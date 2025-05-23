Tata Altroz Facelift: Variants, Prices Explained

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Indo-UK Trade Deal: Price Protection Assurance Announced For Mini 3-Door Cooper SZeno Emara First Ride ReviewHonda CB750 Hornet Launched In India At Rs 8.60 LakhHonda CB1000 Hornet SP Launched In India At Rs 12.36 LakhXiaomi YU7 SUV Powertrain Details Revealed; Offers Over 800 Km Range
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
ZENO EMARA ELECTRIC MOTORCYCLE FIRST LOOKToyota Vellfire Review | Why Get The S-Class When You Can Have This? | Perfect Chauffeured Car?BMW CE 02 REVIEW: THE GOOD & THE BAD!
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Lexus New LBXVolkswagen Golf GTIVolvo EX30 RechargeMG CybersterAudi New Q5
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Bajaj 2025 Dominar 400Yezdi Adventure 2025Indian New ChieftainHusqvarna Vitpilen 401Benelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 10 Most Powerful Production Motorcycles In IndiaHigh Security Registration Number Plates (HSRP) In India: Cost, Benefits & How To ApplyHow To Download Your E-Driving License Online In IndiaTop 5 Motorcycles With The Biggest Engines You Can Buy In IndiaTop 5 Electric Scooters With The Highest Range You Can Buy In India

Top 5 Most Affordable Automatic Cars In India Throttle and Tribute: Celebrating The Navy’s Spirit On Two WheelsTop 10 Must-Have Car Care Products For Every Car Owner Listed: Top 10 Fastest Cars In The World (January 2025)Top 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Tata Altroz Facelift: Variants, Prices Explained

The prices for the Altroz facelift range from Rs 6.89 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh, and it is offered in seven trims in total
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 23, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Tata Altroz facelift’s prices range from Rs 6.89 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh.
  • Bookings for the hatchback will commence from June 2.
  • Offered in seven trims in total.

Tata Motors has finally launched the facelifted iteration of the Altroz in the Indian market. With prices ranging from Rs 6.89 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh, the Altroz is offered in seven trims in total while also counting the sunroof trims. These are- Smart, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative S, Accomplished S, and Accomplished+S. Here’s the list of all the features that are offered on each variant of the hatchback. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Launched At Rs 6.89 Lakh
 

Smart 


Price: Rs 6.89 lakh (Petrol MT), Rs 7.89 lakh (CNG) (All prices, ex-showroom, introductory)

  • 6 Airbags
  • Flush door handles
  • Projector headlights
  • Two-spoke steering wheel with illuminated logo
  • 90ᵒ door opening
  • Electronic Stability Control
  • LED Tail Lamps
  • 16-inch wheels with Half Wheel Caps
  • 4-inch Digital Cluster
  • Multi Drive Modes- Eco & Sport #
  • Follow me home headlights
  • Touch operated HVAC
  • Remote Lock/Unlock
  • All doors Power Windows
  • ISOFIX
  • 3 point ELR with SBR
  • Idle Stop Start*
  • Reverse Parking Sensors


 

# Petrol MT,AMT and Diesel MT only

* Petrol MT only


Pure


Price: Rs 7.69 lakh (Petrol MT), Rs 8.29 lakh (Petrol AMT), Rs 8.79 lakh (CNG MT), Rs 8.99 lakh (Diesel MT) (All prices, ex-showroom, introductory)

 

(in addition to Smart)

 

  • LED Headlights
  • 7-inch Touchscreen Infotainment by HARMAN
  • Cruise control
  • 16-inch Dual tone wheel cover
  • Automatic Climate Control
  • Rear View Camera
  • Autofold ORVM
  • 4 Speakers
  • Rear Defogger
  • Height adjustable driver seat
  • Auto Headlights and Rain sensing wiper
  • Steering Mounted Controls
  • 4-inch Digital Cluster
  • AntiGlare IRVM
     

Pure S (Sunroof Variant)

 

Price: Rs 8.05 lakh (Petrol MT), Rs 8.65 lakh (Petrol AMT), Rs 9.15 lakh (CNG MT) (All prices, ex-showroom, introductory)


(in addition to Pure)


 

  • Voice assisted Electric Sunroof
  • Shark Fin Antenna

 

Creative

 

Price: Rs 8.69 lakh (Petrol MT), Rs 9.29 lakh (Petrol AMT), Rs 9.79 lakh (CNG MT) (All prices, ex-showroom, introductory)
 

(in addition to Pure)

  • Luminate LED Headlights & LED DRLs
  • Ultra View 10.24-inch HD Infotainment by HARMAN 
  • 360 degree HD Surround View System
  • 16-inch Hyper style dual tone Wheels
  • Push Button Start/Stop
  • Rear AC vents
  • Rear Wiper and Washer
  • Front and rear 65W Charger
  • Galaxy Ambient Lighting
  • Monostable shifter**
  • Paddle shifter**
  • Cooled Glovebox
  • Shark Fin Antenna
  • Parcel Shelf
  • Leather wrapped gear knob
  • One shot down drive side window

 

** Petrol DCA only

 

Creative S (Sunroof Variant)
 

Price: Rs 9.05 lakh (Petrol MT), Rs 9.65 lakh (Petrol AMT), Rs 10.30 lakh (Petrol DCA), Rs 9.99 lakh (CNG MT), Rs 10.35 lakh (Diesel MT) (All prices, ex-showroom, introductory)

 

(in addition to Creative)
 

  • Voice assisted Electric Sunroof

 

Accomplished S

 

Price: Rs 9.99 lakh (Petrol MT), Rs 11.24 lakh (Petrol DCA), Rs 11.09 lakh (CNG MT), Rs 11.29 lakh (Diesel MT) (All prices, ex-showroom, introductory)

 

(in addition to Creative S)
 

  • Infinity Connected LED Tail lamps
  • 7-inch Digital Instrument Cluster
  • 16-inch Drag Cut Alloy Wheels
  • LED Headlamps 
  • LED fog lamps with cornering
  • Wireless Smartphone Charger
  • Voice assisted Electric Sunroof
  • Xpress Cool
  • 4 Tweeters
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
  • One shot up driver window with Anti-pinch guard
  • Height Adjustable rear headrest
  • Rear seat arm rest with cup holder
  • Height adjustable seat belt
  • Dual tone roof

 

Accomplished +S
 

Price: Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory)


(in addition to Accomplished S)


 

  • Ultra View 10.25-inch HD Digital Cluster with Map View and Blind Spot Monitor.
  • Air Purifier
  • iRA - Connected Car Technology
  • AudioWorX – Customizable Audio Modes
  • SOS Calling Function (E-call/B-call )
# Tata Motors# Tata Altroz# Tata Altroz facelift# Tata Altroz facelift launch# Tata Altroz facelift variants# Cars# New Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Here are a few detailed shots of the 2025 Tata Altroz facelift.
    2025 Tata Altroz Facelift: In Pictures
  • The 2025 Tata Altroz facelift features updated styling and added features, while continuing with the same engine options.
    2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Launched At Rs 6.89 Lakh
  • Prices for the Altroz facelift are expected to range from Rs 6.80 lakh for the base model to Rs 12 lakh for the top of the line variant
    Tata Altroz Facelift Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
  • This is the first substantial update for Tata's premium hatchback since its market launch in January 2020, which will add a handful of new features.
    Tata Altroz Facelift Launch Tomorrow: Price Expectation
  • When it goes on sale, the Harrier EV will be the biggest, most powerful EV from the company to be sold in India
    Tata Harrier EV Launch On June 3

Latest News

  • Till 180 days after the purchase, the brand will refund the differential amount in case of a price cut on the hot hatch
    Indo-UK Trade Deal: Price Protection Assurance Announced For Mini 3-Door Cooper S
  • Launched alongside its more powerful sibling, the CB1000 Hornet SP, the motorcycle is among the newest premium bikes from Honda in India
    Honda CB750 Hornet Launched In India At Rs 8.60 Lakh
  • The super-naked, which is among Honda’s flagship models in its global portfolio, is brought to Indian shores as a full-import
    Honda CB1000 Hornet SP Launched In India At Rs 12.36 Lakh
  • Xiaomi’s second electric vehicle debuted late last year though full powertrain details had yet to be revealed.
    Xiaomi YU7 SUV Powertrain Details Revealed; Offers Over 800 Km Range
  • The prices for the Altroz facelift range from Rs 6.89 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh, and it is offered in seven trims in total
    Tata Altroz Facelift: Variants, Prices Explained
  • Available in seven trim levels – HTE, HTE(O), HTK, HTK+, HTK+(O), HTX and HTX+, here’s what each trim of the Clavis offers on the features front.
    Kia Carens Clavis: Variants Explained
  • Positioned as a more premium alternative to the Carens, the Carens Clavis range tops out at Rs 21.50 lakh for the fully-loaded automatic trims.
    Kia Carens Clavis Launched In India At Rs 11.50 Lakh
  • The legacy Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has taken 76 years to cross this milestone spanning a journey that began way back in 1949.
    Honda Crosses The Big Milestone Of Making 500 Million Motorcycles Globally
  • Besides the Blue and Black shades, KTM is now offering the RC 200 in an attractive multi-tone shade of Metallic Grey
    2025 KTM RC 200 New Colour Option Launched
  • Here are a few detailed shots of the 2025 Tata Altroz facelift.
    2025 Tata Altroz Facelift: In Pictures

Research More on Tata New Altroz

Tata New Altroz

Tata New Altroz

Expected Price : ₹ 7 - 11.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : May 22, 2025

Popular Tata Models

  • Home
  • News
  • car
  • Tata Altroz Facelift: Variants, Prices Explained