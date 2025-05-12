Login
Latest News
Volkswagen Tayron Spotted Testing In India 2025 Yezdi Adventure Launch Postponed Till June 20252025 Kia Carens Clavis To Launch In India On May 23 Kia Carens Range Now Limited To Single Variant With Manual Gearbox Mahindra XUV700 5-Seat Variants Discontinued In India
New Cars
New Bikes
Used Cars
Sell CarAwards 2025

Volkswagen Tayron Spotted Testing In India

The Tayron made its global debut in 2024 and will sit above the Tiguan R Line in Volkswagen's India portfolio.
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on May 12, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Volkswagen Tayron three-row SUV spotted testing
  • Built on the same platform as the Skoda Kodiaq
  • This is the successor to the Tiguan Allspace

Volkswagen unveiled the Tayron 7-seat SUV at the Paris Motor Show 2024. The three-row SUV has now been spied testing in India sans camouflage. The Tayron is essentially a replacement for the Tiguan AllSpace, which was discontinued in India in late 2021. This will be the sibling to the new-gen Skoda Kodiaq, which was recently launched in the Indian market.   

 

Also Read: Volkswagen Golf GTI Bookings Closed; First Batch Alloted

  Volkswagen Tayron Spotted Testing In India 2

 

Visually, the test mule closely mirrors the version showcased in Paris. This includes a sleeker front grille that links a pair of sharp, angular projector headlamps with the lower air intake stretching across the front bumper. At the rear, the Tayron sports connected tail lamps with LED elements forming an X-shaped pattern.  

  

While the interior was not spotted in these fresh spy shots, the Tayron gets a 12.6-inch touchscreen, which is expected to handle most vehicle functions, with the gear selector mounted on the steering column. Additional features could include nine airbags, a digital instrument cluster, tri-zone automatic climate control, 10-colour ambient lighting, and powered front seats with ventilation and massage functions.  

 

Also Read: Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Review: Function Takes Form

 

  Volkswagen Tayron Spotted Testing In India 1

 

On the powertrain front, the India-spec Tayron is expected to mirror the Kodiaq's specifications. This includes a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine belting out 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. 

 

Once launched, the Tayron will sit above the recently launched Tiguan R-Line in the car manufacturer’s India portfolio. It will rival the likes of the Skoda Kodiaq and Toyota Fortuner. This will also mark VW's entry back into the three-row 7-seat SUV segment.  

 

Image Source

  

# Volkswagen Tayron# Volkswagen Tayron Spotted# Volkswagen Tayron SUV# Volkswagen Tayron Three-row SUV# Volkswagen India# Upcoming Volkswagen Cars# Volkswagen Cars# Cars# Upcoming Cars# Upcoming SUVs
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

