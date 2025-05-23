Tata Altroz Facelift: Variants, Prices Explained

Tata Motors has finally launched the facelifted iteration of the Altroz in the Indian market. With prices ranging from Rs 6.89 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh, the Altroz is offered in seven trims in total while also counting the sunroof trims. These are- Smart, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative S, Accomplished S, and Accomplished+S. Here’s the list of all the features that are offered on each variant of the hatchback.

Smart



Price: Rs 6.89 lakh (Petrol MT), Rs 7.89 lakh (CNG) (All prices, ex-showroom, introductory)

6 Airbags

Flush door handles

Projector headlights

Two-spoke steering wheel with illuminated logo

90ᵒ door opening

Electronic Stability Control

LED Tail Lamps

16-inch wheels with Half Wheel Caps

4-inch Digital Cluster

Multi Drive Modes- Eco & Sport #

Follow me home headlights

Touch operated HVAC

Remote Lock/Unlock

All doors Power Windows

ISOFIX

3 point ELR with SBR

Idle Stop Start*

Reverse Parking Sensors





# Petrol MT,AMT and Diesel MT only

* Petrol MT only



Pure



Price: Rs 7.69 lakh (Petrol MT), Rs 8.29 lakh (Petrol AMT), Rs 8.79 lakh (CNG MT), Rs 8.99 lakh (Diesel MT) (All prices, ex-showroom, introductory)

(in addition to Smart)

LED Headlights

7-inch Touchscreen Infotainment by HARMAN

Cruise control

16-inch Dual tone wheel cover

Automatic Climate Control

Rear View Camera

Autofold ORVM

4 Speakers

Rear Defogger

Height adjustable driver seat

Auto Headlights and Rain sensing wiper

Steering Mounted Controls

4-inch Digital Cluster

AntiGlare IRVM



Pure S (Sunroof Variant)

Price: Rs 8.05 lakh (Petrol MT), Rs 8.65 lakh (Petrol AMT), Rs 9.15 lakh (CNG MT) (All prices, ex-showroom, introductory)



(in addition to Pure)





Voice assisted Electric Sunroof

Shark Fin Antenna

Creative

Price: Rs 8.69 lakh (Petrol MT), Rs 9.29 lakh (Petrol AMT), Rs 9.79 lakh (CNG MT) (All prices, ex-showroom, introductory)



(in addition to Pure)

Luminate LED Headlights & LED DRLs

Ultra View 10.24-inch HD Infotainment by HARMAN

360 degree HD Surround View System

16-inch Hyper style dual tone Wheels

Push Button Start/Stop

Rear AC vents

Rear Wiper and Washer

Front and rear 65W Charger

Galaxy Ambient Lighting

Monostable shifter**

Paddle shifter**

Cooled Glovebox

Shark Fin Antenna

Parcel Shelf

Leather wrapped gear knob

One shot down drive side window

** Petrol DCA only

Creative S (Sunroof Variant)



Price: Rs 9.05 lakh (Petrol MT), Rs 9.65 lakh (Petrol AMT), Rs 10.30 lakh (Petrol DCA), Rs 9.99 lakh (CNG MT), Rs 10.35 lakh (Diesel MT) (All prices, ex-showroom, introductory)

(in addition to Creative)



Voice assisted Electric Sunroof

Accomplished S

Price: Rs 9.99 lakh (Petrol MT), Rs 11.24 lakh (Petrol DCA), Rs 11.09 lakh (CNG MT), Rs 11.29 lakh (Diesel MT) (All prices, ex-showroom, introductory)

(in addition to Creative S)



Infinity Connected LED Tail lamps

7-inch Digital Instrument Cluster

16-inch Drag Cut Alloy Wheels

LED Headlamps

LED fog lamps with cornering

Wireless Smartphone Charger

Voice assisted Electric Sunroof

Xpress Cool

4 Tweeters

Keyless Entry

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

One shot up driver window with Anti-pinch guard

Height Adjustable rear headrest

Rear seat arm rest with cup holder

Height adjustable seat belt

Dual tone roof

Accomplished +S



Price: Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory)



(in addition to Accomplished S)



