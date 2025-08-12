 2025 Yezdi Roadster Launched In India At Rs 2 10 Lakh

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has updated the Yezdi Roadster for the 2025 model year in India. Offered in five colour options, the prices for the motorcycle range from Rs 2.10 lakh to Rs 2.26 lakh. The changes on the motorcycle mainly include revised styling, in addition to a few other tweaks on the mechanical front. The 2025 Yezdi Roadster will be offered with a standard 4-year/50,000 km warranty.

Colour Options Prices (ex-showroom) Sharkskin Blue Rs 2.10 lakh Smoke Grey Rs 2.13 lakh Bloodrush Maroon Rs 2.17 lakh Savage Green Rs 2.22 lakh Shadow Black Rs 2.26 lakh

The rear end of the motorcycle has been revised and now gets a chopped rear fender

Visually, the latest iteration of the Yezdi Roadster gets a range of styling tweaks towards the rear end of the motorcycle. The rear section has been updated with a redesigned fender, now housing a sleek new taillamp setup underneath. The design of the seat has also been updated, as the rear portion of the seat is now removable. Another change is the mildly revised alloy wheels. Aside from this, the motorcycle appears to feature the same round headlamp setup as well as the same fuel tank cover. The company is also offering a range of custom accessories that can be used to spec the motorcycle.

The motorcycle gets new 150-section rear tyres

On the mechanical front, the Yezdi roadster continues to feature a telescopic front fork setup up front and a twin shock setup at the rear. The braking system is unchanged, consisting of a 320 mm front disc and 240 mm rear disc. Another change is the new 150-section rear tyre on the motorcycle. The motorcycle has a 795 mm seat height and a 12.5 litre fuel tank.

The motorcycle gets the updated 334 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled Alpha2 engine, producing 28.6 bhp and 30 Nm of torque. This engine, previously offered in the Yezdi Adventure, has now also been extended to the Roadster. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox, aided by a slipper clutch.