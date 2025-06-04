Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Hyundai Verna SX+ Launched At Rs 13.79 Lakh 2025 Yezdi Adventure Launched At Rs 2.15 Lakh: Gains Traction Control, New Lighting Tata Harrier EV vs Mahindra XEV 9e: Specifications, Features, Prices Compared Opinion: Can TVS Shake Royal Enfield’s Grip With Norton Motorcycles?Mercedes-Maybach S680 Night Series Review: Presence Without Provocation
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
All-New Tata Harrier EV ⚡ Launched | Starts at Rs. 21.49 Lakh - 627 km RangeZENO EMARA FIRST RIDE REVIEW: ELECTRIC SUV OF BIKES?Mercedes-Maybach S680 Night Series Review | Ultimate Expression Of Understated Luxury | Night Drive
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Audi New Q5Renault BigsterMG 7Skoda ElroqMercedes-AMG New GT 63
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Benelli New TNT 300Husqvarna Vitpilen 401TVS XL EVYamaha YZF R7Yezdi Streetfighter
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 5 Bikes With Lowest Seat Height In IndiaTop 5 Sports Bikes Under Rs. 3 LakhTop Tips To Maximize Fuel Efficiency Of Your Car In IndiaTop 5 Performance Cars Under Rs. 1 CroreTop 10 Fastest Motorcycles In The World In 2025

Wax Vs. Ceramic Coating: Which Is Right For You?5 Most Affordable Cars With Sunroofs In India10 Cars Named After AnimalsTop 10 Most Affordable Motorcycles In IndiaTop 10 Most Powerful Production Motorcycles In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

2025 Yezdi Adventure Launched At Rs 2.15 Lakh: Gains Traction Control, New Lighting

For 2025, the Yezdi Adventure features updated styling along with a new colour palette comprising four matte and two gloss paint schemes.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 4, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 2025 Yezdi Adventure launched in India
  • Gets new colour options, redesigned headlights and taillights
  • Continues with the 334cc, single-cylinder engine

Following its update less than a year ago, the Yezdi Adventure has now been refreshed once again. Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles has launched the 2025 Yezdi Adventure at an ex-showroom price of Rs 2.15 lakh, which is roughly Rs 5,000 higher than last year’s model. The 2025 edition features refreshed styling, additional features, and a brand-new colour palette. Bookings for the updated motorcycle are now open at authorised dealerships across the country. 

 

Also Read: Jawa 42 FJ Review: ‘Simply The Best’ Jawa?

 

2025 yezdi adventure launched at rs 215 lakh gains traction control new lighting

Prices for the 2025 Yezdi Adventure range between Rs 2.15 lakh and Rs 2.27 lakh (ex-showroom). 

 

2025 Yezdi Adventure Colours/Variants  Ex-showroom Prices  
Forest Green (Matte) Rs 2,14,900 
Ocean Blue (Matte) Rs 2,17,900 
Desert Khaki (Matte) Rs 2,17,900 
Tornado Black (Matte) Rs 2,21,900 
Wolf Grey (Gloss) Rs 2,26,900 
Glacier White (Gloss) Rs 2,26,900 

 

2025 yezdi adventure launched at rs 215 lakh gains traction control new lighting

The 2025 model gets a new asymmetric LED headlight and redesigned twin tail lights.  

 

The most noticeable update on the new model is at the front. Out goes the round headlamp and in comes a new asymmetric LED headlight setup, commonly seen on larger adventure bikes. Additional changes include a taller, rally-style front beak, redesigned tail lamps, a standard bash plate, and a newly adjustable windscreen. The seat cushioning has also been revised, with the brand claiming improved comfort for the rider.  

 

Also Read: Jawa, Yezdi And BSA Motorcycles Now Come With 4-Year Standard Warranty

 

2025 yezdi adventure launched at rs 215 lakh gains traction control new lighting 1

Now gets traction control while ABS modes remain the same. 

 

On the feature front, the Yezdi Adventure now gets traction control along with three ABS modes – Road, Rain, and Off-Road – which were there in the previous model too. Apart from this, the rest of the motorcycle remains the same. It continues with the rectangular instrument console comprising two circular LCD screens for essential readouts. The cluster also offers Bluetooth connectivity, which further enables turn-by-turn navigation. There is also a USB charging port.  

2025 yezdi adventure launched at rs 215 lakh gains traction control new lighting 3

Continues with the same 29.2 bhp 334cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine. 

