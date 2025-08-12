KTM RC 160 Based On New KTM 160 Duke Confirmed

KTM India has confirmed that a KTM RC 160, based on the new KTM 160 Duke will be launched soon. The RC 160 will be the full-faired sportbike version of the naked KTM 160 Duke which has been launched at Rs. 1.85 lakh (Ex-showroom). The 160 Duke is the new entry-level model in the KTM Duke family and has been introduced to replace the KTM 125 Duke, which was discontinued in March 2025. Now, KTM India has confirmed that the RC 160 will be launched “within a matter of a few weeks if not months” since the launch of the new KTM 160 Duke, and will sit below the KTM RC 200.

The 160 Duke is powered by a 160 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, SOHC engine which has been derived from the first-generation platform that included the KTM 125 Duke. The new 164.2 cc engine has a bore of 66 mm and stroke of 48 mm and puts out 18.7 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 15.5 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm.

Ride-by-wire throttle, supermoto ABS and built around a steel trellis frame with WP Apex upside down front fork and a WP monoshock, the RC 160 is expected to share the same hardware and features. The 320 mm front disc rotor, 230 mm rear with ByBre calipers, 110-section front and 140-section rear tubeless tyres, as well as the 5-spoke, 17-inch alloy wheels are also likely to be shared between both models.

The only big difference will be the design of the RC 160, which will have a full fairing undersoring its supersport model positioning. The RC 160 is likely to be slightly heavier than the KTM 160 Duke and is also expected to have clip-on handlebars to go with its sporty personality. The KTM RC 160 will also likely share the same 5-inch LCD console with smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation and call/music controls as the KTM 160 Duke.