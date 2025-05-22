2025 Tata Altroz Facelift: In Pictures
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on May 22, 2025
Highlights
- 2025 Tata Altroz facelift launched in India
- Offered in 5 key trim levels; Prices start at Rs 6.89 lakh
- Gets the same set of engine options as before
The Tata Altroz facelift has been launched in India with a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 6.89 lakh. The updated model features a host of changes to its design and equipment, along with a revised variant lineup. It is now available in five key trims: Smart, Pure, Creative, Accomplished S, and Accomplished+ S. Let’s take a closer look at the refreshed hatchback.
The 2025 Altroz features a sharper design that aligns with Tata’s latest design language.
It now gets LED projector headlamps integrated with LED DRLs, a redesigned 3D-pattern front grille, and a more sculpted front bumper.
As for the profile, the Altroz gets blacked-out alloy wheels and flush-fitting door handles.
At the rear, it retains the blacked-out tailgate, but gets a new Infinity LED connected taillamps on higher variants.
Inside, the cabin has been updated with a revised dashboard layout, bringing it in line with Tata’s newer models.
The two-spoke illuminated steering wheel, updated gear lever, AC vents, and air conditioning controls are borrowed from its stablemates.
Top variants come equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.
Additional features include a 360-degree camera, wireless smartphone charging, rear AC vents, keyless entry, cruise control, and blind spot monitoring.
The 2025 Altroz gets the same of enigine options. This includes a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 87 bhp and 115 Nm, with a 1.2 litre petrol-CNG and a1.5-litre diesel engine which makes 88 bhp and 200 Nm of torque.
Transmission options include a 5-speed manual (available across variants), while the 6-speed dual-clutch automatic and new 5-speed AMT are exclusive to the petrol variants.
The 2025 Altroz is offered in five colour options: Dune Glow, Pristine White, Royal Blue, Ember Glow, and Pure Grey.
