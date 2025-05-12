Volkswagen Tayron Spotted Testing In India
- Volkswagen Tayron three-row SUV spotted testing
- Built on the same platform as the Skoda Kodiaq
- This is the successor to the Tiguan Allspace
Volkswagen unveiled the Tayron 7-seat SUV at the Paris Motor Show 2024. The three-row SUV has now been spied testing in India sans camouflage. The Tayron is essentially a replacement for the Tiguan AllSpace, which was discontinued in India in late 2021. This will be the sibling to the new-gen Skoda Kodiaq, which was recently launched in the Indian market.
Visually, the test mule closely mirrors the version showcased in Paris. This includes a sleeker front grille that links a pair of sharp, angular projector headlamps with the lower air intake stretching across the front bumper. At the rear, the Tayron sports connected tail lamps with LED elements forming an X-shaped pattern.
While the interior was not spotted in these fresh spy shots, the Tayron gets a 12.6-inch touchscreen, which is expected to handle most vehicle functions, with the gear selector mounted on the steering column. Additional features could include nine airbags, a digital instrument cluster, tri-zone automatic climate control, 10-colour ambient lighting, and powered front seats with ventilation and massage functions.
On the powertrain front, the India-spec Tayron is expected to mirror the Kodiaq's specifications. This includes a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine belting out 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.
Once launched, the Tayron will sit above the recently launched Tiguan R-Line in the car manufacturer’s India portfolio. It will rival the likes of the Skoda Kodiaq and Toyota Fortuner. This will also mark VW's entry back into the three-row 7-seat SUV segment.
