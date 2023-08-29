Login

2024 Skoda Kodiaq And Superb Interior Revealed; 'Smart Dials' Debut

The upcoming models will feature an upgraded twin-screen setup along with 'Smart Dials'
By Jafar Rizvi

3 mins read

29-Aug-23 06:39 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Both models have a free-standing 13-inch touchscreen
  • The gear selector is now located behind the steering wheel
  • The brand has debuted Skoda Smart Dials in these models

Skoda is gearing up for the world premiere of the new-generation Kodiaq SUV and Superb sedan. Ahead of their debut, the Czech carmaker has provided a clear look at their interiors and features. The upcoming models feature upgraded screens, a repositioned gear selector and ‘smart’ rotary controls. These dials, making their debut in the new-gen Kodiaq and Superb, are said to provide easy access to various in-car functions.

 

Both models get a free-standing 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

 

Both models will get a free-standing 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system. There is also a 10-inch digital instruments display and a head-up display. Interestingly, the brand has moved the gear selector for the automatic transmission from the centre console to behind the steering wheel, freeing up space in the centre console for more storage.

 

Also Read: Skoda Auto Prepares To Produce Second-Generation Kodiaq SUV; Will Be Offered As Plug-in Hybrid

 

The Superb has a dashboard with vertical slats and air vents that are interconnected

 

You can tell these models apart in a few ways. The Superb has a dashboard with vertical slats and air vents that are interconnected. Meanwhile, the Kodiaq's dashboard has a smooth leather finish on the passenger side and visible vertical air vents. The ambient LED light strip takes different positions in the two models, adding some distinction.

 

The brand has debuted a new feature named ‘Skoda Smart Dials’ in these models

 

Making their debut in the new Kodiaq and Superb are the 'Skoda Smart Dials'. These are rotary push buttons located below the infotainment screen, each with a small digital display. These dials offer quick control over various vehicle functions. The two outer dials manage climate control and seat settings. The central dial handles multiple functions, including infotainment volume, fan speed, air direction, and more.

 

Also Read: Skoda Introduces Updated 2024 Scala And Kamiq Models

 

Skoda has also brought back its ‘Simply Clever’ features in the new generation models. These include wireless charging with fast charging capability and active cooling for two devices in the Kodiaq (one in the Superb), optional seat massage function, a door-mounted umbrella, and even an ice scraper. Additionally, passengers can use up to four USB-C ports, as well as a USB-C port built into the inside rear-view mirror.

 

The brand has crafted the interior textiles from 100 per cent recycled polyester

 

With an eye on sustainability, the brand has crafted the interior textiles from recycled polyester. The optional leather upholstery also follows an eco-friendly tanning process.

 

Also Read: Skoda Teases Upcoming Fourth Generation Superb

 

As for their external appearance, both models have been spied on numerous occasions, with the Superb being spotted more recently. The spy images of the upcoming Superb sedan were taken while the test mule was undergoing testing at the Nürburgring racetrack in Germany. As for the Kodiaq, Skoda officially teased the second-generation SUV in June 2023. The carmaker released photos of a camouflaged test mule of the SUV. More information on the flagship models will unfold closer to their worldwide launch, set to take place in the coming weeks.

# 2024 Skoda Kodiaq# 2024 Skoda Superb# 2024 Skoda Kodiaq Interior# 2024 Skoda Superb Interior# Skoda Auto# Skoda Superb# Skoda Kodiaq SUV# Skoda cars news# 2024 Superb# 2024 Kodiaq# Skoda Interiors

