2025 Yezdi Adventure Launched At Rs 2.15 Lakh: Gains Traction Control, New Lighting

Following its update less than a year ago, the Yezdi Adventure has now been refreshed once again. Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles has launched the 2025 Yezdi Adventure at an ex-showroom price of Rs 2.15 lakh, which is roughly Rs 5,000 higher than last year’s model. The 2025 edition features refreshed styling, additional features, and a brand-new colour palette. Bookings for the updated motorcycle are now open at authorised dealerships across the country.

Prices for the 2025 Yezdi Adventure range between Rs 2.15 lakh and Rs 2.27 lakh (ex-showroom).

2025 Yezdi Adventure Colours/Variants Ex-showroom Prices Forest Green (Matte) Rs 2,14,900 Ocean Blue (Matte) Rs 2,17,900 Desert Khaki (Matte) Rs 2,17,900 Tornado Black (Matte) Rs 2,21,900 Wolf Grey (Gloss) Rs 2,26,900 Glacier White (Gloss) Rs 2,26,900

The 2025 model gets a new asymmetric LED headlight and redesigned twin tail lights.

The most noticeable update on the new model is at the front. Out goes the round headlamp and in comes a new asymmetric LED headlight setup, commonly seen on larger adventure bikes. Additional changes include a taller, rally-style front beak, redesigned tail lamps, a standard bash plate, and a newly adjustable windscreen. The seat cushioning has also been revised, with the brand claiming improved comfort for the rider.

Now gets traction control while ABS modes remain the same.

On the feature front, the Yezdi Adventure now gets traction control along with three ABS modes – Road, Rain, and Off-Road – which were there in the previous model too. Apart from this, the rest of the motorcycle remains the same. It continues with the rectangular instrument console comprising two circular LCD screens for essential readouts. The cluster also offers Bluetooth connectivity, which further enables turn-by-turn navigation. There is also a USB charging port.

Continues with the same 29.2 bhp 334cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine.

There are no changes to the engine or core mechanical components. The motorcycle continues to use the same 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, producing 29.2 bhp and 29.8 Nm of torque. The gear-based Alpha2 engine mapping system, introduced in the previous version for improved heat management, has been carried over.

Suspension is handled by a telescopic front fork and a rear monoshock, while braking is managed by a 320 mm front disc and 240 mm rear disc. The bike maintains its 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, 220 mm ground clearance, 815 mm seat height, and unchanged 15.5-litre fuel tank capacity.

Six new colour options have been introduced in this update.

The updated model is included in the brand’s recently launched ‘Jawa-Yezdi BSA Ownership Assurance Programme’. This includes a standard warranty of 4 years or 50,000 km, optional extended warranty packages of up to six years, one year of complimentary roadside assistance and more.