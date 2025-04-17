Second-Gen Skoda Kodiaq Launched In India At Rs 46.89 Lakh

Skoda Auto has finally launched the second-generation Kodiaq in India. The flagship SUV is available in two variants, the entry-level Sportline priced at Rs 46.89 lakh and the range-topping Laurin & Klement (L&K) variant priced at Rs 48.69 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). First unveiled globally in October 2023, the SUV made its Indian debut at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. The three-row SUV has grown in size and also gained a few features over its predecessor.

The latest Kodiaq is underpinned by the Volkswagen Group’s MQB EVO platform. It now measures 4,758 mm in length – an increase of 61 mm over its predecessor – while width, height, and wheelbase (2,791 mm) remain largely unchanged. The exterior has been redesigned, featuring a sleeker look, a new split quad-headlight arrangement with LED Matrix tech, and Skoda’s updated 2D logo. The signature butterfly grille is now slightly larger, with the L&K variant gaining a horizontal light strip.

In terms of styling, the Sportline variant receives a sportier blacked-out treatment across various exterior elements, whereas the L&K version gets chrome accents. Both variants come with 18-inch alloy wheels, although the L&K’s set includes aerodynamic trims. Rear bumper designs differ – a checkered pattern for the Sportline and a cleaner design for the L&K – but both share C-shaped wraparound LED taillamps with ‘SKODA’ badging at the centre.

The colour options are also variant-specific. The L&K is offered in Bronx Gold, Velvet Red, Graphite Grey, and Moon White metallic finishes. Meanwhile, the Sportline is available in Race Blue, Steel Grey, and Magic Black.

Coming to the interior, the dashboard houses a free-standing 13-inch infotainment display, a 10-inch digital instrument cluster, and a head-up display. The gear selector has been repositioned behind the steering wheel, freeing up space in the centre console for added storage.

Other features of interest include powered front seats with heating, ventilation, memory, and massage functionality (eight modes); thigh support extenders; sliding and reclining second-row seats; sunblinds for rear side windows, a premium 13-speaker audio system with subwoofer, 360-degree camera view, and power-adjustable steering. On the safety front, the SUV is equipped with nine airbags, ESC, ABS, EBD, Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control, and a comprehensive suite of driver aids.

Powering the new Kodiaq is a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via the 7-speed DSG automatic transmission.

In the Indian SUV market, the 2025 Skoda Kodiaq will compete with rivals like the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, and the Volkswagen Tiguan.