Tata Altroz Facelift Review: Smarter, Sharper & Still Sensible

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Jeep Wrangler Willys '41 Edition Sold Out Within Weeks Of Launch In IndiaAntonio Filosa Appointed CEO Of Stellantis2026 Land Rover Defender Revealed With Larger Touchscreen, Adaptive Off-Road Cruise ControlUpcoming Nissan SUVs Won’t Get A Diesel Engine; Duster-Based 5-Seat SUV Confirmed For Mid-2026 LaunchNissan Magnite Now Offered With CNG Kit For An Additional Rs 74,999
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Review: More Features, More Tech, Wholesome Package2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Review: More Features, More Tech, Wholesome PackageVolkswagen Golf GTI Mk 8.5 Review: This Family Car Goes for 0-100 kmph in 5.9 seconds
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Tata Harrier EVAudi New Q5Renault BigsterMG 7Skoda Elroq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Yezdi Adventure 2025Bajaj 2025 Dominar 400Indian New ChieftainHusqvarna Vitpilen 401Benelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 10 Fastest Motorcycles In The World In 2025Wax Vs. Ceramic Coating: Which Is Right For You?5 Most Affordable Cars With Sunroofs In India10 Cars Named After AnimalsTop 10 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India

Top 10 Most Powerful Production Motorcycles In IndiaHigh Security Registration Number Plates (HSRP) In India: Cost, Benefits & How To ApplyHow To Download Your E-Driving License Online In IndiaTop 5 Motorcycles With The Biggest Engines You Can Buy In IndiaTop 5 Electric Scooters With The Highest Range You Can Buy In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Tata Altroz Facelift Review: Smarter, Sharper & Still Sensible

Almost six years after its inception, the Tata Altroz has received a comprehensive facelift. It makes it modern and more feature-rich while maintaining its attribute of being practical and value-for-money. We drove the diesel as well as CNG to see how it fares with its old nemesis – Baleno and i20.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

8 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 28, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The only one to offer diesel in the segment
  • New AMT is part of the update, but we didn’t get to experience it
  • Offered in four key trim levels – Smart, Pure, Creative, and Accomplished

While the demand for SUVs is on the rise and the demand for entry-level hatchbacks is diminishing, there still exists a strong bidding for the B+ segment hatchback. Their space and practicality are as good as the compact SUVs, while still offering a compact footprint, making them an ideal choice for city slickers. The only three players in this space currently are the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz and Maruti Suzuki Baleno. While the Baleno got its last update in 2022, and the i20 received it a couple of years earlier, the Altroz was the oldest here, having debuted back in December of 2019. 

Tata Altroz facelift 19

Also Read: Tata Altroz Facelift vs Maruti Baleno: Premium Hatchback Showdown
 

Now, it is the newest as the major update for the Altroz is here and it changes its exterior styling, the features list and some comprehensive changes inside the cabin, while the oily bits remain more or less unchanged. We spent a day with the diesel and CNG derivative, and here’s everything that’s changed for good, things that could have changed and things that still make the Altroz a good buy amongst its adversaries.  

 

Tata Altroz Facelift: Exterior

Tata Altroz facelift 20

One instruction that Tata designers had with this facelift is that it should be recognisable as the Altroz, and they have done their job to the tee. Describing their work with the facelift – both inside and out – in a word would be ‘smart’. The headlamps and bonnet shape haven’t changed. But the headlamps now get a new eyebrow DRL with twin-barrel LEDs inside the smoked finish. Even the grille connecting the two headlamps is new, but adding a connected lighting strip here would have made it more 'family-friendly'. What’s even more family-friendly is the lower bumper, which takes cues from the Nexon with flared vertical vents on either side. There are horizontal louvres lower down the bumper, making it look more modern than before.

 Tata Altroz facelift 21

Move to the side, and there are a few characteristic changes seen here. Firstly, the doors are changed, where the front ones now sport flush door handles. Secondly, the character line that ran below the windowsills is gone, and the blacked-out window surround is thinner than before. However, the quirky, hidden-away rear door handle is retained. In the range-topping trim, you still have 16-inch alloy wheels, but they are given an aero-friendly design, perhaps inspired by Tata’s EV division. 

Tata Altroz facelift 23

At the back, the smart design is seen furthermore as the overall panel and shape of the tail lamp is the same, but it now houses sleeker LED tail lamps. What adds to the modern appeal is the connected bar and T-end for the sleek tail lamps. Lower down, the bumper is sculpted in line with the new design direction seen on all modern Tatas. You get five colour options, three of which are new - Dune Glow, Ember Glow, Royal Blue, Pure Grey and Pristine White. 

