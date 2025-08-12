 2025 Yezdi Roadster Launched In India At Rs 2 10 Lakh

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Launched In India At Rs 1.35 Crore Kawasaki KLX 230 Prices Slashed: Now Costs Rs 1.99 LakhToyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Now Comes With Six Airbags As Standard; Gets New Bluish Black Shade2025 Yezdi Roadster Launched In India At Rs 2.10 Lakh New 440 cc Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Launch In Q3 FY26
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
2025 Yezdi Roadster @₹2.09 Lakh: What has CHANGED? 🤔 | First Look | Exhaust NoteTRIUMPH THRUXTON 400 FIRST RIDE REVIEWTRIUMPH THRUXTON 400 FIRST RIDE REVIEW
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
VinFast VF7Mahindra BE.05Mercedes-AMG CLE 53MG ZS HEVMahindra XUV.e8
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Benelli New BN 302RSuzuki V-Strom 1050Suzuki E-AccessRoyal Enfield Himalayan 750Benelli Leoncino 800
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAPHyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India

Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise ControlBuying A New Car: Full Payment vs EMIs – Which Is Smarter For Your Money?Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In IndiaCountries Which Allow Indians To Drive With Valid Indian Driving LicenseTop 5 Bikes With Lowest Seat Height In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

2025 Yezdi Roadster Launched In India At Rs 2.10 Lakh

The changes on the motorcycle mainly include revised styling, in addition to a few other tweaks on the mechanical front
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 12, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The motorcycle gets revised styling.
  • Gets the updated Alpha2 334 cc engine.
  • Offered with 4 years/ 50,000 km warranty.

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has updated the Yezdi Roadster for the 2025 model year in India. Offered in five colour options, the prices for the motorcycle range from Rs 2.10 lakh to Rs 2.26 lakh. The changes on the motorcycle mainly include revised styling, in addition to a few other tweaks on the mechanical front. The 2025 Yezdi Roadster will be offered with a standard 4-year/50,000 km warranty. 

 

 

Colour OptionsPrices (ex-showroom)
Sharkskin BlueRs 2.10 lakh  
Smoke GreyRs 2.13 lakh
Bloodrush MaroonRs 2.17 lakh
Savage GreenRs 2.22 lakh
Shadow BlackRs 2.26 lakh

Also Read: BSA Scrambler 650 Unveiled In The UK, India Launch Soon

 

2025 Yezdi Roadster Launched In India At Rs 2 10 Lakh
The rear end of the motorcycle has been revised and now gets a chopped rear fender

 

Visually, the latest iteration of the Yezdi Roadster gets a range of styling tweaks towards the rear end of the motorcycle. The rear section has been updated with a redesigned fender, now housing a sleek new taillamp setup underneath. The design of the seat has also been updated, as the rear portion of the seat is now removable. Another change is the mildly revised alloy wheels. Aside from this, the motorcycle appears to feature the same round headlamp setup as well as the same fuel tank cover. The company is also offering a range of custom accessories that can be used to spec the motorcycle. 

 

Also Read: BSA Bantam 350 Unveiled
 2025 Yezdi Roadster Launched In India At Rs 2 10 Lakh

The motorcycle gets new 150-section rear tyres

 

On the mechanical front, the Yezdi roadster continues to feature a telescopic front fork setup up front and a twin shock setup at the rear. The braking system is unchanged, consisting of a 320 mm front disc and 240 mm rear disc. Another change is the new 150-section rear tyre on the motorcycle. The motorcycle has a 795 mm seat height and a 12.5 litre fuel tank. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Yezdi Adventure: What’s New?
 

The motorcycle gets the updated 334 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled Alpha2 engine, producing 28.6 bhp and 30 Nm of torque. This engine, previously offered in the Yezdi Adventure, has now also been extended to the Roadster. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox, aided by a slipper clutch. 

# Yezdi Adventure# Yezdi Motorcycles# Yezdi Roadster# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Recently updated, we find out how the Yezdi Adventure goes up against the Royal Enfield Himalayan and the KTM 390 Adventure X
    2025 Yezdi Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan vs KTM 390 Adventure X: Specifications, Features, Prices Compared
  • Less than a year after its first major overhaul, Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles has rolled out another update for the Yezdi Adventure. Here’s a look at what’s new this time around.
    2025 Yezdi Adventure: What’s New?
  • For 2025, the Yezdi Adventure features updated styling along with a new colour palette comprising four matte and two gloss paint schemes.
    2025 Yezdi Adventure Launched At Rs 2.15 Lakh: Gains Traction Control, New Lighting
  • The Yezdi Adventure received an update in 2024 too, however, the changes were mostly mechanical with some minor visual tweaks.
    2025 Yezdi Adventure Spotted Testing Ahead Of May 15 Launch
  • Classic Legends has come up with a new Ownership Assurance Programme in a bid to enhance customer experience.
    Jawa, Yezdi And BSA Motorcycles Now Come With 4-Year Standard Warranty

Latest News

  • Hard-top sibling to the CLE 300 Cabriolet arrives in hot AMG guise with a twin-turbo in-line six engine under the bonnet.
    Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Launched In India At Rs 1.35 Crore
  • The Kawasaki KLX 230 will now be locally produced, leading to a massive price cut of Rs 1.31 lakh
    Kawasaki KLX 230 Prices Slashed: Now Costs Rs 1.99 Lakh
  • With six airbags as standard in the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, it wasn’t long before Toyota’s version also got the same benefit.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Now Comes With Six Airbags As Standard; Gets New Bluish Black Shade
  • The changes on the motorcycle mainly include revised styling, in addition to a few other tweaks on the mechanical front
    2025 Yezdi Roadster Launched In India At Rs 2.10 Lakh
  • This will be the third bike to emerge from the partnership between the two companies, after the X440 and the recently-discontinued Hero Mavrick 440
    New 440 cc Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Launch In Q3 FY26
  • Citroen India has reduced C3 hatchback prices by Rs 98,000 to Rs 10,000, depending on the variant.
    Citroen C3 Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 98,000: Range Now Starts At Rs 5.25 Lakh
  • Honda’s champion SUV is a sophisticated, confident customer that truly understands India
    Honda Elevate: Built For Our Roads and Lives
  • Citroen has added a new variant for its top-spec Shine trim and has slashed prices by Rs 98,000 for the entry-level variant.
    Citroen C3 X Variants Introduced: Prices Start At Rs 7.91 Lakh
  • New KTM RC 160, based on the KTM 160 Duke, is expected to be launched by September 2025.
    KTM RC 160 Based On New KTM 160 Duke Confirmed
  • French carmaker Renault is all set to launch a major facelift of its subcompact SUV, the Kiger later this month
    2025 Renault Kiger Facelift To Launch On August 24

Popular Yezdi Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • 2025 Yezdi Roadster Launched In India At Rs 2.10 Lakh