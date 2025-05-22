Login
Latest News
Honda Crosses The Big Milestone Of Making 500 Million Motorcycles Globally2025 KTM RC 200 New Colour Option Launched2025 Tata Altroz Facelift: In Pictures Aprilia RS 457 Engine Reliability Issues: Official Statement by Brand Honda To Add New Production Line At Gujarat Plant, Will Make It Largest Company Facility Globally
Latest Articles
Top 10 Most Powerful Production Motorcycles In IndiaHigh Security Registration Number Plates (HSRP) In India: Cost, Benefits & How To ApplyHow To Download Your E-Driving License Online In IndiaTop 5 Motorcycles With The Biggest Engines You Can Buy In IndiaTop 5 Electric Scooters With The Highest Range You Can Buy In India

Top 5 Most Affordable Automatic Cars In India Throttle and Tribute: Celebrating The Navy’s Spirit On Two WheelsTop 10 Must-Have Car Care Products For Every Car Owner Listed: Top 10 Fastest Cars In The World (January 2025)Top 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP
2025 Tata Altroz Facelift: In Pictures

Here are a few detailed shots of the 2025 Tata Altroz facelift.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 22, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • 2025 Tata Altroz facelift launched in India
  • Offered in 5 key trim levels; Prices start at Rs 6.89 lakh
  • Gets the same set of engine options as before

The Tata Altroz facelift has been launched in India with a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 6.89 lakh. The updated model features a host of changes to its design and equipment, along with a revised variant lineup. It is now available in five key trims: Smart, Pure, Creative, Accomplished S, and Accomplished+ S. Let’s take a closer look at the refreshed hatchback. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Launched At Rs 6.89 Lakh

 

The 2025 Altroz features a sharper design that aligns with Tata’s latest design language. 

2025 tata altroz facelift images 4

It now gets LED projector headlamps integrated with LED DRLs, a redesigned 3D-pattern front grille, and a more sculpted front bumper.  

2025 tata altroz facelift images 1

As for the profile, the Altroz gets blacked-out alloy wheels and flush-fitting door handles. 

2025 tata altroz facelift launched at rs 689 lakh

At the rear, it retains the blacked-out tailgate, but gets a new Infinity LED connected taillamps on higher variants.

 

Also Read: Tata Altroz New vs Old: Exterior, Interior and Features 

 2025 tata altroz facelift images 2

Inside, the cabin has been updated with a revised dashboard layout, bringing it in line with Tata’s newer models. 

2025 tata altroz facelift images 7

The two-spoke illuminated steering wheel, updated gear lever, AC vents, and air conditioning controls are borrowed from its stablemates. 

2025 tata altroz facelift images 8

Top variants come equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. 

2025 tata altroz facelift images

Additional features include a 360-degree camera, wireless smartphone charging, rear AC vents, keyless entry, cruise control, and blind spot monitoring. 

 

Also Read: Tata Altroz Facelift Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

 

tata altroz facelift 1

The 2025 Altroz gets the same of enigine options. This includes a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 87 bhp and 115 Nm, with a 1.2 litre petrol-CNG and a1.5-litre diesel engine which makes 88 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. 

2025 tata altroz facelift images

Transmission options include a 5-speed manual (available across variants), while the 6-speed dual-clutch automatic and new 5-speed AMT are exclusive to the petrol variants. 

2025 tata altroz facelift images 9

The 2025 Altroz is offered in five colour options: Dune Glow, Pristine White, Royal Blue, Ember Glow, and Pure Grey. 

# Tata Motors# 2025 Tata Altroz Facelift# 2025 Tata Altroz# 2025 Tata Altroz Launched# 2025 Tata Altroz Images# Tata Altroz hatchback# Tata Altroz# Cars# New Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Popular Tata Models