 

Also Read: Tata Altroz Facelift: Variants, Prices Explained

 

Tata Altroz Facelift: Interior

Tata Altroz facelift 18

The same ‘smart’ changes are seen on the inside, where the layout of the cabin isn’t changed, but it still feels fresh and modern. First up, the dashboard, which earlier had a single gloss panel running across, is replaced with many cuts and crease elements while retaining the shape. All of it is quite smartly executed. Then there are feature additions, many of which are the all-new 10.25-inch wide touchscreen, which is now standard across the Tata range. In fact the Altroz is the last one to get this touchscreen in the portfolio. Similarly, the two-spoke steering wheel is also added here, borrowed from the elder siblings. 

Tata Altroz facelift 17

Behind the new steering sits an all-digital driver’s display – the range-topping petrol gets a bigger 10.25-inch while the rest of the range gets a slightly smaller unit. Lower down the dashboard is a new capacitive touch panel, the likes of which were first seen in the Nexon and are now seen across the range. However, since the overall layout of the dashboard hasn’t changed, this panel is not a direct copy-paste from the others but gets a different shape. 

Tata Altroz facelift 12

The rest of the cabin’s practicality and space remain unchanged. The seats are large and comfortable and offer better support than the seats you find in the Nexon/Curvv. More importantly, it gets additional bolstering to aid under-thigh support. However, those who sit with their knees spread apart won’t find this addition useful. Also, there’s no leatherette seat upholstery or ventilated seats, even in the range-topping version, which is the only complaint we have from the long feature list. 

 

Also Read: Tata Altroz New vs Old: Exterior, Interior and Features

 

Tata Altroz Facelift: Performance

 

Diesel Manual

Tata Altroz facelift 4

With this facelift, not much has changed in the powertrain department, so yes, you get the same 1.5-litre diesel engine as before. Now, this is a tried and tested motor, and we have sampled it not just in the previous Altroz but in the Nexon as well. Power output remains unchanged at 88 bhp, while peak torque stands at 200 Nm, and yes you still only get a 5-speed manual gearbox with the car. 

Tata Altroz facelift 7

Now it is a torquey motor by nature, and a lot of it is available from as low as 1250 rpm. What this means is that, if you are driving in the city, you do not need to go beyond the 3rd gear for the most part of it, and even if you do end up driving at a high gear, the engine is tractable enough to keep things calm. Overtakes, too, are easy with the Altroz diesel, and you do not need to constantly downshift either. What I also like is that inside the cabin, you don’t really hear the noise of the diesel engine that much. 

Tata Altroz facelift 3

What I don’t like is the 5-speed manual gearbox. It’s clunky, feels too big for a hatch, and even the shifts are notchy, especially when you go from the 1st to 2nd, and 2nd to 3rd and back. The same is the case when you try to shift to reverse gear. Tata seriously needs to update its manual gearbox, make it smoother, and also move to small and more premium shifter levers. 

Tata Altroz facelift 9

While Tata hasn’t mentioned making any changes to the suspension, the car will be a bit more pliant on the road. The way it takes on the speed bumps and undulations is better than before, and not much harshness seeps into the cabin either. Made with Indian conditions in mind, the Altroz has one of the best ride qualities on offer – a bold claim, but that’s the least you could expect from an India-born brand that knows what Indian conditions and buyers demand. 

 

Also Read: Tata Harrier EV Launch On June 3

 

CNG

Tata Altroz CNG Web 10

One talking point about all Tata CNG offerings is how there’s no real noticeable difference between the CNG mode and petrol mode for the uninitiated. Sure, there’s a little extra vibration that seeps in the CNG mode, and it's very slightly less noisy in the petrol mode. However, these changes are noticeable only if you actively look for them. However, with just 72 bhp of power and 103 Nm of twisting force to play with, this isn’t the spritliest car out there. It takes its sweet time to build up speed, and you need to plan the overtakes every single time, be it overtaking a bicycle in the city or long trucks on the highways. 

Tata Altroz CNG Web 8

Also, the engine runs out of breath as you approach triple-digit speeds. It gets noisy and feels overstressed. What is best used is for the intercity commutes, and that’s where it truly comes into its own. The steering is light and easy, the clutch biting point is easy, and the gearlever is less notchy than what we have experienced in bigger siblings. 

