  • Home
  • News
  • Skoda Auto India Launches Monsoon Service Campaign For Customers

Skoda Auto India Launches Monsoon Service Campaign For Customers

The Monsoon Service Campaign offers a 20 per cent discount on roadside assistance in the 2nd and 3rd year
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
28-Jul-23 01:52 PM IST
image-1000x600.jpg
Highlights
  • Skoda Monsoon Service Campaign offers up to 15 percent off on select parts and 10 percent off on value-added services and accessories
  • Customers upgrading to Continental tyres receive additional gifts during the campaign period
  • Extended coverage of up to 8 years/1,50,000 kms and up to 9 years of Roadside Assistance

Skoda Auto India has recently announced the launch of its Monsoon Service Campaign, which will run till August 7, 2023.

 

As part of this campaign, customers will be able to avail discounts of up to 15 per cent on select parts, along with a 10 per cent discount on select value-added services and accessories. Additionally, customers who choose to upgrade to Continental tyres will also receive additional gifts.

 

Also Read: New Skoda Superb Specifications, Powertrains And Safety Tech Revealed

Furthermore, the Monsoon Service Campaign offers a 20 percent discount on roadside assistance in the 2nd and 3rd year. This is in addition to the existing 4-year/1,00,000 km warranty. Along with the SuperCare Maintenance Package, Extended Warranty, Anytime Warranty, and additional roadside assistance, the Monsoon Package provides customers with effective coverage of up to 8 years or 1,50,000 km and up to 9 years of Roadside Assistance.

 

Also Read: Jeep Meridian Base Model Discontinued; Now Available In 5 Variants

 

Existing and new Skoda customers can avail of these benefits throughout their ownership period. 

 

Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL

Related Articles
New Skoda Roadiaq Mobile-Office Camper Is Brand's Latest Student Project
New Skoda Roadiaq Mobile-Office Camper Is Brand's Latest Student Project
28 days ago
Safety Becoming A Top Priority For New Car Buyers: Survey
Safety Becoming A Top Priority For New Car Buyers: Survey
29 days ago
Škoda Auto India Launches Škodaverse India NFT Platform
Škoda Auto India Launches Škodaverse India NFT Platform
1 month ago
Continental’s New UltraContact NXT Tyres Use Up to 65% Renewable And Recycled Materials
Continental’s New UltraContact NXT Tyres Use Up to 65% Renewable And Recycled Materials
1 month ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.9
10
Used 2018 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda Jazz

wishlist
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Honda WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda WR-V

wishlist
  • 26,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
8.4
10
Used 2019 Honda City ZX CVT for sale

2019 Honda City ZX

wishlist
  • 44,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
11.00 L
₹ 24,636/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Skoda Cars

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now

Certified Cars Banner