Tata Altroz Facelift: Variants, Prices Explained
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on May 23, 2025
Highlights
- The Tata Altroz facelift’s prices range from Rs 6.89 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh.
- Bookings for the hatchback will commence from June 2.
- Offered in seven trims in total.
Tata Motors has finally launched the facelifted iteration of the Altroz in the Indian market. With prices ranging from Rs 6.89 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh, the Altroz is offered in seven trims in total while also counting the sunroof trims. These are- Smart, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative S, Accomplished S, and Accomplished+S. Here’s the list of all the features that are offered on each variant of the hatchback.
Also Read: 2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Launched At Rs 6.89 Lakh
Smart
Price: Rs 6.89 lakh (Petrol MT), Rs 7.89 lakh (CNG) (All prices, ex-showroom, introductory)
- 6 Airbags
- Flush door handles
- Projector headlights
- Two-spoke steering wheel with illuminated logo
- 90ᵒ door opening
- Electronic Stability Control
- LED Tail Lamps
- 16-inch wheels with Half Wheel Caps
- 4-inch Digital Cluster
- Multi Drive Modes- Eco & Sport #
- Follow me home headlights
- Touch operated HVAC
- Remote Lock/Unlock
- All doors Power Windows
- ISOFIX
- 3 point ELR with SBR
- Idle Stop Start*
- Reverse Parking Sensors
# Petrol MT,AMT and Diesel MT only
* Petrol MT only
Pure
Price: Rs 7.69 lakh (Petrol MT), Rs 8.29 lakh (Petrol AMT), Rs 8.79 lakh (CNG MT), Rs 8.99 lakh (Diesel MT) (All prices, ex-showroom, introductory)
(in addition to Smart)
- LED Headlights
- 7-inch Touchscreen Infotainment by HARMAN
- Cruise control
- 16-inch Dual tone wheel cover
- Automatic Climate Control
- Rear View Camera
- Autofold ORVM
- 4 Speakers
- Rear Defogger
- Height adjustable driver seat
- Auto Headlights and Rain sensing wiper
- Steering Mounted Controls
- 4-inch Digital Cluster
- AntiGlare IRVM
Pure S (Sunroof Variant)
Price: Rs 8.05 lakh (Petrol MT), Rs 8.65 lakh (Petrol AMT), Rs 9.15 lakh (CNG MT) (All prices, ex-showroom, introductory)
(in addition to Pure)
- Voice assisted Electric Sunroof
- Shark Fin Antenna
Creative
Price: Rs 8.69 lakh (Petrol MT), Rs 9.29 lakh (Petrol AMT), Rs 9.79 lakh (CNG MT) (All prices, ex-showroom, introductory)
(in addition to Pure)
- Luminate LED Headlights & LED DRLs
- Ultra View 10.24-inch HD Infotainment by HARMAN
- 360 degree HD Surround View System
- 16-inch Hyper style dual tone Wheels
- Push Button Start/Stop
- Rear AC vents
- Rear Wiper and Washer
- Front and rear 65W Charger
- Galaxy Ambient Lighting
- Monostable shifter**
- Paddle shifter**
- Cooled Glovebox
- Shark Fin Antenna
- Parcel Shelf
- Leather wrapped gear knob
- One shot down drive side window
** Petrol DCA only
Creative S (Sunroof Variant)
Price: Rs 9.05 lakh (Petrol MT), Rs 9.65 lakh (Petrol AMT), Rs 10.30 lakh (Petrol DCA), Rs 9.99 lakh (CNG MT), Rs 10.35 lakh (Diesel MT) (All prices, ex-showroom, introductory)
(in addition to Creative)
- Voice assisted Electric Sunroof
Accomplished S
Price: Rs 9.99 lakh (Petrol MT), Rs 11.24 lakh (Petrol DCA), Rs 11.09 lakh (CNG MT), Rs 11.29 lakh (Diesel MT) (All prices, ex-showroom, introductory)
(in addition to Creative S)
- Infinity Connected LED Tail lamps
- 7-inch Digital Instrument Cluster
- 16-inch Drag Cut Alloy Wheels
- LED Headlamps
- LED fog lamps with cornering
- Wireless Smartphone Charger
- Voice assisted Electric Sunroof
- Xpress Cool
- 4 Tweeters
- Keyless Entry
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- One shot up driver window with Anti-pinch guard
- Height Adjustable rear headrest
- Rear seat arm rest with cup holder
- Height adjustable seat belt
- Dual tone roof
Accomplished +S
Price: Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory)
(in addition to Accomplished S)
- Ultra View 10.25-inch HD Digital Cluster with Map View and Blind Spot Monitor.
- Air Purifier
- iRA - Connected Car Technology
- AudioWorX – Customizable Audio Modes
- SOS Calling Function (E-call/B-call )
Latest News
Popular Tata Models
- Tata Punch EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 15.49 Lakh
- Tata PunchEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.13 - 10.2 Lakh
- Tata AltrozEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.65 - 10.99 Lakh
- Tata Tiago EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.99 - 11.89 Lakh
- Tata NexonEx-Showroom Price₹ 8 - 15.8 Lakh
- Tata HarrierEx-Showroom Price₹ 16.19 - 26.5 Lakh
- Tata SafariEx-Showroom Price₹ 15.49 - 27.34 Lakh
- Tata TigorEx-Showroom Price₹ 6 - 9.5 Lakh
- Tata Tigor EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 12.99 Lakh
- Tata TiagoEx-Showroom Price₹ 5 - 7.9 Lakh
- Tata Nexon EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 12.49 - 17.19 Lakh
- Tata Curvv EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 17.49 - 21.99 Lakh
- Tata Tiago NRGEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.7 - 8.8 Lakh
- Tata CurvvEx-Showroom Price₹ 10 - 19 Lakh