Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mercedes-Benz E-ClassBYD eMAX 7Mahindra XUV 3XOMaruti Suzuki Grand VitaraHyundai Creta
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Skoda ElroqAudi New Q7Hyundai New Kona ElectricLotus EmiraSkoda Enyaq iV
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Triumph Trident 660Royal Enfield Himalayan 450Kawasaki KLX 230KTM New 390 AdventureSuzuki GSX-8R
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Yamaha YZF R7Yamaha YZF MT-07Royal Enfield Classic 650Keeway Benda LFS 700Benelli 752S
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Branded Content: A Virtus Weekend - Flying High

Volkswagen’s stellar sedan amplifies the joys of a father-daughter road trip to Jaipur.
Calendar-icon

By Shams Raza Naqvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 13, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Volkswagen Virtus 1.5 litre GT was our choice of wheels
  • The mid-sized sedan proved to be a great companion all along
  • The trip was a great mix of bonding, culture & nature

The idea of a perfect weekend getaway is enticing, especially if you love to drive. The experience, though, feels incomplete without an able set of wheels, fun company, and, of course, an attractive destination such as Jaipur. I’d been planning this for a while and it all finally fell into place on a Saturday morning last month.

 

 

As someone who loves to drive, I couldn’t have asked for a more versatile set of wheels than the Virtus, a sedan unlike any other in this segment. In a sea of SUVs, the Virtus has impressed enthusiasts and families alike for a while now. In fact, it won’t be inaccurate to say that it has got sedans back into the game, considering it is now also the best selling car in its segment.Be it the driving dynamics, cabin space, or segment-best features, the Virtus has been successfully able to create a space for itself in a competitive market.

 

VW Virtus image 14

 

So, yes, I was always sold on the Virtus – but would it impress my companion on the trip? Yes, my 8-year old joined me on this journey and I saw this as an opportunity to strengthen our special father-daughter bond that takes a backseat due to the daily rigmaroles of life. While she knew we were headed towards Jaipur, the agenda over there was a surprise.

 

VW Virtus image 9

 

The journey from Delhi to Jaipur isn’t very long, but I wanted to find out how she would take to it and hopefully, see the world through her eyes. Would the excitement of visiting a new place dim after spending four-odd hours on the road, some stretches of which were decidedly rough? Would she be happy with the surprise that was planned for her? And, more importantly, would she love the Volkswagen Virtus just as much as me?

 

VW Virtus image 23

 

As we set out, the appealing Wild Cherry Red colour on the Virtus GT certainly helped. Volkswagen has acquired the habit of offering some really creative colours on its cars, be it Curcuma Yellow or Rising Blue Metallic. These colours really make the cars from the Brand stand out in a crowd. What adds to the looks of the Virtus is the presence of some modern styling elements in a conventional three-box design, and you have a car that looks every bit modern and, dare I say, timeless!

 

VW Virtus image 10

 

The Virtus is an enthusiast’s car, and not surprisingly, my choice has always been the 4 cylinder 1.5 litre TSI EVO Petrol engine version with a adaptive and advanced 7-speed DSG. Be it paddle shifts or Sport Mode and even impressive dynamics, the sedan has everything and more to keep the enthusiast in you happy. While it’s decidedly sporty and agile, the Virtus doesn’t ignore comfort, and the evidence was there for me to see all through the drive: of my daughter staring out the window and taking in the sights.

 

VW Virtus image 11

 

‘Baba, can you open the sunroof? Can you play my favorite song? Can you increase the AC temperature?’ The requests kept coming, and I was only too happy to oblige. Occasionally she kept clicking as well, enjoying the countryside from the comforts of the spacious second row. As for me, features like ventilated seats helped me handle the drive on a warm day with scrappy traffic.

 

VW Virtus image 20

 

A few snack breaks later, we reached Jaipur, fresh as a fiddle, thanks to the way the Volkswagen Virtus had cosseted us. The next morning, we drove through the old city and passed some iconic landmarks. Like every Indian city, Jaipur’s roads are chock-a-block with traffic, but despite being a large car, I had no problems manoeuvring the Virtus through the chaos.  Things were going as planned: we took selfies, stopped to soak in the vistas and went for camel rides.