 

Conclusion

Tata Altroz CNG Web 4

Another smart move by Tata is that despite the comprehensive changes both inside and out, the prices of the Altroz facelift haven’t seen a steep increase. With a hike of around Rs 20,000 to 50,000, depending on which variant you are buying, the Altroz now offers more. More features, more modern appeal, and of course, more powertrain choices. With the changes integrated into the new Altroz, the corresponding price increase is not a lot. In the company of the Baleno and i20, the Altroz possesses a higher safety quotient, more practicality and powertrain choices. 

Tata Altroz CNG Web 3

All in all, the Altroz facelift feels like a car that’s grown up without losing its original charm. It’s smarter, better equipped, and still very much rooted in the needs of the Indian buyer. Whether you’re a commuter, a small family, or just someone who enjoys a solid hatchback, the Altroz now makes an even stronger case for itself. It may not be perfect, but it sure feels complete.

 

Words by Bilal Firfiray and Seshan Vijayraghvan

Pictures by Pawan Dagia and Vaibhav Dhanawade

# tata altroz# tata altroz facelift# tata altroz facelift launch# tata alt# tata altroz facelift review# tata altroz vs maruti suzuki baleno# tata altroz india# tata altroz cng# tata altroz diesel# tata altroz diesel mileage# car# Cars# Opinion# First Drive# Car Reviews# car-review# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • If you’re in the market for a feature-rich, stylish, and practical hatchback, both the Altroz and Baleno are worth considering. But which one should you pick? Here's a detailed comparison
    Tata Altroz Facelift vs Maruti Baleno: Premium Hatchback Showdown
  • The prices for the Altroz facelift range from Rs 6.89 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh, and it is offered in seven trims in total
    Tata Altroz Facelift: Variants, Prices Explained
  • Here are a few detailed shots of the 2025 Tata Altroz facelift.
    2025 Tata Altroz Facelift: In Pictures
  • The 2025 Tata Altroz facelift features updated styling and added features, while continuing with the same engine options.
    2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Launched At Rs 6.89 Lakh
  • Prices for the Altroz facelift are expected to range from Rs 6.80 lakh for the base model to Rs 12 lakh for the top of the line variant
    Tata Altroz Facelift Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Latest News

  • Almost six years after its inception, the Tata Altroz has received a comprehensive facelift. It makes it modern and more feature-rich while maintaining its attribute of being practical and value-for-money. We drove the diesel as well as CNG to see how it fares with its old nemesis – Baleno and i20.
    Tata Altroz Facelift Review: Smarter, Sharper & Still Sensible
  • I drove the recently launched Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line and the Skoda Kodiaq back to back and came out quite surprised by just how different these two SUVs, built on the same platform, really are.
    New Skoda Kodiaq vs Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: What I Learned After Driving VW Group's Latest SUVs Back-To-Back
  • With the Golf GTI, Volkswagen brings back the GTI badge to India after nearly 7 years.
    Volkswagen Golf GTI First Drive Review: High Speed Happiness!
  • The Zemo Emara electric motorcycle promises to offer an electric alternative to 100-150 cc commuter motorcycles. We ride the Zeno Emara to see if it can deliver in the EV commuter space.
    Zeno Emara First Ride Review
  • When it comes to being the best car to be chauffeured in, the Vellfire poses a serious question in the face of the German luxo-barges. Is it a better car to be in if you are the most important person in the company?
    Toyota Vellfire Review: Ultimate Minivan?
  • The 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S is now smoother, quicker, and more intelligent than ever. But what went into making this superbike better in every way? We hit the track at Chang International Circuit to find out.
    2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride Review: In Pictures
  • Along with a new suffix, the Kia Carens Clavis gets a new look, more and better features, and smarter tech.
    2025 Kia Carens Clavis Review: Big Name, Big On Features!
  • Not even a year into its India innings, MG has rolled out a big update for the Windsor – a bigger battery and ADAS safety features. So is this the Windsor to buy?
    MG Windsor EV Pro 52.9 kWh Review: King Of The Range?
  • Over its years of existence, the M5 has maintained an unpretentious appearance while packing firepower underneath. But now, this one is more Jekyll and Hyde than ever before.
    BMW M5 Review: It’s Got A Split Personality
  • Smoother, faster and smarter is what the new 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S has become. But how did Ducati achieve it? We find out at the Chang International Circuit.
    2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride Review: An Evolved Predator

Research More on Tata New Altroz

Tata New Altroz

Tata New Altroz

Expected Price : ₹ 7 - 11.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : May 22, 2025

Popular Tata Models

  • Home
  • News
  • car
  • Tata Altroz Facelift Review: Smarter, Sharper & Still Sensible