Branded Content: A Virtus Weekend - Flying High

The idea of a perfect weekend getaway is enticing, especially if you love to drive. The experience, though, feels incomplete without an able set of wheels, fun company, and, of course, an attractive destination such as Jaipur. I’d been planning this for a while and it all finally fell into place on a Saturday morning last month.

As someone who loves to drive, I couldn’t have asked for a more versatile set of wheels than the Virtus, a sedan unlike any other in this segment. In a sea of SUVs, the Virtus has impressed enthusiasts and families alike for a while now. In fact, it won’t be inaccurate to say that it has got sedans back into the game, considering it is now also the best selling car in its segment.Be it the driving dynamics, cabin space, or segment-best features, the Virtus has been successfully able to create a space for itself in a competitive market.

So, yes, I was always sold on the Virtus – but would it impress my companion on the trip? Yes, my 8-year old joined me on this journey and I saw this as an opportunity to strengthen our special father-daughter bond that takes a backseat due to the daily rigmaroles of life. While she knew we were headed towards Jaipur, the agenda over there was a surprise.

The journey from Delhi to Jaipur isn’t very long, but I wanted to find out how she would take to it and hopefully, see the world through her eyes. Would the excitement of visiting a new place dim after spending four-odd hours on the road, some stretches of which were decidedly rough? Would she be happy with the surprise that was planned for her? And, more importantly, would she love the Volkswagen Virtus just as much as me?

As we set out, the appealing Wild Cherry Red colour on the Virtus GT certainly helped. Volkswagen has acquired the habit of offering some really creative colours on its cars, be it Curcuma Yellow or Rising Blue Metallic. These colours really make the cars from the Brand stand out in a crowd. What adds to the looks of the Virtus is the presence of some modern styling elements in a conventional three-box design, and you have a car that looks every bit modern and, dare I say, timeless!

The Virtus is an enthusiast’s car, and not surprisingly, my choice has always been the 4 cylinder 1.5 litre TSI EVO Petrol engine version with a adaptive and advanced 7-speed DSG. Be it paddle shifts or Sport Mode and even impressive dynamics, the sedan has everything and more to keep the enthusiast in you happy. While it’s decidedly sporty and agile, the Virtus doesn’t ignore comfort, and the evidence was there for me to see all through the drive: of my daughter staring out the window and taking in the sights.

‘Baba, can you open the sunroof? Can you play my favorite song? Can you increase the AC temperature?’ The requests kept coming, and I was only too happy to oblige. Occasionally she kept clicking as well, enjoying the countryside from the comforts of the spacious second row. As for me, features like ventilated seats helped me handle the drive on a warm day with scrappy traffic.

A few snack breaks later, we reached Jaipur, fresh as a fiddle, thanks to the way the Volkswagen Virtus had cosseted us. The next morning, we drove through the old city and passed some iconic landmarks. Like every Indian city, Jaipur’s roads are chock-a-block with traffic, but despite being a large car, I had no problems manoeuvring the Virtus through the chaos. Things were going as planned: we took selfies, stopped to soak in the vistas and went for camel rides.

The best was saved for last, though. Leaving the city, its culture and its crowd behind, we headed towards open horizons, onto roads very few people venture into. Now, Jaipur is surrounded by the Aravali range and it does look lush green during the monsoons. The views were fantastic, but the roads not so much. But fret not, in spite of being a sedan, the Volkswagen Virtus’s 179 mm ground clearance came in handy, as we were able to negotiate difficult terrain with relative ease.

And then it was time for the other big highlight of the trip, besides the Virtus – it was time to fly. Literally! As I parked the Volkswagen Virtus next to a paramotor, the look on her face was priceless. Are we going to fly, she asked me. I nodded and soon we were gearing up to touch the skies.

In many ways, our road trip was enhanced by two sets of wheels. One of them had transported us to the great outdoors in complete comfort, while the other helped us provide a bird’s eye view of some gorgeous landscapes. My bond with my daughter has only grown stronger, thanks to the Volkswagen Virtus and the places it can take one to.