 

VW Virtus image 8

 

 

The best was saved for last, though. Leaving the city, its culture and its crowd behind, we headed towards open horizons, onto roads very few people venture into. Now, Jaipur is surrounded by the Aravali range and it does look lush green during the monsoons. The views were fantastic, but the roads not so much. But fret not, in spite of being a sedan, the Volkswagen Virtus’s 179 mm ground clearance came in handy, as we were able to negotiate difficult terrain with relative ease.

 

VW Virtus image 6

 

And then it was time for the other big highlight of the trip, besides the Virtus – it was time to fly. Literally! As I parked the Volkswagen Virtus next to a paramotor, the look on her face was priceless. Are we going to fly, she asked me. I nodded and soon we were gearing up to touch the skies. 

 

VW Virtus image 12

 

In many ways, our road trip was enhanced by two sets of wheels. One of them had transported us to the great outdoors in complete comfort, while the other helped us provide a bird’s eye view of some gorgeous landscapes. My bond with my daughter has only grown stronger, thanks to the Volkswagen Virtus and the places it can take one to. 

# volkswagen virtus# volkswagen India# sponsored# Sponsored# Cover Story# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Volkswagen has also updated the Taigun and Virtus Topline trims with an upgraded audio system.
    VW Taigun, Virtus Get New Highline Plus Trim; Taigun GT Line Gets New Features
  • Prices for the Volkswagen GT Plus Sport start at Rs 17.84 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Volkswagen Virtus GT Line, GT Plus Sport Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 14.07 Lakh
  • Taigun + Virtus = Pickup Truck Concept made by Mechatronics students. The entire programme focuses on vocational training for students.
    Volkswagen Taigun Pickup Truck Concept Is Skoda-VW India's 2024 Student Car Project
  • VolksFest 2024 will run till October 2024 with VW set to undertake customer activities across multiple locations in India to demonstrate its products.
    Volkswagen Virtus, Taigun & Tiguan Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 2.30 Lakh As Part Of VolksFest 2024
  • The Virtus was the sole sedan in the segment that has posted a growth in sales in 2024 compared to last year.
    Volkswagen Virtus Pips Hyundai Verna As Best-Selling Compact Sedan In First 7 Months Of 2024

Latest News

  • Volkswagen’s stellar sedan amplifies the joys of a father-daughter road trip to Jaipur.
    Branded Content: A Virtus Weekend - Flying High
  • The Nexus is the scooter Greaves Cotton’s Ampere hopes will help turn the tide for the company in India’s ever-competitive electric scooter market against established models from the likes of Bajaj Auto, TVS and Ather Energy – but does it have what it takes?
    Ampere Nexus Review: A Fighting Chance?
  • The 2024 MINI Cooper S is bold, powerful, and full of character. But can it be all the car you need? Let’s find out!
    2024 MINI Cooper S Review: Is This All The 200 bhp Car You Need?
  • We ride the new 2024 Apache RR 310 on a racetrack to get a sense of all that is new on the flagship TVS
    2024 TVS Apache RR 310 Review: Fast Yet Steady
  • Quiet sophistication meets in-your-face size. Biggest battery yet and longest range, this EV means business like no other
    2024 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Review: Make It Large
  • The MG Windsor EV is the third electric car from the brand and offers a claimed range of 332 km. The EV is offered in 3 trims - Excite, Exclusive and Essence.
    MG Windsor EV Review: This EV Will Keep Surprising You!
  • The updated Q8 does bring with it some changes, but are they enough to freshen things up?
    Audi Q8 Facelift Review: Subtle Updates
  • Revived and resurrected by Classic Legends, iconic motorcycle brand BSA makes a comeback with the new Gold Star 650. Is the new BSA Gold Star 650 worth the hype?
    BSA Gold Star 650 Review: Single & Ready To Mingle!
  • An all-new bodystyle on an all-new platform powered by an all-new engine looks promising but is not without flaws. Arguably, the best Tata of the current lot
    Tata Curvv Petrol And Diesel First Drive: The SUV You May Not Need, But Most Likely Want
  • With the first major update since its introduction, the 2024 Alcazar is improved in every possible way – especially in the second row.
    2024 Hyundai Alcazar Review: Second-Row Supremacy

Research More on Volkswagen Virtus

Volkswagen Virtus
8.3

Volkswagen Virtus

Starts at ₹ 10.89 - 19.15 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Virtus Specifications
View Virtus Features

Popular Volkswagen Models

car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved