Tata Altroz Facelift Review: Smarter, Sharper & Still Sensible

While the demand for SUVs is on the rise and the demand for entry-level hatchbacks is diminishing, there still exists a strong bidding for the B+ segment hatchback. Their space and practicality are as good as the compact SUVs, while still offering a compact footprint, making them an ideal choice for city slickers. The only three players in this space currently are the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz and Maruti Suzuki Baleno. While the Baleno got its last update in 2022, and the i20 received it a couple of years earlier, the Altroz was the oldest here, having debuted back in December of 2019.

Now, it is the newest as the major update for the Altroz is here and it changes its exterior styling, the features list and some comprehensive changes inside the cabin, while the oily bits remain more or less unchanged. We spent a day with the diesel and CNG derivative, and here’s everything that’s changed for good, things that could have changed and things that still make the Altroz a good buy amongst its adversaries.

Tata Altroz Facelift: Exterior

One instruction that Tata designers had with this facelift is that it should be recognisable as the Altroz, and they have done their job to the tee. Describing their work with the facelift – both inside and out – in a word would be ‘smart’. The headlamps and bonnet shape haven’t changed. But the headlamps now get a new eyebrow DRL with twin-barrel LEDs inside the smoked finish. Even the grille connecting the two headlamps is new, but adding a connected lighting strip here would have made it more 'family-friendly'. What’s even more family-friendly is the lower bumper, which takes cues from the Nexon with flared vertical vents on either side. There are horizontal louvres lower down the bumper, making it look more modern than before.

Move to the side, and there are a few characteristic changes seen here. Firstly, the doors are changed, where the front ones now sport flush door handles. Secondly, the character line that ran below the windowsills is gone, and the blacked-out window surround is thinner than before. However, the quirky, hidden-away rear door handle is retained. In the range-topping trim, you still have 16-inch alloy wheels, but they are given an aero-friendly design, perhaps inspired by Tata’s EV division.

At the back, the smart design is seen furthermore as the overall panel and shape of the tail lamp is the same, but it now houses sleeker LED tail lamps. What adds to the modern appeal is the connected bar and T-end for the sleek tail lamps. Lower down, the bumper is sculpted in line with the new design direction seen on all modern Tatas. You get five colour options, three of which are new - Dune Glow, Ember Glow, Royal Blue, Pure Grey and Pristine White.

Tata Altroz Facelift: Interior

The same ‘smart’ changes are seen on the inside, where the layout of the cabin isn’t changed, but it still feels fresh and modern. First up, the dashboard, which earlier had a single gloss panel running across, is replaced with many cuts and crease elements while retaining the shape. All of it is quite smartly executed. Then there are feature additions, many of which are the all-new 10.25-inch wide touchscreen, which is now standard across the Tata range. In fact the Altroz is the last one to get this touchscreen in the portfolio. Similarly, the two-spoke steering wheel is also added here, borrowed from the elder siblings.

Behind the new steering sits an all-digital driver’s display – the range-topping petrol gets a bigger 10.25-inch while the rest of the range gets a slightly smaller unit. Lower down the dashboard is a new capacitive touch panel, the likes of which were first seen in the Nexon and are now seen across the range. However, since the overall layout of the dashboard hasn’t changed, this panel is not a direct copy-paste from the others but gets a different shape.

The rest of the cabin’s practicality and space remain unchanged. The seats are large and comfortable and offer better support than the seats you find in the Nexon/Curvv. More importantly, it gets additional bolstering to aid under-thigh support. However, those who sit with their knees spread apart won’t find this addition useful. Also, there’s no leatherette seat upholstery or ventilated seats, even in the range-topping version, which is the only complaint we have from the long feature list.

Tata Altroz Facelift: Performance

Diesel Manual

With this facelift, not much has changed in the powertrain department, so yes, you get the same 1.5-litre diesel engine as before. Now, this is a tried and tested motor, and we have sampled it not just in the previous Altroz but in the Nexon as well. Power output remains unchanged at 88 bhp, while peak torque stands at 200 Nm, and yes you still only get a 5-speed manual gearbox with the car.

Now it is a torquey motor by nature, and a lot of it is available from as low as 1250 rpm. What this means is that, if you are driving in the city, you do not need to go beyond the 3rd gear for the most part of it, and even if you do end up driving at a high gear, the engine is tractable enough to keep things calm. Overtakes, too, are easy with the Altroz diesel, and you do not need to constantly downshift either. What I also like is that inside the cabin, you don’t really hear the noise of the diesel engine that much.

What I don’t like is the 5-speed manual gearbox. It’s clunky, feels too big for a hatch, and even the shifts are notchy, especially when you go from the 1st to 2nd, and 2nd to 3rd and back. The same is the case when you try to shift to reverse gear. Tata seriously needs to update its manual gearbox, make it smoother, and also move to small and more premium shifter levers.

While Tata hasn’t mentioned making any changes to the suspension, the car will be a bit more pliant on the road. The way it takes on the speed bumps and undulations is better than before, and not much harshness seeps into the cabin either. Made with Indian conditions in mind, the Altroz has one of the best ride qualities on offer – a bold claim, but that’s the least you could expect from an India-born brand that knows what Indian conditions and buyers demand.

CNG

One talking point about all Tata CNG offerings is how there’s no real noticeable difference between the CNG mode and petrol mode for the uninitiated. Sure, there’s a little extra vibration that seeps in the CNG mode, and it's very slightly less noisy in the petrol mode. However, these changes are noticeable only if you actively look for them. However, with just 72 bhp of power and 103 Nm of twisting force to play with, this isn’t the spritliest car out there. It takes its sweet time to build up speed, and you need to plan the overtakes every single time, be it overtaking a bicycle in the city or long trucks on the highways.

Also, the engine runs out of breath as you approach triple-digit speeds. It gets noisy and feels overstressed. What is best used is for the intercity commutes, and that’s where it truly comes into its own. The steering is light and easy, the clutch biting point is easy, and the gearlever is less notchy than what we have experienced in bigger siblings.

Conclusion

Another smart move by Tata is that despite the comprehensive changes both inside and out, the prices of the Altroz facelift haven’t seen a steep increase. With a hike of around Rs 20,000 to 50,000, depending on which variant you are buying, the Altroz now offers more. More features, more modern appeal, and of course, more powertrain choices. With the changes integrated into the new Altroz, the corresponding price increase is not a lot. In the company of the Baleno and i20, the Altroz possesses a higher safety quotient, more practicality and powertrain choices.

All in all, the Altroz facelift feels like a car that’s grown up without losing its original charm. It’s smarter, better equipped, and still very much rooted in the needs of the Indian buyer. Whether you’re a commuter, a small family, or just someone who enjoys a solid hatchback, the Altroz now makes an even stronger case for itself. It may not be perfect, but it sure feels complete.

Words by Bilal Firfiray and Seshan Vijayraghvan

Pictures by Pawan Dagia and Vaibhav Dhanawade