 

There are no changes to the engine or core mechanical components. The motorcycle continues to use the same 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, producing 29.2 bhp and 29.8 Nm of torque. The gear-based Alpha2 engine mapping system, introduced in the previous version for improved heat management, has been carried over. 

 

Suspension is handled by a telescopic front fork and a rear monoshock, while braking is managed by a 320 mm front disc and 240 mm rear disc. The bike maintains its 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, 220 mm ground clearance, 815 mm seat height, and unchanged 15.5-litre fuel tank capacity. 

 

Also Read: BSA Gold Star 650 Review: Single & Ready To Mingle!

 

2025 yezdi adventure launched at rs 215 lakh gains traction control new lighting 2

Six new colour options have been introduced in this update. 

 

The updated model is included in the brand’s recently launched ‘Jawa-Yezdi BSA Ownership Assurance Programme’. This includes a standard warranty of 4 years or 50,000 km, optional extended warranty packages of up to six years, one year of complimentary roadside assistance and more.  

# 2025 Yezdi Adventure# 2025 Yezdi Adventure launch# 2025 Yezdi Adventure details# 2025 Yezdi Adventure Launched# Yezdi Adventure# 2025 Yezdi Adventure Price# 2025 Yezdi Adventure Features# 2025 Yezdi Adventure features# 2025 Yezdi Adventure Changes# Yezdi Adventure updates# Jawa Yezdi Motorcyles# Jawa Yezdi BSA# Classic Legends# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The launch of the updated Yezdi Adventure was postponed due to the India-Pakistan conflict, but now, we have confirmation of a new launch date!
    2025 Yezdi Adventure To Be Launched On June 4
  • The company has said that it has decided to postpone the launch of the updated Yezdi Adventure which was scheduled to be launched on May 15, 2025.
    2025 Yezdi Adventure Launch Postponed Till June 2025
  • The Yezdi Adventure received an update in 2024 too, however, the changes were mostly mechanical with some minor visual tweaks.
    2025 Yezdi Adventure Spotted Testing Ahead Of May 15 Launch
  • The 2025 Yezdi Adventure will get updated design, additional features and electronics to give it fresh appeal.
    Updated Yezdi Adventure To Be Launched On May 15
  • Classic Legends has come up with a new Ownership Assurance Programme in a bid to enhance customer experience.
    Jawa, Yezdi And BSA Motorcycles Now Come With 4-Year Standard Warranty

Latest News

  • Here’s a deeper look at all the ways the Harrier EV is different from the Harrier diesel
    Tata Harrier EV vs Tata Harrier Diesel: What Are The Differences?
  • Hyundai has expanded the variant lineup of the Verna by adding a new variant, along with offering a Wireless Adapter for most of its vehicles.
    Hyundai Verna SX+ Launched At Rs 13.79 Lakh
  • For 2025, the Yezdi Adventure features updated styling along with a new colour palette comprising four matte and two gloss paint schemes.
    2025 Yezdi Adventure Launched At Rs 2.15 Lakh: Gains Traction Control, New Lighting
  • Two fully-loaded born electric SUVs from homegrown automakers will soon battle it out in the market. How do they compare on paper? Let's find out.
    Tata Harrier EV vs Mahindra XEV 9e: Specifications, Features, Prices Compared
  • Norton Motorcycles is expected to be launched in India later this year. We look at the possible opportunities and challenges for the brand in India.
    Opinion: Can TVS Shake Royal Enfield’s Grip With Norton Motorcycles?
  • The Rizta accounts to approximately 60 per cent of total sales making it the best-selling model in Ather’s portfolio.
    1 Lakh Ather Riztas Sold Within A Year Of Launch
  • The new EV policy guidelines released by the government mean the benefits are applicable for all future investments post notification of the policy.
    Vinfast To Miss Out On Tax Benefits On Imported Cars Under India's New EV Policy
  • Solely offered in diesel guise, the Corporate variant extends the option of a voice assisted panoramic sunroof to the diesel variants of the Alcazar
    Hyundai Alcazar Corporate Launched At Rs 17.87 Lakh
  • The Harrier EV will be offered in three trim levels and two battery pack options.
    Tata Harrier EV: In Pictures
  • All-electric Harrier gets notable upgrades over its internal combustion sibling, including hands-free parking, a larger 14.53-inch touchscreen, 360-degree camera with transparent mode for off-roading, Dolby Atmos support and more.
    Tata Harrier EV Launched At Rs 21.49 Lakh; Gets Dual Motor Powertrain, Terrain Modes & More
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • 2025 Yezdi Adventure Launched At Rs 2.15 Lakh: Gains Traction Control, New Lighting