric Scooter Needs Strategy Swap
  • In an attempt to build an affordable electric scooter, Honda has come up with a product that not only feels terribly out of place in 2025, but also grossly misunderstands the expectations of the average Indian scooter buyer.
    Honda QC1 Review: India’s E-Scooter Buyer Deserves Better
  • The new generations of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze go head to head as we list out what works for both cars and what doesn’t.
    New Honda Amaze vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Subcompact Sedan Battle Continues
  • The Hero XPulse 210 gets more power and torque, more suspension travel, new features, and slightly more weight. But is a 10 cc displacement bump enough to transform it?
    Hero XPulse 210 First Ride Review: Bigger, Better & More Fun!

