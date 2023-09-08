Login

Skoda Superb Set For India Return As A Full Import, But In Limited Numbers

Sources say Skoda's flagship sedan will make a comeback, but in limited numbers only.


By Carandbike Team



2 mins read



08-Sep-23 10:37 AM IST



Highlights

  • Skoda Superb set to be reintroduced in India in the coming months.
  • Will be shipped to India as a full import, in a single, fully-loaded trim.
  • Expected to be priced closer to the Rs 50 lakh mark.

The Skoda Superb is set to make a return to the Indian market in the coming months, sources have confirmed to carandbike. Pulled off sale before the onset of the more stringent BS6 Phase II emission norms, the Superb has been missing from Skoda's India line-up for some time now. Its absence left potential Skoda buyers with little choice but to opt for a Kodiaq instead, but potential customers not keen on an SUV have urged the carmaker to reintroduce the flagship sedan, which has prompted Skoda to bring the third-gen Superb back to the Indian market. This is not to be mistaken for the fourth-generation Superb, which has been previewed ahead of its global launch in the coming months.

 

Also Read: Skoda Discontinues The Superb Sedan; Gets Delisted From India Website

 

This time, the Superb is likely to be available in limited numbers only, as it will be shipped to India as a full import. It's the fully-loaded, top-spec version of the Superb facelift, equipped with the 2.0-litre petrol engine, that is expected to be launched.

 

Also Read: 2024 Skoda Kodiaq And Superb Interior Revealed; 'Smart Dials' Debut

 

Being the top-of-the-line version, the Superb is expected to pack advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and other goodies seen on the Laurin & Klement (L&K) trim line.

 

Also Read: Second-Generation Skoda Kodiaq Teased; Specs Revealed

 

Only 100-odd units of the sedan are set to be up for grabs. And because it will be an import, prices are likely to inch closer to the Rs 50 lakh mark (ex-showroom). 

 

This will, in a way, also set the tone for the new-gen Superb, which is expected to move further upmarket and be priced closer to some popular luxury sedans. However, we don't expect the new Superb to arrive anytime before late-2024.
 



