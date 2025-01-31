Login
Festivals Of India With Volkswagen: Year-end Magic in Goa with a Virtus

For the third episode of the Festivals of India series, we took a Volkswagen Virtus to India’s party capital Goa to usher in the New Year after an authentic Christmas celebration
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

5 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 31, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

    Special Project: India is a land of diverse festivals, each brimming with its own unique charm and traditions. Among these, Christmas holds a special place in our hearts, celebrated with joy, warmth, and togetherness. This festive season, we decided to embrace the Christmas spirit in the vibrant streets of Goa. And what better companion for the journey than the stylish and dynamic Volkswagen Virtus? Here’s how our unforgettable Christmas adventure unfolded.
     

    Another Festive Road Trip Begins: To Goa in a Virtus

    Still 2025 01 08 180417 1 11 1

    Starting our journey from Mumbai, I packed my bags and hit the road, eager to experience Goa’s festive cheer. As soon as I settled into the Virtus, it became evident why this sedan is the segment’s best-seller. Plus, what I had with me was the recently-introduced GT Plus trim which not only looks handsome but packs in a sportier cabin and unmatched driving dynamics. The highway stretched ahead, and the Virtus’ 1.5L TSI engine came alive, offering smooth power delivery in a relaxed manner. 

    Still 2025 01 08 180417 2 37 1

    Making it more seamless was its DSG gearbox. This made overtaking effortless, and I couldn’t help but appreciate the car’s impeccable stability at high speeds. And when the roads started disappearing into unending construction stretches, it was no worry courtesy of the Virtus’ 179mm ground clearance. The Virtus fazed through the under-construction NH66 without a bother and that’s something you don’t usually brag about for a sedan. 


     

    Goa Calling

    Still 2025 01 08 180417 2 52 1

    As I drove into Goa, the landscape transformed into a blend of lush greenery, narrow winding streets and serene beaches. Navigating through Goa’s bustling streets and scenic by-lanes, Virtus’ light and direct steering with excellent visibility made manoeuvring around town easier and kept me comfortable through it all. 

    Still 2025 01 08 180417 2 26 1

    What surprised me was, for a sedan, how well the car handled the occasional off-road detours. From rough trails leading to hidden beaches to slightly bumpy village paths, the car’s suspension soaked up the irregularities with ease. Bustling the narrow roads of Goa, the visibility offered by Virtus’ low slung design is quite unique, especially after the onslaught of pseudo SUVs. 

     

    A Melodious Welcome and Authentic Goan Christmas

    Still 2025 01 08 180417 2 39 3

    Reaching Goa, I met an old friend Fernando De Silva, who is co-founder of 414, Heritage Dining. He greeted me with the most unexpected melodious welcome that only the festive season can inspire - a traditional church choir. Together, we explored the authentic flavours of a Goan Christmas. First stop? Fernando took me to a local bakery, where traditional sweets like bebinca, marzipan, plum cakes and some savoury treats were freshly prepared. The rich aroma and flavours of these treats perfectly encapsulated the spirit of Christmas. 

    Still 2025 01 08 180417 2 54 1

    Sitting on the porch, devouring these Christmas sweets, we couldn’t help but admire the gleaming Virtus in its scarlet paint finish sitting handsomely across the rustic South Goan houses. In fact, the Margao roads offered more driving pleasure with the Virtus as they lazily serpentined roads with charming backyards of South Goan homes standing proud and carefree. The Virtus felt right at home on these sweeping tarmac lined with coconut trees and occasional beautiful churches marking our way. 

    Still 2025 01 08 180417 2 70 1

    Next, came the local music scene. Goa’s streets come alive during Christmas with carol singing and live performances, and we couldn’t resist joining in the celebrations. The joy and energy of the locals were contagious, making us feel right at home.

     

    A Special Ride: Santa Claus Needs a Lift
    Still 2025 01 08 180417 1 58 1

    Just when I thought the day couldn’t get better, Fernando shared an intriguing request. One of his “friends” needed a ride that night - a ride that needed to be quick, spacious, and comfortable to finish one important task through Christmas Eve. As it turns out the friend was none other than Santa Claus himself! Excited and slightly amused, we eagerly agreed to give the Goan Santa a lift.

    Still 2025 01 08 180417 2 74 1

    With the streets lit up, Santa hopped into the Virtus, his sack of gifts in tow. Driving through the beautifully decorated neighbourhoods, we helped Santa deliver presents and sweets, spreading joy and cheer. The Virtus, with its powerful engine, refined ride quality, and excellent headlamps, made the task even more enjoyable – even for Santa. It felt like we were part of a heartwarming Christmas movie, cruising under a canopy of twinkling lights.

     

    Reflecting on the Experience

    Still 2025 01 08 180417 2 20 1
    As our journey drew to a close, I couldn’t help but reflect on the magic of the day. The Volkswagen Virtus had been more than just a mode of transport; it had been an enabler of experiences, connecting me to the festive spirit and the people of Goa. Its blend of drop-dead gorgeous looks, comfortable cabin, and explosive performance made every moment of the trip enjoyable, whether I was driving long stretches of highway or exploring Goa’s vibrant streets. But more than that, it became part of the story—a journey filled with joy, nostalgia, and the warmth of Christmas. The Virtus was the best steed I could have ever hoped for in this thrilling experience. 

    Still 2025 01 08 180417 2 34 1

    Christmas is a time for joy, togetherness, and creating memories that last a lifetime. This year, the Volkswagen Virtus became a part of our Christmas story, making every mile of our journey memorable. From the excitement of the open road to the warmth of Goan festivities and a chance encounter of driving around with Santa, this was a Christmas I will never forget.

    Calendar-icon

    Last Updated on February 27, 2025

    # volkswagen India# volkswagen# volkswagen india# volkswagen virtus# volkswagen virtus GT# car# Feature# Travel
