Skoda Auto India Launches Monsoon Service Campaign For Customers

Skoda Auto India has recently announced the launch of its Monsoon Service Campaign, which will run till August 7, 2023.

As part of this campaign, customers will be able to avail discounts of up to 15 per cent on select parts, along with a 10 per cent discount on select value-added services and accessories. Additionally, customers who choose to upgrade to Continental tyres will also receive additional gifts.

Furthermore, the Monsoon Service Campaign offers a 20 percent discount on roadside assistance in the 2nd and 3rd year. This is in addition to the existing 4-year/1,00,000 km warranty. Along with the SuperCare Maintenance Package, Extended Warranty, Anytime Warranty, and additional roadside assistance, the Monsoon Package provides customers with effective coverage of up to 8 years or 1,50,000 km and up to 9 years of Roadside Assistance.

Existing and new Skoda customers can avail of these benefits throughout their ownership period.

Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL