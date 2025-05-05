Ashish Gupta Appointed Brand Director Of Skoda India; Nitin Kohli To Lead Volkswagen

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) has announced a leadership reshuffle, with Ashish Gupta taking over as Brand Director of Skoda India. Gupta replaces Petr Janeba, who concludes his tenure in India and returns to Skoda Auto in Czech Republic.

Petr Janeba (left) concludes his tenure in India and returns to Skoda Auto in the Czech Republic.

Ashish Gupta, who previously held the position of Brand Director for Volkswagen Passenger Cars, brings over 20 years of experience in the automotive industry, including more than a decade with the Volkswagen Group. He has led the Volkswagen brand in India for the past five years and will now focus on driving Skoda’s growth strategy and customer engagement while also strengthening its dealer network in the country.

Piyush Arora, CEO & Managing Director, SAVWIPL, said, “The changes in leadership reflects our continued commitment to localisation and development of capabilities within our Indian organisation. Empowering strong Indian leaders remains a core element of our growth strategy, ensuring we stay agile, relevant, and better aligned with the evolving needs of our customers and the business environment. With their deep market insight and strategic acumen, Ashish and Nitin are ideally positioned to lead brands Škoda and Volkswagen into the next phase of growth in India. At the same time, I would like to thank Mr. Petr Janeba for his valuable contribution during his time with SAVWIPL and wish him all the best in his future role.”

Nitin Kohli has been appointed as the new Brand Director of Volkswagen Passenger Cars

Taking over Gupta’s former role, Nitin Kohli has been appointed as the new Brand Director of Volkswagen Passenger Cars. Currently heading Sales and Operations at Audi India, Kohli brings 25 years of experience in automotive sales, with over 12 years at SAVWIPL. He is expected to lead Volkswagen’s brand strategy and market expansion in India. The leadership changes came into effect starting May 1, 2025.