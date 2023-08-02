Skoda Introduces Updated 2024 Scala And Kamiq Models

Skoda has officially introduced the updated versions of their compact hatchback, the Scala, and the B-SUV, the Kamiq. The facelift brings improvements in styling, technology, safety, sustainability, and efficiency, four years after their initial debut



Externally, the Scala and Kamiq retain their distinctive looks, the changes include redesigned headlights, now optionally available with Matrix-LED technology. The rear ends have also been refreshed with new LED graphics for the taillights and updated bumpers.

Furthermore, Scala and Kamiq wheels come with 17-inch Kajam alloy wheels in silver with black aero inserts, the silver 18-inch Fornax wheels and the Ursa silver alloy wheels, also measuring 18 inches, with black aero inserts. The sportier Monte Carlo trims have high-gloss black accents, tinted windows, and standard LEDs. Inside, these trims feature faux carbon trim, red details, sports seats, ambient lighting, and Monte Carlo graphics.

The interior layout remains largely unchanged, but it receives tech upgrades. Standard equipment includes an 8-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8.25-inch touchscreen, while higher-spec models feature a larger 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit and a 9.2-inch infotainment combo. Two USB-C ports with 15 watts of power and four speakers are standard.

“The Škoda Kamiq has been our most popular SUV for the past two years. This proves that our city SUV fully meets the expectations of our customers and is the perfect companion for these Contemporary Explorers. With the comprehensive update, we have now further improved the Kamiq – with its sharpened design as well as new safety and comfort features, it has all the prerequisites to further strengthen its position in the booming SUV segment and excite our customers.”, says Martin Jahn, Škoda Auto Board Member for Sales and Marketing.

Talking of safety, both models now offer up to 9 airbags and an extended suite of available ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). The new trim structure includes three levels - Essence, Selection, and Monte Carlo - along with six interior configurations and various optional equipment packages. Both vehicles also have a five-star rating of Euro NCAP. The standard equipment for both the models in European Union includes Front Assist with Pedestrian Monitor, Lane Assist and Traffic Sign Recognition, Manoeuvre Assist Side Assist to warn a vehicle at a distance of 70 m, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Adaptive Lane Assist.

Under the hood, the Scala and Kamiq are powered by the updated TSI petrol engines. The entry-level 1.0-litre TSI engine produces 95.3 bhp and comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The mid-range 1.0 TSI delivers 114.5 bhp and offers a choice between a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DSG. The flagship 1.5-litre TSI engine produces 150 bhp and features ACT cylinder deactivation technology, available with both manual and automatic gearbox options. All variants are front-wheel-drive.

Skoda offers three different chassis setups for each model: standard, "rough road" suspension with increased ground clearance, and the optional "Sport Chassis Control."



“The Kamiq and the Scala redefined the compact class for our brand and beyond when they launched. We have now further refined both models, taking the design, interiors and functionality to the next level. The new Kamiq and Scala complement our strong ICE lineup and maintain their strong positions in the market.”, says Klaus Zellmer, Chairman of the Board of Škoda Auto.



Johannes Neft, Škoda Auto Board Member for Technical Development states, “This update of the Scala and Kamiq places a lot of emphasis on safety. The extensive safety equipment now also includes TOP LED Matrix headlights as an option – for the first time in these models. In line with the international Vision Zero initiative, Škoda Auto wants to actively contribute to reducing the number of road traffic fatalities. The upgraded Kamiq and Scala model series thus offers a wide range of advanced assistance systems, some of which are usually seen in higher segments.”







Written by:- RONIT AGARWAL



